Steele: A sleigh ride from yesteryear

For those of us who have a certain thing we collect and we work so hard at adding as many different pieces as we can to our collections, it is keeping us busy. It is getting us out and about. It is keeping us on top of things and up to date. It is getting us out and around our fellow neighbors and friends, just to say “hi” even. It is just plain something to do and give us a reason to keep doing what we want to do. Simple as that. My mother could never understand why we did what we did. I may have drug my kids to a lot of auctions with friends but they didn’t seem to mind too much. They may have grumbled a bit — but they were always busy once they got there looking around or helping a friend carry stuff to their vehicle or whatever. I think they understood that their old maw just needed to be around people and it was comforting to buy a bunch of old stuff instead of seeing it thrown away.