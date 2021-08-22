Steele: An amazing day for this old lady

I think John Ray reminded me that we may have purchased it from Margaret Plumb — a dear friend and antique dealer from many years ago. I think most of you antique collectors will remember this sweet lady. She was at many auctions and shows and she was a walking book of knowledge regarding antiques and collectibles. So interesting to talk to and such an amazing lady. Time flies by as we get older, and it seems to be picking up speed with this old girl now a days, too. So as far as dates go and years go by pretty fast, so hard to keep track of who, what, and where any more.

But getting back on track of what is happening at the new location for CR Rustic Antique Mall, it is almost full with dealers and it does have such a great variety of things — lots of old, a little bit of new, all the updated ways of painting furniture and use of decals for more detail on an item for your own home as well as for selling purposes if you are a dealer. Just a walk through will keep you updated on what is selling or what is the new or modern method of refurbishing antique furniture, etc. Some of the dealers in the shop have a fantastic assortment of inventory in so many different areas — and others may tend to stick to a bit of refurbishing of old upholstery and making new purses and things from it or newer material as well as older patterns. Always a fun time to walk through the shop on my day to help out a bit — usually Saturdays. But I will go in whenever they need someone to “walk the floor.” It helps to keep me up to date on what is selling the best as well as what people are still asking for in general. Of course, antique classes on Tuesday evenings at the Good Life Restaurant helps me to keep up on those categories a bit also.