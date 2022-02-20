Steele: A sweet Valentine’s Day

I am writing this a few days after Valentine’s Day, so please forgive me for being a bit late or very early for next year. But, I just wanted to write about my little oak three-drawer dresser — and it looks so nice right now especially with my two beautiful Valentine’s Day gifts from my two sons and their families. Naturally, I am enjoying the flowering plants and doing my best to keep them alive. On the left, of course, is my flowering orchid (white with dark pink centers) and on the right is the flowering pink azalea plant in beautiful full bloom. I am enjoying them so very much and they are sitting directly across from my rocking chair where I watch TV and sometimes even sleep in my rocker. I am so comfy with my antiques and now some beautiful flowers all around me — I had a beautiful Valentines Day and I hope everyone else did also. These special holidays are coming so fast and furious any more, making it difficult on this old girl to keep the days straight.
This cute oak three-drawer dresser is well over one hundred years old. It has the gorgeous spoon carving throughout the fronts of the drawers. The drawer fronts are also dovetailed on the inside which you do not see in this photo, of course. The age of this piece speaks well for itself. Very well taken care of through the years by my dear friends who passed away about a year ago. I loved it so much that I purchased it at their estate sale and I am certainly glad I did.
When we talk about style and age of a true antique item, sometimes it is hard for us to relate without a photo. And this is one reason I am so pleased to still be able to write my columns for The North Platte Telegraph. I have so enjoyed doing this for the past 28 years or so — but I do get concerned when I repeat a subject or talk about similar things every so often. However, I hope you — the readers — don’t mind if I duplicate once in awhile. They are usually different photos for sure, just maybe at a different angle or whatever. As most of you know, I live in a beautiful little area just north of Cody Park and love hearing the ducks and geese — watching them as I drive by when going in for groceries, etc. It makes my day to drive by this beautiful park we have in our town. And many days, I will take the time to drive the circle around the fenced in pond and see all of the birds and animals who we all enjoy watching. Any nice day, just as a reminder, please take a drive through our Parks here in North Platte. They are some of the finest and well kept gardens, lawns and animal areas anywhere in the state. We should be proud of our town and I certainly am one who does appreciate all the work that has been put into our beautiful little town in central Nebraska.
Getting back to this small oak three-drawer dresser for a moment in my photo today, right now I am using it for my columns as I write them and get the newspaper page and put them in one of these drawers, lying flat — they are protected until I can get them into my notebooks with cover protective sheets for safe keeping. I am a bit behind in that department, but one of these wet and cold wintry days I need to get caught up again.
This little oak dresser has been varnished, but that is OK — I love pieces that are just oiled also. I will say that the varnish does definitely help protect the wood, especially with plants sitting on it. Of course, I have plates under each plant, so no drips are allowed. But sometimes when watering them a bit can easily drip, hence the under plate should catch that dripping and will not hurt the finish on the cute little dresser.
Naturally, I have to have my family photos scattered throughout the entire apartment. I do love my family pictures. And I do keep those pretty well updated. I am sure most of you who are reading my column know how important I think family photos are. Yes, I love having them around in every room. As most of you know, lately I have not been feeling the best so while sitting in my rocking chair, I have lots of family photos all around me to keep me warm. I do love photos!
I want to talk a bit about the pulls on the three-drawer dresser today. They are probably not the original pulls but they certainly fit that era and could easily be the same ones. They fit the style of the dresser and are commiserate to the depth and height of it, as well. All the drawers have spoon-carved decoration on them. I would have loved to watch the people who made this dresser. The detailing on it is absolutely awesome. Watching each and every spoon carved decor being applied and cut out would have been a beautiful sight, for sure.
Sometimes it just amazes me what can be done by hand without a machine involved. Hand work of any sort seems amazing to me — embroidery, crochet, wood and hand-carved exquisite furniture pieces, hand-worked pottery and clothing, jewelry, fine upholstered sitting room pieces, tables, chairs.
There are so many different types of collectibles and antiques that one can start a collection in just about anything they desire these days. A walk down through the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte will tell a story all in itself. Each booth is decorated by the style of each owner. What they love to make for resale or finding antiques and furniture to fill their spaces. Each week is usually different in each area — the dealers are each to keep up their own spaces, revamp it or add to or just rearrange it (which I have been a little lax in doing as of late, please forgive me everyone). The shop always looks nice. Each dealer has their own style and their own way of decorating, as well as bringing in so many different styles of furniture or home decorations that it is just amazing to see what comes in the door each week. The upstairs of the antique shop is full now also. Please don’t forget to go upstairs and see what has been brought in to those booths throughout the weeks also.
I just heard that the owners were on a buying spree this last weekend and brought in another load of new “old” things — new to the shop but old for decorating and styling your homes. This is always a fun time for all of us when we go in to revamp our areas or take more inventory in to add to our own booth. It is so very interesting to take the time. Every time I go into the shop, I have to walk clear through it just to look at absolutely everything that each dealer has brought into the shop so carefully and displayed it all so well. Of course, the inventory from each dealer involved in the antique mall is what makes this beautiful and fun shop so attractive to so many people. People who have their very own style of decorating but may have the exact same style that you may love as well. As the weather will start warming up (I hope soon) and everyone will be wanting to get out and do a bit more traveling — or just to get out of the house after a cold spell. This antique shop and the downtown area is a great place to take a break and browse throughout it all. We are so very lucky to have such a great downtown area here in North Platte. I am always proud to say I live in North Platte … and I love my antiques.