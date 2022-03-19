Steele: A gift from my great-grandkids

I think it has been over three years ago that I received this wonderful gift from my granddaughter and grandson — chalk ware imprints of my three beautiful great-grandsons. Our sweet little great-granddaughter wasn’t here yet. I put these in a spot where I can see them and enjoy them every single day and evening. I need to write a date on the back, absolutely — and I am able to just imagine the fun they had (and the mess for mama to clean up afterwards). I am sure there was a lot of laughing and chasing around the room while they were making each individual imprint of their little man hands. What a creative idea, and what a fun way to see how fast they are growing. Not just by standing against the wall and measuring their height from the floor to the top of their cute little noggins, but the size of their young man hands as they grow up to be fantastic men like their daddy. A gift like this just keeps on giving. And each time they come to great-grandma’s apartment, they get to measure their hands against their very own imprint. They get so excited to see how much they have grown since they made their gift for me.

Naturally, it is always fun to have a measuring stick or marks on a wall where the kids, grandkids or great-grandkids can compare their height each and every single year when they start school and such. Some people do it on the inside of a doorway, others may have a special wall in their bedrooms or maybe even a wall in the family room somewhere. How fun to compare from year to year to see how much they have grown in a single year, too. Making memories as well as an awesome gift like this (the beautiful handprints) is definitely one of the finest gifts I have ever received at any time of year. Just like the days when moms start measuring their children for new clothes in the fall when school is about to start, every family goes through the measuring process — clothes sizes, shoe sizes, coat sizes, even hat sizes. A fun time of year to see how much they have actually grown in what to us seems like a very short time. Now, as a great grandma, I see this as being a lot more important than moms and dads may at the time — money for new clothes because they have outgrown them or hand me downs passed from one young man to another brother or maybe even cousins trading clothes. I think it is awesome when they can offset the cost of parents buying “all new” for each child in the household in the fall just before school opens up again.

Every young family goes through this process every single year, and with each passing year, it is a big reminder to parents how fast their children are growing up. At the time, you think they will never get over this stage or that stage — and then all of a sudden, they are going off to college or the military or whatever life’s plan has in store for them. But looking back over my own sons’ memories of getting them ready for a new school year was pretty dramatic at the time. And we all know that it is not just the clothes but their so-called toys begin to get rather expensive also — like a car for driving to school and practices for sports, or even maybe a job when they get to be that age, too. Time goes by way too fast as I know now, but did not always appreciate the changes until they leave home, then I look back on all the fun (and not so fun) things that has happened through the years and it makes us appreciate our memories, scrapbooks and photographs a whole lot more.

As kids get older and they start receiving yearbooks and the like, they will even appreciate those items a whole lot more as they get older — much older. A group of us who graduated in 1964 from North Platte High School still get together every week at the Airport for lunch on Wednesdays. What a fun time we have and it can also be a support group of such with so many dealing with COVID-19 these past several years. It is a fun time (ordinarily) to talk about what happened “back in our days,” and the stories that we may not have even heard are not talked about quite readily. Who, what, where, when — all the little details are fun reminders, but it also brings back some not so fun times as well, of course. That is life.

But I have discovered how fun it is to have a yearbook close by when someone brings up a name and we cannot put a face to it — the moment you see the picture, you automatically can associate who they were and feel the connection immediately. The stories we talk about and the wonderful memories brought about by our visits with each other. Those are priceless. And I did not really realize how important our yearbooks would be until now actually. The older I get, the memory needs a photo to go with it — and maybe you are the same way. Keep those yearbooks or scrapbooks close so you can pull them off the shelf and look at them anytime you want to.

Naturally, at my age group, we are losing so many special friends and family right now due to COVID-19. It makes me sad, and mad all at the same time. But we also have to be thankful for those who have found medicines that will help you and me when we do get sick — and all of the work behind each vaccine or medicine which is created to save lives. History proves important once again — the front runner of all things good, new medicines to help us all get through every day life.

Just as my photo this week is a good reminder of our younger days and years, it is also a good reminder of how far the medical field has grown and all the other fields as well. Every day seems to have some historical moment created within itself. Every day we see new things for sale in catalogs and newspaper ads. Every single day we hear of medical breakthroughs, and we hear of every single thing (big or little) that has been created to help young and old alike. From the first day of our lives — the day we were born — every single thing that we knew then and we know now has been improved on and added to, if not even reinvented to make things better, or just plain “miracles” happening to save our lives and improve everyone’s well being.

But the “old” things leave a trail. The “old” things bring back memories whether good or bad. The “old” things give us a story to tell and they remind us throughout the rest of our lives what a difference that “one old thing” may have made for our families and friends. They call it progress and we are all grateful for that so called progress. Every single time someone invents something new or improves on the initial invention to make it even better, we understand and we are grateful for the science involved and all of the hours and hard work involved also. With computers and other new ways of interacting and learning knowledge, we have discoveries every single day. What yesterday brought us may be outdated today already. But that is life. And we are thankful to have been on this road of discovery — on the same road as our families and friends. And I do believe with all my heart and soul that our world will heal from these manmade diseases and we will become whole once again.

Our antiques and collectible items have played a very big part each of our histories as well as each family story. It all depends on your family’s histories of who did what and where, and those stories will continue throughout time because each family will continue to tell the story to the next generation. With all of our ways of communication today it just makes us feel even more connected with the rest of the world, which sometimes may not make us feel all that comfortable. But in most instances, it will help us realize that most of our latest inventions were for the good of people, hopefully.

Every single thing we have in our homes — decorations, photos, furniture, rugs, etc. — brings us a feeling of warmth or happy memories (and a few sad times as well). But every thing we do have commemorates a moment in our lives and reminds us of our roots — moments that should be remembered and a few moments we wish could be changed but cannot. Old or new, light or dark, every single moment in our lives makes up our very own story to tell, to talk about, to reminisce, to remember and to be told over and over and over again. And because of our stories, the “things” in our lives that we love so much become even more meaningful than before.

Every time you walk through an antique shop — like CR Rustic, 108 E. Fifth St., in North Platte — you will find a memory sitting on a shelf or hanging on the wall. A memory that will come rushing in when you least expect it. Guaranteed, it will happen to you. And for many of us, it happens every single time we walk into the shop. Fun and rewarding memories to keep forever.