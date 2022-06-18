Steele: A handmade quilted treasure

As you can see in my photo this week, I have a very prized and special quilt hanging on my vintage quilt rack. I should have taken the quilt off and showed the quilt rack itself and I will try to do that at another time. This quilt was handmade by a dear friend and given to me as a gift for working with the her for several years. It will be treasured forever and my family already knows they are responsible for it when I am gone.

Sometimes we don’t exactly know why a certain item in our life means so much to us. Other times we know the attachment will be strong through the rest of our life. With my items, my kids know the story also. Special items mean more to us than others — that is natural. But when a certain item like this quilt was handmade and given as a gift, we truly know the hours and hours and hours involved in the making and planning of this quilt, so it pulls the heart strings even harder as the years go by. The best part about this item is I have it right by my favorite recliner in my living room so I can enjoy it around the clock. The hours of enjoyment that it brings are endless. Something specially made for someone means more than you can possibly know. The story behind the gift is always a very important attribute, for sure.

I will take another photo of the actual quilt rack — possibly Quaker or Mission style — at another time. The quilt rack should be around for years because of its quality — when taken care of with Orange Oil occasionally and dried, then wiped down again and again. I also put a linen pillowcase underneath the quilt so the oil can never bleed through into the quilt. (Just as a safeguard, of course.)

My little nightstand or drop-leaf table which you just see the top of is actually a bed side stand table that I used in my bedroom as a little girl. It was painted every time I painted my bedroom — soft white, pink, another shade of pink and yet another shade of pink. So when my dad started stripping furniture for us when we were in the antique business in the country, my dad surprised me one day and stripped this little table — several coats of pink and then brought it down to me to show me the true grains of the wood. What an awesome piece to have today — it brings back a lot of memories. And why shouldn’t my favorite quilt be displayed directly behind it so I can enjoy both gorgeous pieces together?

When you get as old as I am, some of you younger folk out there reading my article today will totally understand why certain pieces of furniture or jewelry or dinnerware or whatever mean more to you than others because of our sentimental memories we have. I try to stress that to my grandchildren, and now with great-grandchildren. I will continue to stress to them the importance of family items and the story behind each one must be told over and over again.

When thinking back over the past 50 years or so, I definitely wish I had written down more dates and kept a diary just about my antiques. I have photos of a few of my items we purchased and then sold — and some of my favorites I would keep for a spell and then finally let them go because I thought I had found something I even liked better. But I also know we can’t keep it all — but for awhile I certainly tried to do just that.

Now living in a much smaller space (two bedroom apartment) I have realized that we cannot keep it all — but the way my house looks, I am afraid I keep trying to do just that. Sometime soon I need to make some very big changes and I pray that I will have time to get it all done. However, where do you start? I must say, that is my biggest problem right now.

I just recently started up my What’s It Worth antique classes at Wild Bill’s from 5 to 7 p.m. here in North Platte on Tuesday evenings. I see that people are really wanting to get together and compare notes with what they have and ask lots of questions about their items. Sad to say, it is very hard sometimes to come up with answers for every single item — but we do try! And I do say “we” because it takes more than just one person to do the research or get the many different answers or possibilities for every item brought in to the classes. It also takes many different viewpoints and suggestions along the way to help us all understand a certain item being appraised as well as discovered.

For those people who have taken a stroll through the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St., you will understand why it is almost impossible for any one person to know everything about each and every item brought in to that shop for sale. Believe me, when those looking for something to match their old china or a piece of furniture to help decorate a guest bedroom or maybe just a small piece to add some color, it takes a lot of looking around sometimes to be able to find the perfect piece to fit where you want it to. Sometimes it is very hard to find the perfect “something” you want in a guest bedroom or on the porch or in the dining room. It is fun to look sometimes, and other times it is exhausting. But I would like to think that the best time to find something is when you are least expecting it. How fun that can be. And how rewarding when you hit a home run and enjoy the new piece you just purchased.

I would rather buy something for my home than I would buy for myself. I guess when I do buy something for my home, I am buying it for me — but with the thought of sharing it with others who come to visit. That feeling makes me a bit more comfortable with what I just purchased. It has lifted my guilty feelings many times. And it has also made me very happy when I find something to add to my little home — wall to wall, little home filled to the ceiling.

I do love to pass on my stories through the many years of hunting for antiques. I have had some absolutely wonderful times along with a few flat tires or the engine blew up in my vehicle, but other than that, I am very lucky for as many miles as I have driven on my expeditions. Fun memories — and a few not so fun — as we all do through our lifetimes. But I am very lucky because I have had more fun trips than the other way around. I miss those traveling days, however. But with the price of gas and expenses away from home, it is not for me right now. And I really do not need to do any traveling anyway. But I am seeing many out-of-state vehicles now because of activities in our area and it makes me happy that we can travel again, hopefully safely. I love to hear from those who walk through the antique shop — why they are here, what they are looking for and why. All of those other questions that come to mind when you are working the shop.

I am so proud of all the hard work that Rob and Corey have put into their shop. The hours of painting and redoing the area before the move and then all of the upkeep they do — I am so thankful that we have a shop like this here in our hometown. In fact, we have several antique shops here in our area and we are always happy to pass that info along to others as well. Finding what you are hunting for is the name of the game and will get you to come back to see us again.

With so many wonderful activities going on this summer in our area, it makes me very thankful that people are able to get out and about and finally enjoy each other’s company and visit relatives and family once again. Every shop in North Platte is waiting for someone to walk through the door of their business and find something they will treasure. After buying something, you always remember the town you bought it in — and that keeps folks coming back to their favorite buying spot. I hope your next buying spot will be here in North Platte — maybe at the CR Rustic Antique Mall. Have a fun and safe summer everyone — and remember to tell Rob and Corey that Judy Steele sent you.

Be safe. Have a wonderful summer vacation, and take time out to do the things you wanted to do last year but could not because of illness. Make lots of memories for you and your families now!