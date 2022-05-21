Steele: A vintage glimpse of Aspen

This gorgeous print of the Aspen skiing area in Colorado was made in the 1910s or 1920s, I do believe. It is framed with a gorgeous vintage wooden frame highlighted in a dark heavy older green color. It is an awesome print which definitely caught my eye many years ago when I was buying an estate in Colorado (or just helping out mainly). It was in their estate sale and I purchased it at the time. I knew it would probably be a keeper — mainly because of the beautiful vintage frame, and I am pretty sure it was once used as an advertisement of some sort for the Aspen skiing area.

I have tried many times in the past to find out something about this print but since I am keeping it for awhile yet, I really don’t care as I like it anyway. I have a feeling that it was a poster advertising the skiing in that area and I loved the older frame as well. Some day I may run across a few more clues about it — but, for right now, it is hanging by my back door and I love to look at it every time I leave or come into the house.

I am sure most of you who may be reading my column today will understand me keeping something that I really don’t know a whole lot about just because I love the print and the frame. Don’t you just love my reasoning? Absolutely — but, what else can I say except I am sure all of you out there reading this article today know exactly how I feel and why I said it the way I did.

Now I have to be honest and tell you that I just recently tried to look for more info on this print before I started typing. I am pretty sure with the coloring of the frame and the design of it, it truly reminds me of something from the early vintage years, as I wrote earlier. I keep thinking that I would find out more about this particular piece — but, I truly have not. Maybe one of these days I will take it in to a specialist on framing, as they will carefully remove the backing and carefully search for other information that would help me to realize the actual date of this piece.

As I set out to write my column this evening (Wednesday, actually), I had walked through my apartment and began looking for something to write on. It hit me that I never have written anything about the Aspen print. So, I decided that maybe someone out in my reading audience may have an idea about it! If you do, please let me know either by writing to me at P.O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688, or calling me at 308-530-4572 and leave me a message. I will gladly call you back for more info. Things like this Aspen print bring to mind many other things around my home that I hope I will finally find out more about as time goes along. I just pray that I will have enough time to get a few more lessons on what I think are important to me and my family.

It is always fun to find some unusual pieces now and then — no matter where you might be looking at auctions or shops or wherever. When you do find something that catches your eye, that is a pretty sure thing for keeping it for awhile. The stigma of the snow and the trees in a pure white background is an eye-catcher for me. When looking through some Aspen items for sale, I did discover that these forms of advertising the beautiful Aspen area can be quite pricey — or not. Kind of depends on who printed it, who took the picture or who made the drawing. Sure wish whoever made it would have signed it more plainly. Sometimes just the “unknowing” makes it even more fun, and I really do not want to sell it right now anyway. However, I do know that just the neat vintage frame is worth a hundred probably, just by itself. These vintage frames and/or framing is always a fun collectible or antique in its own way. And vintage framing can bring a pretty amount at open auctions as well. Always fun to keep on top of values of a variety of things — and believe me when I say this, those values are constantly changing.

Although this print makes me cold even when I look at it, the artist or photographer definitely has an awesome knack of catching the light and strengthening the entire atmosphere of the trees and the snow. I love the simpler things in life and to me, this print signifies just that. It is awesome and sometimes can be overwhelming when we run across something that truly means something special to us.

Many years ago, when I worked for IBM Boulder (and I do mean many years ago), we had skiing trips on a Saturday or Sunday up into the mountains just west of Boulder. What fun we all had — and I was lucky in so many ways. How I kept from breaking a leg, I will never know. Except, maybe because I was in my late teens and early 20s, I wasn’t scared of anything back then. Now, many years down the road, I would never have tried it at all. But, seriously, I do still have some beautiful memories of several dear friends out in that area and we did have fun.

Isn’t it funny how just a picture can bring to mind so many different things to each of us? Truly, good memories are treasured through our lifetimes with such warm feelings. We are all lucky to be able to say that. I have met so many dear friends through the years that I worked in so many different areas, and each one has many beautiful memories. I feel so very lucky in that respect when looking back at a lifetime of special moments.

I am sure that we all have certain things that will remind each of us of those special times. And believe me, sometimes those beautiful memories bring along a bit of a tear with them. But that is ok, because that is what our lives are all about. Those certain treasures from day to day that actually make up our “Life Long Book of Memories” along the way.

Our best treasures of all are in that memory book. True for everyone, I am sure. I truly do believe that every time we find something at an auction or an antique shop or any shop as far as that goes, I think we are drawn to whatever we see being sold at the time because it reminds us of our past — maybe something we had and we let it go or maybe something we read or somewhere we visited. It all comes together as we get older. I hope our younger generations will remember this. Please take the time to smell the roses and enjoy your time spent with your young families. Because someday, those treasured moments will be worth a million dollars to us.

Please remember to tell Rob and Corey “Hi” and that Judy Steele sent you to scout out the beautiful CR Rustics Antique Shop at 108 E. Fifth St. This is such a special shop with so many gorgeous antiques and beautiful handmade creations for everyone to enjoy. Take care, everyone — and please visit the many other shops in our great town of North Platte. It is always a good thing to visit your hometown businesses and tell the owners who sent you. Please remember that Father’s Day is just around the corner. You might just find that special little something for your dad at the CR Rustics Antique Shop. Have a great weekend everyone, and be safe.