Steele: A sleigh ride from yesteryear

I purchased this from a friend’s booth at the CR Rustics Antique Mall a while back. It was one of my favorites as it has an old fashioned sleigh in it. I have such a strong love for these vintage sleighs. I have never owned one (and probably never will), thus I love pictures of them which can remind me of yesteryears sleigh rides through the snow.
Crazy I suppose when I think about it sometimes, but do you ever wish you could really do something but just cannot seem to make it click or happen? I am sure we all do at one time or another. A friend many years ago took me on a snowmobile ride out across our hay field — in the middle of a blizzard. I think I told the story awhile back, where we put a big pot of chili on the stove and my dear friend brought brownies and homemade cinnamon rolls and her hubby ran his snowmobile around the community and brought them to our house for a fun late afternoon in the country. Then, of course, he had to take them all back home again before dark.
Anyway, I am so grateful to have so many fond memories of happenings such as this. And I really do believe that these are the moments that keep our hearts pumping and our minds full of expression and appreciation. Special memories — no price tag big enough.
But getting back to the picture of an old sleigh, I think so often of how fun it would be to have a horse pulling the sleigh in a gentle snowfall and not too cold. Just crisp enough to hear the horse’s feet crunch through the slightest top layer of frozen snow and yet it is still soft enough that there is not much sound with each step of his hoof as he plods along ever so slowly as if he is enjoying it as well as the riders in the sleigh.
This time of year brings out the nostalgic moments from us all. Every year’s detailed notebook of what life actually was and a combination of what it could have been also. The good with the bad; the beautiful with the ugly; and definitely the fun more than the tough times!
Have you ever really thought of all the “yesterdays” we have gone through and yet we are still here and asking for more days just like those to make sure we really know what life is really all about? I am sure that most of us have had those thoughts — and especially when it is getting so close to the Christmas holiday season, too! When CR Rustic Antique Mall started setting up their displays for their holiday open house last week, it was a quick reminder that it is that time of year again — already. Time flies and I keep trying to tell my kids and grandkids to enjoy every single moment because time does really fly by — much faster than most of us realize. Just a reminder to make those phone calls to stay in touch with out of town friends, drop off a card or two to a dear friend just because you want to or just drop by for a quick cup of coffee with a friend just to say “hi.”
I really do not know why I have such a thing about sleighs, but they look like they float on top of the snow and throw just a bit of snow out behind the horses hooves with each bouncing step the horse takes. I realize that it may really be cold out and steam is exhaling through the horses’ nostrils and when we talk to the horse to encourage him onward, I am sure we see our breath also. As long as I have a heavy coat and a wool blanket to throw over my lap, I think I would be happy — and I would love every moment of it. It just looks so peaceful and relaxing. Just one of those things on my bucket list someday, I guess.
And another thing: Be sure to keep adding things onto your bucket lists as well. The day we quit wanting to add to that list would be a sad day for sure. I know the day will come and my arthritis won’t let me do some of those things but it sure is fun to think about them all. Just like I’ve been told or asked why in the world do I still keep looking for more antiques. Well, I think it is just like the fisherman or woman who wants to catch another “bigger” one than the last one. Or maybe it is just like the person who goes hunting for that big elk. Or maybe it is just exactly like the friend you know that wanted to take that once in a lifetime trip or cruise. And they did it. That is when it is awesome — you know you have filled your life up with love, activity, friends and family. It can’t get much better than that.
I am just another antique dealer who wants to check out the next antique shop or the next auction (which I have missed quite a few of them lately) or maybe a yard sale in the early spring. Or maybe I am just checking out to see if I can find something really really different than I have ever had before — not necessarily dollar wise, but definitely different. Something unusual or rare, something so hard to find that I might never have another chance to look for it because it is so rare. Curiosity is a good word for us people who just have to see what they are selling at the next rummage sale or house sale, or maybe we need to just stop in and walk through antique shops to “just see” what they have brought in that may be so different and unusual that you may want it — something that you know is rare and a very hard thing to find.
For those of us who have a certain thing we collect and we work so hard at adding as many different pieces as we can to our collections, it is keeping us busy. It is getting us out and about. It is keeping us on top of things and up to date. It is getting us out and around our fellow neighbors and friends, just to say “hi” even. It is just plain something to do and give us a reason to keep doing what we want to do. Simple as that. My mother could never understand why we did what we did. I may have drug my kids to a lot of auctions with friends but they didn’t seem to mind too much. They may have grumbled a bit — but they were always busy once they got there looking around or helping a friend carry stuff to their vehicle or whatever. I think they understood that their old maw just needed to be around people and it was comforting to buy a bunch of old stuff instead of seeing it thrown away.
Deep down, I think everyone likes to collect or find something they like. Maybe it’s jewelry or old railroad nails, maybe it’s old bottles or clothing, maybe it’s old tools or furniture, maybe it’s something I have never ever seen before but I bet whatever it is, I would like it too. And that comes to why I love the CR Rustic Antique Mall so very much. Every single time I go in to check on my booth or help out on the floor for a few hours or maybe just dust or clean some of the display cases, but every single time I do go in, I see something different that someone has brought into the shop and I fall in love all over again. Falling in love with antiques and collectibles is a good thing (well, most of the time, anyway).
So, the next time we get a snowfall and Judy grumbles about the cold, please remind me that Christmas is coming and we need a bit of snow for Santa’s sleigh to deliver all his toys and surprises to all our younger (and older) kids in the neighborhood. So everyone be good and behave as Santa is watching and “he knows who has been naughty or nice!”
Everyone, please come in and see what is new/old in the CR Rustics Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St., here in North Platte. One thing about this time of year: People are really out and looking and buying early so they can surprise their loved ones with exactly what they were wanting under the Christmas tree this year. And please remember to help out with the Salvation Army and the many other organizations that are doing their fair share (and more than their fair share) — it is hard work but thank goodness someone really cares.
We have a few weeks to go before the big holidays hit — but time does go by rather quickly any more, believe me. It does travel fast. Be careful, be safe, have fun and don’t forget to tell Rob and Corey that Judy sent you. And, take a sleigh ride when you have a chance.