Steele: A few of my favorite things

Cutting boards are a mainstay in our kitchen — today’s, as well as yesterday’s, kitchens. In fact, they are a must if you do a lot of cooking and will be chopping veggies to add to any of your recipes or concoctions along the way. I really did love to cook when my boys were home and we had lots of relatives and friends stopping by. And, oh the holidays throughout the year were usually at our home as we had a big backyard and a big gulley to play in as well as a whole alfalfa field in our backyard. Perfect place to raise my boys and all their toys as well as pets and horses. But we also entertained a lot back in the day. As I now live in a small apartment, I do not entertain much any more. When I entertain, I call a friend or two and tell them to meet me at such and such restaurant in town and away we go. No dishes to do, no cleaning up afterward and everyone can order exactly what they are hungry for at the time.

But I am sure most of you will agree that every single cutting board or cookie press in my photo this week is a reminder of years gone by. I believe I have an orange and black tin candy container among the midst also. Probably from the 1930s or very early 1940s — I am guessing on the age on this one but it is one of my favorites. Then the cutting boards — one was given to us as a wedding present, one was a board I have had for a very long time with a heart in the handle. I loved it when I got it because it reminded me of the love in every day cooking for families as well as the special get togethers we all have along the way. Some days it is fun to just take a long look around your own home and while drinking a cup of coffee or tea, enjoy the view of your kitchen or family room. Just one look I am sure you will find many reminders of many of your memories. And believe me, as you get older, I believe our photos, pictures and our items from yesterday mean a whole lot more to us then they did when we actually got them.

I don’t believe there is anything more important than our yesterdays. Some yesterdays are mighty good, and then there are some yesterdays which we wish we could live over again and do something a bit differently. But we don’t usually have a second chance so we really need to work hard on making the first memory one of the best ever.

As I have purchased antiques and collectibles for the past 50 years, I have several different paths to go down every time I think of a subject for column.

When living from day to day with family and friends and antiques all around me, I should not ever run out of stories for many years to come, but sometimes a memory lapse will hit and I have to think a lot harder than normal. Just as I am typing this, I am hoping and praying that I will be able to start my antique classes later this spring — I am going to try anyway. And, with all my friends’ help, I bet we will get it done. They all promised me that when I have a memory lapse that they would jump in and help me remember and, believe me, I will be counting on them to do just that.

I hope some of you have had a chance to wander through the CR Rustic Antique mall at 108 E. Fifth St. I was in there the other day just for a few moments and it looks mighty nice. I need to get to my booth and do a bit of rearranging so that will be my goal for next week. And possibly pricing some more inventory to bring in as well. I just need an energy pill or push, I think. The old energy level is rather low as of late, but I will try to get in gear and do a better job for everyone in a few weeks. I love to rearrange in there, but sometimes at my age, I run out of ideas. I see some of these young couples coming in and working together and rearranging like crazy and I wish I could do it as well as they can. But there are a few years difference in age, and that is my only excuse I have at the moment. Do not be afraid to ask the owners and helpers questions you may have. If they do not know the answer right then, they will certainly try to find out for you.

How does one decide what to take to an antique booth in a mall? I think it all depends on what you like to make, what you like to hunt for and, plainly, just what you love to do the most collecting and the most refinishing and/or dusting off or repainting. It all depends on each dealers’ best ways of doing their own things.

One thing I have always liked to hunt for when I did get away and travel a bit were the unusual and rare items — things that we don’t see as often any more. I think one of those categories has to be smaller pieces of furniture. How fun it is to find magazine stands or end tables or something to be hung in our kitchens for more space or more decor to go along with what we already have? The most fun is to find something you may have never ever seen before, then that is the time to pop it into your booth and let the public enjoy it as much as you enjoyed hunting for it. The most fun part of having a booth in any kind of shop is when you walk into your booth and see something that you really liked and its gone. Then we wish we would have kept it for ourselves because we knew when we bought it that it was really something special. We have to remember that we cannot keep everything for ourselves. We learn to share at a very young age. And boy, do I need to be reminded of that so many times throughout the year?

Antiques, collectibles, rarities, exquisite items, common or less popular — it takes a bit of everything in our booths to get the attention of everyone walking through and taking a quick look that day. But then we notice that someone saw something and they had to go home to ponder about it first. Then they come back in to buy it. And hopefully that particular item is still there for them to purchase. It just gets kind of crazy sometimes, this collecting fever we all have can get rather difficult at times. But, I feel like it is just part of life when we are meant to find something to add to our collections and display it proudly in our homes for others to enjoy as well.

One thing about it, most of us do not collect big things like cars for instance, but for those who do, I know how proud they must be when they find a dream car to buy, and drive that baby home. I think we all have had that experience a few times in our lives — maybe not cars, but just a fun item you really particularly love to add to your collection.

Collecting — it is a fever in many respects. But it is something that is so much fun and can be enjoyed by so many others. So the next time you are at an antique shop or a yard sale or an auction, don’t be afraid to give in to your desires of taking that something special home with you. Life is really short when we stop and think about it, and we need to be able to do what we want to do, within reason of course. And that is to add to our collections through our lifetime and display/enjoy with all our friends. So on these nice days, let’s all get out there and enjoy the camaraderie of friends and the wonderful fun we have of the “hunt” for new and old things to add to our already collection of goodies. Each one tells its own story and, boy, do I love to tell those stories. Be safe, enjoy our beautiful weather and please be sure to tell Rob and Corey that Judy Steele sent you in to the CR Rustics Antique Shop, and the other shops around town as well. Be safe and take good care of yourselves.