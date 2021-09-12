Steele: A new, old addition for me

As we are into fall already this year with many holidays ahead of us, it is always a good time to start thinking about — we’ll say the word carefully and quietly — Christmas. It is nice to get an early start and believe me when I say that the antique mall parking lot is on the corner of Jeffers and Fourth streets here in North Platte. It just makes it easier to find. So many gift ideas for birthdays as well as holiday seasons all wrapped up into one store. The creativity flowing from this shop is so fabulous that when I walk through it, it just makes you feel good all over. I am just an old antique dealer with still old ideas of how to display to a certain degree. But some of these other consignors have it really going strong and such a gift for creating backgrounds as well as products to put in their beautifully staged booths. It is just plain fun to walk through and take a look. But the most fun is that these booths are changing almost on a daily basis. As things sell, more and different items are brought back in to fill the empty spots in their booths.

Which reminds me, I had better get in there myself and do a bit of “creating and rearranging” again too. Thanks to the younger set, I get some good ideas from them and they help me out with what to do next. Thanks everyone for walking through Rob and Corey’s shop as well as coming to my antique classes on Tuesday evenings. They are still being held at the Good Life on the Bricks on the corner of Dewey and Fourth Street here in North Platte. People come and order a bit of supper and then we begin the “show and tell” part of the class. Each person brings one item that they want to know more about — I do charge $5 per item but you do get to see several other pieces being evaluated too. And sometimes, that may remind you of something you have similar at home and will want to bring it next time. My phone number is 308-530-4572, please call me if you have any questions about my classes. Take care, everyone and stop and say “hi” — I am usually at the shop on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. We would love to see you and visit a spell — or maybe help you find something you have been looking for. They have a want file also. Just leave your name and number and maybe one of the other dealers can find it for you or have something similar at home and will bring it in for you.