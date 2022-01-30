Steele: A Christmas gift from the ’60s

Now that I have taken a photo of the the little picture my great-grandson has drawn and signed it, I may be wiping it clean for the next time he comes so he can write or draw me another awesome little message. Special moments — when you do collect something, there is usually a “special moment” involved somewhere. Somewhere it holds a bit of ambiance or definitely something extra heartwarming for sure.

I think the most important thing we all should try to remember, especially when we are going through some rather tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic right now, people are sick and some are not able to pull through. Certain things in our lifetime have created a special spot or memory in our hearts that will last our lifetimes. Those are the times we hold on to so very hard and keep them very close to us. A simple little post card or note card from a friend maybe. or how about a photo of the family when they were all last together. or what about the times you just happen to meet up with a friend and she is anxious to tell you all the latest news. I really don’t care whether it was a “big” thing or a “little” thing, all those things bring us hopes and dreams and special memories along the way. Those very moments make up our lifetime of friends, family and special holidays. Those are things we cannot buy in a store, or you cannot find them whenever you may want to, they find you. Treasures, they are definitely treasures for sure. Maybe not much value to someone else — but those special moments meant a million bucks to you.