Steele: A common pantry item of old

Most of you who are reading this column may know me, and remember that I have been writing these articles for over 28 years now — it seems almost unreal at times that I have been writing for so long. But, I just want to thank everyone all of these years for reading columns and I would love hearing from some of you — maybe requests of what you might want to read next or maybe just a reminder of what I might need to go back through and see what I might have left out. Anyhow, I am still having fun writing this column and I hope you all are still liking to read them.
I wrote a similar column on the item in my photo before — but the photo is new, I promise. I think sometimes it is fun to get an update every once in awhile as to why I collect what I do and just a reminder for you who are reading my articles that I still would love to hear from you on other subjects as well.
This pie safe with tin inserts on the doors is probably one of oldest pieces I have ever owned. These were pretty common in yesterday’s kitchens — a very handy and very necessary piece of furniture to have in a home. Many would have tin punched designs in the front door panels. And then this piece could be used as a “cooling cupboard” for the newly fresh baked pies or bread for the family’s meals throughout the week. It is amazing when you look at these pieces up close and realize the detail involved in either the punched tin pattern on the front doors and some have tin on the sides also (mine does not — it has solid wood sides). I would think this piece is probably from the 1890s. The weight of this piece is just awesome — very heavy and I do not move it very often. I fill it full of canned goods so I do not believe this piece is going anywhere soon.
A pantry is very important for any good cook to have in their kitchen. Nowadays, I love watching these beautiful new homes being built and they have these enormous and gorgeous walk-in pantries with all kinds of shelves and plug-ins to even have some of your electrical appliances in this room instead of out on your kitchen cupboards — like bread bakers or roasting ovens. Of course, your walk-in pantry would have to have proper venting for such, but that would be amazing to have.
Let me go into more depth about our pie cupboards of yesterday. These items were an absolute necessity for most homes, especially those in the country. Naturally, those homes would have large gardens and the like, therefore more canning was done and you needed a place to store them. Many times, people would have a large underground cellar for your home canned goods. It’s a bit cooler underground than above ground to help the foods stay fresh longer — such as potatoes and home garden veggies of all kinds. Each home would probably use this piece of furniture in so many different ways — ways which would accommodate their needs for family meals throughout the week.
I think my cupboard is made of ash and walnut since it does is fairly heavy even when empty. These woods are some of the heaviest. The panels in the doors could have been just screened in, then it would have worked nicely for a fresh pie or bread cupboard for cooling purposes as well as storing. If you will take a few moments and remember your grandmother’s kitchen or possibly an aunt’s home where these cupboards were used for all kinds of purposes. Think of homemade bread just coming out of the oven and the pretty loaves would be placed on racks to cool down inside this cupboard. Now, I am making myself hungry. But I think you get the idea — a much needed piece of furniture.
It also has tin panels in the door which I use as magnetic boards to hang my great-grandkids’ coloring projects, or my latest photos. It is an awesome piece to use and I walk by it a lot and enjoy it every day.
We need to be reminded that they did not have kitchens like we do now, with lots of built-in cupboards for just about everything imaginable. They were lucky to have a kitchen cabinet with a pull out bread board for rolling out crusts for pies or working the dough for homemade breads. And we cannot forget the large kitchen table and chairs they would have in their kitchens as well. In the fancier homes, they may have had a kitchen and a dining room separately, but in many of our simpler country kitchens, the table and chairs or a pie safe or a cupboard would have been the only things in there. However, there would have been a dry sink (where buckets of water were put underneath and hand pumped into a wash bowl) or a large kitchen table with lots of chairs. Just depending on the style and the age of the home, size would depend on necessity back then. Things weren’t just built for style!
There are so many different styles of pantry cupboards and pie safes. There are so many different names for them also. But they definitely each had a very important role to play in each kitchen, whether in the country or in town. Many might have a separate dining room, but in the country space was limited as far as building expenses and some country homes did not have a living room. They would have had a larger kitchen with an area just for the table and chairs. They did not have much time to relax back in the old days — with chores to do morning and night and towns never close, no cars or not many, anyway. A much different way of life than we have today.
I lived out in the country when raising my sons, and I loved it. They had space to play and a draw to roam and scope out. And lots of trees to build a treehouse — and a small pasture to have horses. I feel so blessed when I look back because of the farm ground all around us and neighbors close by in case we needed help with anything. I cannot think of any better place to raise kids than the “country.”
When the kids were quite small, we started antiquing — with much advice from friends, we learned a lot through the years. Antiques of all kinds — each has a story to tell. And I was one of the lucky ones who got to learn that story and hopefully pass it on to others through these past 50 years. Where oh where has the time gone?
And that is why I loved doing my antique classes — to be able to answer questions for others as well as do more research for each and every item that was brought to class. Thanks to the internet today, that job has been made much simpler than it was when I first started out. And of course, with printers nowadays, it even makes my job a bit simpler. But just coming up with ideas to write about is sometimes the difficult moments — and that is why I would love to hear from some of you out there. I am hoping to start up my antique classes later this spring — maybe April — depending on the COVID-19 crises, of course.
But, I do want to remind everyone that the CR Rustics Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can check online for the hours open for business, but it is definitely worth your time to walk through this fun antique shop. With so many different dealers, we see a wonderful variety of collectibles as well as antiques, and wonderful new items for your homes.
I just want to wish everyone a safe and fun week, and please send me any info you may have regarding your questions to P.O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688 or call 308-530-4572. Enjoy every moment of your time together with family and friends. Those are the precious times and most important for our hearts and souls. Take care, everyone. Hope to see you again next week.