Steele: A gift from an earlier era

We all seem to manage quite well, however, when we do have special and fast track living in our families. But, just to take even a few moments to give “Thanks” is important for all of us. And some of us may celebrate on a different day and possibly even a different week. But the important part, naturally, is that we take the time to get together somehow, someway we make it work.

This E.G. Webster & Son Silver Co. serving serrated knife is silver-plate but it comes from 1928. It is commemorating a birthday maybe as the dates are “1886-1928” — 88 years. I wish this particular piece could talk for just a little while and fill us in with the “whole” story. But we can just imagine and dream of a thousand different ways it was being celebrated that day.

I do believe that in yesteryears people seemed to take the time to celebrate a larger variety of events than we seem to have the time today to do it — but that is OK — we do what we must, we do what we can and we still make our own family memories in various ways throughout our lifetimes — and lifetimes of others as well.