Steele: A ‘sweet’ surprise last Saturday

How many years have I been writing these columns for the Telegraph? I think at least 28 years or very close to that. As I just happened to be “walking the floor” for the owner of the CR Rustics Antique Mall last Saturday afternoon, when I came upon a threesome who were looking around and seemed to be enjoying themselves. Naturally, old Jude asked if there was anything I could help them with — like answering a question about a certain item or maybe directing them to a booth that specializes in what they may be looking for — when I had a sweet surprise. This young lady on the left in my photo today happened to speak up and asked if Judy Steele happened to be working there today. Well, coincidence as it was, this young lady wanted to tell me that she has read my Trash & Treasures columns for many years! And she just wanted to say hello. Well naturally, I felt overwhelmed because rarely do I hear from people who have actually read my articles, unless it is something extra special they might see in my column for that week.