Steele: A Christmas gift from the ’60s

When trying to decide what to write on for my next column, I usually start making a list (and not checking it twice, like Santa does — whoops) and I walk through my own apartment to take a bunch of snapshots of items I have decorated my own home or apartment with. And usually, I end up taking a bunch of quick snapshots just for fun to see which item would look best in the paper for that week.
Today, I took a quick walk through and snapped a couple of pics — and my main thought when I saw this was “when my great-grandkids were here for Halloween trick-or-treating last fall, Kahne (my 6 year old great-grandson) must have left grandma a little note,” as this advertising chalkboard was magnetically hanging on the front of my refrigerator door and he drew a little snowman and printed his name. I am pretty sure that I may have talked about this vintage chalkboard advertising sign before, but at that time, it did not have this cute little message written on it.
The chalkboard measures 9½ by 10½ inches and is made of a very heavy cardboard. The advertising at the top is from the North Side Cash Market, owner Tim Britt — “The Store of Quality Meat — located at 1019 N. Jeffers — Phone Lenox 2-2273 — 2274 — North Platte, Nebr.” It has a calendar for the year of “1967” printed on the bottom of the chalkboard from “Shedd-Brown, Minneapolis, U.S.A.” printers.
Those of you who may be reading my column this week and who may be originally located here in the North Platte area during the 1960s may be well aware of this awesome little shop on North Jeffers. Maybe you even shopped there for your nice cuts of meat and maybe a few other grocery items to complete the meal. I remember going in there a few times. I have heard many many people talk about “the best meat in town” and brings back good memories all the way around. I used to be in a 4-H Riding Club in the late 1950s and early 1960s and his two sons were involved in 4-H at that time also. My parents helped with the horse club through the years and we had a fun time.
I cannot remember when or where I found this sign many years after that — probably in my going to auctions and yard sales maybe. Anyway, it holds a special place in my heart. Naturally, this is a keeper for sure. But, I love the little notes my grandkids and great-grandkids leave on it when they come to see grandma.
Sometimes a certain something will catch our eye and it makes an instant impression on us — whether we knew the advertiser or maybe the history of something, whatever the eye-catcher may be — it just makes it automatically a keeper. But we need to remember that this is the way many of us may start out collecting items. Maybe it’s signs, or maybe advertising items of all kinds or maybe just because it sounds familiar and brings back memories for us.
Now that I have taken a photo of the the little picture my great-grandson has drawn and signed it, I may be wiping it clean for the next time he comes so he can write or draw me another awesome little message. Special moments — when you do collect something, there is usually a “special moment” involved somewhere. Somewhere it holds a bit of ambiance or definitely something extra heartwarming for sure.
I think the most important thing we all should try to remember, especially when we are going through some rather tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic right now, people are sick and some are not able to pull through. Certain things in our lifetime have created a special spot or memory in our hearts that will last our lifetimes. Those are the times we hold on to so very hard and keep them very close to us. A simple little post card or note card from a friend maybe. or how about a photo of the family when they were all last together. or what about the times you just happen to meet up with a friend and she is anxious to tell you all the latest news. I really don’t care whether it was a “big” thing or a “little” thing, all those things bring us hopes and dreams and special memories along the way. Those very moments make up our lifetime of friends, family and special holidays. Those are things we cannot buy in a store, or you cannot find them whenever you may want to, they find you. Treasures, they are definitely treasures for sure. Maybe not much value to someone else — but those special moments meant a million bucks to you.
I guess what I am saying that it may not be what someone said but maybe where they said it — or maybe what the subject was all about. Or maybe it was just a plain sweet little thank you for something special you had just done for them. They all count, they all add up, they all make a difference somewhere through our lives — the thank you’s, the hugs, the special words. Even just standing their and looking at someone you may not have seen for a very long time and you missed them — those moments are memories worth keeping.
Through all my years of writing columns, it seems that the most important articles I have ever written are the ones that I had a personal story, a personal touch, a personal ending. Some things just mean more to some than others — but the little things add up to be the big things in our lifetimes and we just need to be reminded of that every once in awhile.
So, the next time you visit with a neighbor and take them a freshly baked cookie or cinnamon roll, or maybe you just met someone you know walking down the sidewalk while visiting the stores or shopping, or maybe you might be in a big hurry getting your groceries at the store and needing to get home to put them away and start dinner for your family, you may just want to take an extra few moments when you happen to bump into a neighbor who may need to talk or has some exciting news to tell but he or she doesn’t have anyone to share it with except the neighbor he just bumped into at the grocery store. Please take a few moments to visit. You may not realize it right then, but those few moments might mean a big difference for the other person who has been struggling or needing someone to talk to. This world is a crazy world now a days — the virus is telling us to stay away from each other, but our hearts are saying we need to visit a spell.
When you take a few moments in your day to think about what you like to collect and where to find it, please remember that we have some very nice antique shops here in North Platte. When you have a question regarding how to go about collecting your favorite items or where to find them, it is always a good idea to talk with your local antique collectors, dealers and shops.
CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St., here in North Platte, has a great variety of items. When you have over 40 booths of dealers’ merchandise in your shop, that is a good place to start looking for what you love to find. And you can always leave your name and number and what exactly you love to collect or are wanting to buy for home use as well. It is definitely a good way to start out. The fun thing about looking for antiques and collectibles is how many different ways you “hunt” for them. It may be a private shop or a mall or maybe even several shops in your own town — when you are looking for something special, do not ever forget to leave your name and phone number at your local shops so they can call you when your something special might happen to be sitting right there in someone’s booth. If we all work together at this fun game called “antiquing” you will soon discover a whole new way of finding what you like and want to keep.
Antique shops all around the country are getting ready for the spring hunt for treasures. We also have dealers going through this time of year hunting for things to fill their own booths in their hometowns. It is a fun cycle we all go through. The hunt can be fun and exciting, or it can be rather disturbing at times as well. But now with the internet and our different methods of advertising as well as by word of mouth alone, you can make up your own want list and be on the hunt all year round.
And just a reminder regarding my subject for this column, how many of you may remember or have heard of the North Side Cash Market in the 1960s? I am sure many of you do. Please be safe out there and please take the time to stop in and say “Hi” to the owners of all the antique shops here in North Platte — and please tell them that Judy Steele sent you!
Be careful out there, everyone — and have a great week ahead. And by the way, I am erasing my chalkboard and waiting for my great-grandson’s next message when he comes to my house again, soon I hope.