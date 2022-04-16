Steele: Accentuating a friend’s gift

I am combining a couple of items to make a centerpiece that I use quite often. The glass Fenton angel, at right, is pale blue with lavender and white flowers — similar to violet. It has the Fenton Sticker at the bottom and was probably made in the 1990. This piece was given to me from a dear friend when I had lost someone close to me. It is one of the most important things that I have received through my antiquing career — and especially coming from a friend. I hope to pass this down to my family to keep in their heirloom collection as I have kept it in mine for many a year.

The china/porcelain plate underneath it has beautiful painted flowers around the rim with a scalloped edge, where some of the gold has begun to wear off a bit. That happens when something is used a lot. It is marked on the back with a wreath along with “O.&.E.G.” and “Royal Austria” printed amongst the branches of fern in a diamond shaped design. With this type of mark, I can probably trace it back to the 1920s if not even a bit earlier. It shows some wear around the edges but that just tells me that it happened to be a “favorite plate” used many times for gatherings, such as birthdays and holidays for cookies or gingersnaps or small pieces of chocolate. It is such a beautiful porcelain serving plate. I always wonder what the plate would tell us. If only it could talk, and tell us its story.

I display certain favorite items I’ve received from friends or family when I have the room in my apartment. I love the reminders and the warm feelings (along with the love of a lost friend/family member). Everyone has a “special something” that they warrant dear to them — whether it be a small or large item or just a memory, we all have a story to tell.

In this particular instance, value is not the concern here. Receiving the Fenton angel gift is the “value” of the item. The porcelain plate also has sentimental value, and I happen to appreciate it a bit more than my other items.

As most of you may remember, I am a big Franciscan Desert Rose dinnerware collector. I started way back when my boys were small. Every holiday or birthday I may have received an additional serving plate or relish dish (or many other pieces) to add to this collection. I even bought another person’s collection at an auction. I am not sure exactly how many place settings I do have as some are still packed and put away for safe keeping until I make more room to bring it in to my apartment.

For this handpainted porcelain plate, many were signed by the artist or the person painting it. However, many times it may have been several artists adding their bit of decor as it went through a small line of artists on its original path over 100 years ago. The gold painted around the edge of the plate is starting to wear off from many years of handling and washing. A reminder, never put an older item like this in a dishwasher. If you do, more than likely the beautiful handpainted flowers and gold trim will be washed off to never be seen again. I am sure many of us can remember the horror stories told when an item was placed in the dishwasher during clean up of a holiday dinner. It happens — but sad to say, it can never be replaced. Food for thought, if you even think an item may be vintage or antique, please hand wash very carefully. And if you do not have rubber mats in the bottom of your sinks, please place a hand towel in the water just in case a dish would slip out of your hand and crash into the sink. That towel has saved me many times after a family dinner and using some of my older pieces.

The holidays will be on us before you know it, and sometimes, it is nice to forwarn newer members of the family who are so willing to help us nowadays with the clean up process. I must say, when we had several big family dinners around our table years ago, my then two brothers-in-law almost always would do the dishes for me. What a blessing. They said we had cooked it so they would do the dishes. I will always remember them being so sweet about it — and it was very much appreciated, too.

Sometimes we need a reminder about how to care for antiques and collectibles. I thought with Easter here today, (I am writing this on Wednesday evening), this might be a good time to send out a reminder about those older dishes being used for the family Easter dinner.

It only takes a moment nowadays with the internet so handy to do some quick checking on how to take care of our older collectible items. I think that it is probably one of the quickest and easiest ways to look up what something may be worth or how to take care of it appropriately. The internet has come in very handy through the years many times. I have researched something before I even tried to clean it up after purchasing it at an auction or wherever. And, those few moments of research did pay off many times. I would have been very upset with myself if I had just put it into the dishwasher. All of the paint and beautiful handprinted design would have been washed off — just a very clean white vintage piece of porcelain would have come out of the dishwasher. So sad — I hope it hasn’t happened to many of you.

If you are getting ready to redecorate your patio or a room in your home, please take time to stop in at the CR Rustics Antique Mall here in North Platte at 108 E. Fifth St. The many dealers are always bringing in different items as they sell something in their booth. The fun part about this whole antiquing business is taking a walk through the shop to see what different items have been brought in for sale. Believe me, it looks so awesome all the time and so very interesting and intriguing to take a peek down through the shop. And do not forget the upstairs mezzanine.

I hope and pray that everyone will have an awesome Easter Sunday with family and friends. Be safe out there. And remember to pass the word along when you find something you love so very much at CR Rustic. One thing about loving antiques, you do not usually find a bunch of one thing exactly alike. Each item is a bit different from the older pieces and I love that about my collecting. Happy Easter, everyone. And please remember to say “Thanks” to the Good Lord who has carried us this far. Take care and be safe.