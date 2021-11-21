Steele: A gift from an earlier era

This week with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching (as I am writing this on the evening of the 17th), I found this beautiful serrated silver serving knife by the E. G. Webster & Son Silver Co. I’m thinking that some of you may be setting your dining room table with your fine china and beautiful sparkling sterling silverware for your family Thanksgiving dinner next week.
It is a different time, however — we are seeing people eating out as family may be far away or maybe not going to quite as much work as we did many years ago. But I am sure, families are getting together the best way they can and the most convenient as well. We need to remember that we have a different world than we used to. Families lived closer together and our way of doing things are so much different today. It seems to be a hurry up world today and we all have places to go and things to do. Today’s world celebrates holidays a totally different way these days. Many of us live many miles away — or certain jobs do not allow as much time off as other occupations may have in the past.
I remember several large dinners at our home in the country and the boys’ dad would get called right in the middle of our dinner with many family members already dishing up their plates and he would be walking out the door to climb on a train. Many many times this happened in our family and I am sure there are many other families it has happened to as well through the years.
We all seem to manage quite well, however, when we do have special and fast track living in our families. But, just to take even a few moments to give “Thanks” is important for all of us. And some of us may celebrate on a different day and possibly even a different week. But the important part, naturally, is that we take the time to get together somehow, someway we make it work.
This E.G. Webster & Son Silver Co. serving serrated knife is silver-plate but it comes from 1928. It is commemorating a birthday maybe as the dates are “1886-1928” — 88 years. I wish this particular piece could talk for just a little while and fill us in with the “whole” story. But we can just imagine and dream of a thousand different ways it was being celebrated that day.
I do believe that in yesteryears people seemed to take the time to celebrate a larger variety of events than we seem to have the time today to do it — but that is OK — we do what we must, we do what we can and we still make our own family memories in various ways throughout our lifetimes — and lifetimes of others as well.
I hope you can see the serrated part of the knife in my photo today. It reminds me of a fruit knife on one side and the smooth side on the other. Of course, it could be used to cut a cake with fresh fruit layered — oh yum, making me hungry at that thought — or maybe it was made especially for a wonderful homemade dessert that just happened to be a favorite of the family member or members who are celebrating in 1928. The stories that our antiques and collectibles try to tell us are amazing some days. It makes you think up all kinds of celebrations why they were gathered on that day. Probably a birthday party or maybe even a company’s birthday celebration for all to celebrate.
When I find things like this that are dated and especially older, of course, it makes me stop and think of the many celebrations that occurred through the years of all of our lives. We can think back to our great grandparents’ day and remember a few of those special moments, like 50th wedding anniversaries or someone’s 50th birthday or older. We can just imagine all the wonderful memories being made with just that beautiful knife lying along a gorgeous crystal cake plate full of delicious layered cake with icing dripping from it and even tempting us more with the flavor and aroma of each bite.
Now that I have made myself hungry, I am headed for the kitchen to see what I can find to eat as a late night snack. I am sure I do not, however, have such a luxurious dessert waiting for me as this knife once cut through in all its glory. I wish it could talk to us — I wish we could know more about the story. But just finding the beautiful example of this extraordinary dessert or cake knife with the special “dates” engraved makes me think that a happy time was had for all.
I know there are several silver polishes available on the market today but I do love using Happich Simichrome Polishing paste. There are lots of other brands as well. There are so many different brands of products these days — but please be careful and test a small area when you start out using a different product just to make sure it works and is safe for you.
