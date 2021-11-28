Steele: An old piece becomes new

Today I am writing about something a bit different than my usual articles. I am going to be talking about using whatever you may have on hand to make something quite different and yet, even more usable for another lifetime.
Now, I need to explain myself a bit clearer. In my photo is the wooden end of a box or crate from many years ago. From the age of the nails still on the very ends of each side of this sign, I would say this box came from the very early 1930s or maybe even a bit older. It’s very difficult really to tell from just a bit of wood, but the way it was made and put together makes me come up with this period of time. I would love to get feedback if anyone else has a different idea on the age. I should have shot a photo of the ends of the sign I guess also, but this cutie is now hanging in my home and I am getting ready to start decorating a bit for the Christmas holiday ahead.
By the time you’re reading it’s the Sunday just after Thanksgiving, of course. Therefore, I think I am safe by starting to talk about ways of decorating your homes, offices, shops or any other “thing” you may want to decorate for the beautiful holidays ahead. Even a simple little piece of wood (very aged wood I might say) can become a stunning little addition to anyone’s beautiful home. It would be great for a den or a family room, or even in a kitchen. As I live in an apartment, it will be hanging very close to where I will be sitting watching TV and doing other things as well — so all I will have to do is look around and I will see it hanging there and be able to enjoy it every time I reminisce.
As most of you already know, I have been in the antique business for about 50 or so years. I will gladly admit that those years have been awesome when hunting for items to keep or for resale. Glad to say, we had the option to keep what we bought and/or get it ready for sale and advertise it or put it into our antique shop. I have seen many things go through the different shops I have been in these past many years. Did you notice I did not say the number of years this time? It just makes me feel that much older every time I say it.
I have also seen many items that we let go that I wish we (or I) could have kept. But when you are in a business such as this, you need to sell in order to buy more “stuff.” More stuff you might want to keep yourself next time. And the cycle just keeps going around and around and around.
I do believe, however, that this business is a very interesting type of business to say the least. I usually would work with the smaller items as I do today — much easier for me to carry and to redecorate or relocate. However sometimes — a rocking chair or a small dresser — I do get myself into a fix once in awhile. Then I call my son, John, and his son, Michael, and they come running to help me out. And I am so grateful for them doing this for me. (And Rob and Corey, owners of CR Rustics, are awesome to help me all the time — thank you.)
Now, having the CR Rustics Antique Mall here on 108 E. Fifth St. in North Platte, has made life much simpler. They have finished their move into their new location and everything looks absolutely awesome. Not sure how many dealers they have, but I do know it is over 40, for sure. The most interesting part of owning or running an antique mall, something changes every day. And some days, many booths are changed by a good sale for that day. Everything gets rearranged (furniture and a few smalls) along with a dresser or night stand, then more smalls come in and is rearranged again. I must admit something, however, about this antique business world I am in. I am probably one of the worst ones to redo my booth because I have lots of little things in large showcases and that kind of makes it a bit more difficult to make the booth more appealing. But when I decide to tear into it, which it will be very soon, I know that it will look nicer (hopefully) and I just need to get it done.
But, back to my item in the photo this week. As I mentioned, the board is an end of a box or wooden crate. Most of the original nails are still there and are very rusty but looks great as far as I am concerned as it makes it even more antiquitated now.
When you are shopping for something special, or sometimes we don’t even know what we are looking for, and something jumps out at you as you are walking through a shop of any kind, I just feel that it was meant to be mine. (Of course, this happens to me a lot nowadays and I just have to keep walking, but it is so fun to find those unusual and very different or exciting items for your home decor and none of us like buying the same things that everyone else has in their homes.) We take pride in our homes and want other people to enjoy our lifestyle along with us. And we think the same thing about their beautiful homes also.
The moment I spied this little sign I immediately wondered what kind of fruit possibly — or canned goods or tobacco or ammo — came in it? Yes, it could have been an ammunition box to carry shells in their individual advertising boxes as well. Naturally, anything in the hunting field are and have always been high sought after items, but I guess we will never know for sure because there is absolutely no lettering on the back side of the board to give us even a hint of what might have been inside.
Years ago, too, we need to remember or be reminded, I guess, that things were “recycled” per se. Even back hundreds of years. When I start to think about the old towns with the wooden sidewalks or the shop with a wagon setting out front and being unloaded by the boxes full of goods for restocking a grocery store or maybe goods for an ammunition/gun shop, or maybe even a tailor’s shop. My goodness, maybe it even held horseshoes for the blacksmith — there are so many possibilities of what was in those types of wooden boxes, that we could sit here all day and come up with more ideas. One I forgot about might be a drug store or doctor’s office, as medical supplies would sometimes be heavy items, therefore needing a very sturdy box of sorts. I am sure I will run into more ideas as other items come in to the shop on a regular basis. If any of you folks out there reading my article would like to send me a note with your idea of what this box might have held, you are very welcome to write me at Judy Steele, PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688. Or call me at 308-530-4572.
I meant to mention the size of the end of the box is 9 inches by 11½ inches and with the nails still in it, the box end or side would then be measured at 12 inches long. Just an interesting little item that one of our dealers took and stenciled beautifully with the advertising and the darling little pickup (which reminds me of my dad’s old pickup — a green Chevy pickup with the gearshift on the floor, and I learned how to drive that pickup before any car. I drove it only in the hayfield — when Dad was stacking hay, I could take him out some cold water in a quart jar or maybe even a bite to eat as well. Good memories.) I guess I will never know what was actually shipped in the box — but it is fun just thinking about it.
Please remember the shops in downtown North Platte and the surrounding areas. We need to remember the true reason for the Christmas holiday season — please know that every person who owns any type of store “thanks” you for your business all year long. Take care and be safe out there — and when you visit the CR Rustic Antique Mall, please tell Rob and Corey that Judy sent you. Happy holidays ahead, everyone. Be safe and stay well!