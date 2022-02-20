Steele: A sweet Valentine’s Day

There are so many different types of collectibles and antiques that one can start a collection in just about anything they desire these days. A walk down through the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte will tell a story all in itself. Each booth is decorated by the style of each owner. What they love to make for resale or finding antiques and furniture to fill their spaces. Each week is usually different in each area — the dealers are each to keep up their own spaces, revamp it or add to or just rearrange it (which I have been a little lax in doing as of late, please forgive me everyone). The shop always looks nice. Each dealer has their own style and their own way of decorating, as well as bringing in so many different styles of furniture or home decorations that it is just amazing to see what comes in the door each week. The upstairs of the antique shop is full now also. Please don’t forget to go upstairs and see what has been brought in to those booths throughout the weeks also.

I just heard that the owners were on a buying spree this last weekend and brought in another load of new “old” things — new to the shop but old for decorating and styling your homes. This is always a fun time for all of us when we go in to revamp our areas or take more inventory in to add to our own booth. It is so very interesting to take the time. Every time I go into the shop, I have to walk clear through it just to look at absolutely everything that each dealer has brought into the shop so carefully and displayed it all so well. Of course, the inventory from each dealer involved in the antique mall is what makes this beautiful and fun shop so attractive to so many people. People who have their very own style of decorating but may have the exact same style that you may love as well. As the weather will start warming up (I hope soon) and everyone will be wanting to get out and do a bit more traveling — or just to get out of the house after a cold spell. This antique shop and the downtown area is a great place to take a break and browse throughout it all. We are so very lucky to have such a great downtown area here in North Platte. I am always proud to say I live in North Platte … and I love my antiques.