Steele: A ‘sweet’ surprise last Saturday

How many years have I been writing these columns for the Telegraph? I think at least 28 years or very close to that. As I just happened to be “walking the floor” for the owner of the CR Rustics Antique Mall last Saturday afternoon, when I came upon a threesome who were looking around and seemed to be enjoying themselves. Naturally, old Jude asked if there was anything I could help them with — like answering a question about a certain item or maybe directing them to a booth that specializes in what they may be looking for — when I had a sweet surprise. This young lady on the left in my photo today happened to speak up and asked if Judy Steele happened to be working there today. Well, coincidence as it was, this young lady wanted to tell me that she has read my Trash & Treasures columns for many years! And she just wanted to say hello. Well naturally, I felt overwhelmed because rarely do I hear from people who have actually read my articles, unless it is something extra special they might see in my column for that week.
This beautiful young lady — Mrs. Jeanne Tourville of Sutherland — gave me a big hug and just introduced herself and her daughter and granddaughter who were with her. And from that point, we just visited and giggled and had fun. We walked around a bit and I told her if she had any questions about anything to please let me know and then I left them alone so they could do their looking through the whole shop — upstairs and on the main level. I saw them a few moments later as they were going out the door. What a sweet surprise for me — almost overwhelming when I stop and think about the odds of my being there at that specific time on a Saturday and I actually got to visit with one of my readers. I will never ever forget that moment — and I do hope I will have the privilege of seeing her again with her family in our fine town.
It is truly heartwarming to know that people do actually read my columns. Sometimes I think when I am writing T&T late at night, I do wonder if anyone will take the time to read it. But by golly, I found out that there are readers out there, and it gave me a very warm and fuzzy feeling. It just made all these past 28 years even a bit more real to me. Sounds funny, I know. But I am sure everyone who has written a book or an article or whatever, it means a lot to them to know that someone actually read and enjoyed it. I know it sure made a difference — a big difference — with my outlook now just knowing that they are being read and hopefully, enjoyed as much as I love writing them.
Naturally all of this reminded me that my antique classes (What’s It Worth) may be missed as I had to cancel them for a spell with the winter coming on and everyone’s welfare from keeping a distance health wise because of the pandemic going on as well. But all for a definite purpose: Keeping people well and not making anyone sick.
But I do want to say one more thing about meeting the people who do actually read my columns. It certainly makes this old girl feel good to hear that they are actually being read and some people even cut them out and save them for future use as well, as I just found out by others. This means so very much to this old girl to hear that. So if others would like to write to me, please let me know your ideas and/or subjects that maybe I could write on and put in the Telegraph down the road. I would love to have some suggestions. My address is Judy D. Steele, PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688.
And now getting back to business: It is that time of year when we need to be thinking about our wood furniture in our heated homes. Yes, our furniture has a tendency to “dry out” and should be hydrated with a good coat of Howard’s Orange Oil. I feel that it is probably one of the best, if not the best, oil to use on most types of furniture. Naturally, it does make a difference if it is on raw wood (meaning no varnish) or has been varnished. However, I still recommend even using the Orange Oil on varnished items as well. It won’t soak in but it will make the piece of furniture shine a bit as well as hit some of the weaker spots and give it a highlight. We have used it more than 50 years and I have not ever had a single person complain about their results. It is a perfect time of year to do a little bit extra oiling furniture — vintage wooden boxes, wooden lamps, sewing rockers, and the list goes on and on.
Please do not take me wrong — I have heard from others who have had an interesting story to tell about their results when trying our Howard Oil Products or other suggestions along the way. But it is always nice to hear about the results after using the product too. They are always coming out with a new product and I try to order it right away, but I love the older products — the tried and true products — to forward the end results to anyone who may be interested in using it.
The “kids” (Corey and Rob) who own the CR Rustic Antique Mall have used the Howard Oil Products through the past years as well and they highly recommend it and can tell others how they have used it also. Always nice to know when a buyer is pleased with the turnout of their finish they have used on their own items. So please make a comment or two when you are into the shop and restocking your supply of the Howard’s Restor a finish products so we will continue keeping certain items in stock!
Again, I want to take the time to say “Thank You” to Mrs. Tourville and her family for coming into the CR Rustic Antique Mall last Saturday — and I am so glad to have met you and get a good hug. Please take care out there and I do hope I will see you again very soon — maybe when the weather warms up again!
Making antiquing memories along the way is what my antique business is all about — creating a site where you can get questions answered regarding finishes to put on your newly acquired old or new furniture. and it is so very nice to hear from someone who has had a great success in using our products and our information along the way. But it is even more rewarding to be able to visit with you and get a hug from the special ones who have followed me for so many years. I won’t say how many years — but it has been a bunch.
Have a great week ahead and please be careful out there — and enjoy the sunny warmer days as they are coming upon us. I am so ready for sunshine and warmth and warmth. Please hurry spring. We welcome you with open arms!