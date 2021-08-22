Steele: An amazing day for this old lady

First of all — I want to explain my headline this week. I had a 75th Birthday on Aug. 14, and I wanted to celebrate it at the CR Rustic Antique Mall who have just recently moved to a new address at 108 E. Fifth St., here in North Platte. Thanks to Corey and Rob Derbyshire, owners of this fun antique mall, they had a special birthday cake and several sent flowers. And my goodness, all the people who came in to say “hi” to me was amazing. It was a beautiful 75th birthday party with everyone coming in to see the shop as well as birthday well wishers. In other words, it was an awesome day for this old lady. How do you tell everyone, “thank You for coming in,” and for just taking the time to say “Hi”? It will be a day I will remember for a very long time. So, thanks again to the owners of the shop as well as so many of the dealers and friends who wished me a sweet day. Thank you, everyone!
Getting to my photo this week — this vintage (or I should say antique) showcase or display case is well over 100 years old. It has moved with me several times over the years. In fact, I think it might have even been in our little shop in the country many moons ago as well as in The Antique Place (where Swans Furniture is today). It is getting harder and harder to remember where different items actually came from these days but I think I am right about this showcase. Needless to say, my son John and his son (my grandson Michael) have moved it for me almost every time a shop closed and we had to relocate. But hoping this will be my last big move as far as the display case and all my other “stuff” is involved.
I think John Ray reminded me that we may have purchased it from Margaret Plumb — a dear friend and antique dealer from many years ago. I think most of you antique collectors will remember this sweet lady. She was at many auctions and shows and she was a walking book of knowledge regarding antiques and collectibles. So interesting to talk to and such an amazing lady. Time flies by as we get older, and it seems to be picking up speed with this old girl now a days, too. So as far as dates go and years go by pretty fast, so hard to keep track of who, what, and where any more.
But getting back on track of what is happening at the new location for CR Rustic Antique Mall, it is almost full with dealers and it does have such a great variety of things — lots of old, a little bit of new, all the updated ways of painting furniture and use of decals for more detail on an item for your own home as well as for selling purposes if you are a dealer. Just a walk through will keep you updated on what is selling or what is the new or modern method of refurbishing antique furniture, etc. Some of the dealers in the shop have a fantastic assortment of inventory in so many different areas — and others may tend to stick to a bit of refurbishing of old upholstery and making new purses and things from it or newer material as well as older patterns. Always a fun time to walk through the shop on my day to help out a bit — usually Saturdays. But I will go in whenever they need someone to “walk the floor.” It helps to keep me up to date on what is selling the best as well as what people are still asking for in general. Of course, antique classes on Tuesday evenings at the Good Life Restaurant helps me to keep up on those categories a bit also.
Just for your info — I am still having my What’s It Worth classes at Good Life on the Bricks from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in their back room. The food is great and everyone is still bringing in so many awesome things for me to appraise or find a bit more info for them. It’s always interesting, even for this old lady because I get to see what interests others as well as looking up items on the internet for more info and values along the way. It is breathtaking sometimes what someone may bring in for show and tell and for me to appraise for them, then I get to discover online a bit more about each item brought in to my classes. I have had the sweet surprise of seeing some very awesome and rare items through these past 25 years or longer. I only wish I could retain more info about each and every item, but thank goodness for taking photos and keeping them in my scrapbooks through the years with each class I have had, I can look through them and recall some of the information for future use when necessary.
Well, now I am trying to get back into the normal swing of things, but with all that excitement of my 75th birthday last week, I am still trying to bring myself back down to reality — if that is possible for me! But I do want to thank everyone who may have participated in my celebration of getting older and my memories will always be treasured. Thank you, everyone — and do please stop by the new CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte, and tell Cory and Rob that Judy sent you.
Another quick reminder of my classes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at the Good Life on the Bricks, on the corner of Fourth and Dewey in their meeting room in the back. Please bring one item for me to evaluate and find more info for you (for a charge of $5) and I would hope you can stay and have a super meal with us and visit with all who comes to my regular classes. And thanks again for all who chipped in on my birthday card and gift, so sweet of everyone. Every penny is going towards a new printer, my old one just hit the dust last week and I thank you all very much. Take care, be safe and I do hope you will visit us sometime soon at one of my classes or maybe I will see you in at the CR Rustic. Have a great week, everyone.