Steele: An old piece becomes new

As most of you already know, I have been in the antique business for about 50 or so years. I will gladly admit that those years have been awesome when hunting for items to keep or for resale. Glad to say, we had the option to keep what we bought and/or get it ready for sale and advertise it or put it into our antique shop. I have seen many things go through the different shops I have been in these past many years. Did you notice I did not say the number of years this time? It just makes me feel that much older every time I say it.

I have also seen many items that we let go that I wish we (or I) could have kept. But when you are in a business such as this, you need to sell in order to buy more “stuff.” More stuff you might want to keep yourself next time. And the cycle just keeps going around and around and around.

I do believe, however, that this business is a very interesting type of business to say the least. I usually would work with the smaller items as I do today — much easier for me to carry and to redecorate or relocate. However sometimes — a rocking chair or a small dresser — I do get myself into a fix once in awhile. Then I call my son, John, and his son, Michael, and they come running to help me out. And I am so grateful for them doing this for me. (And Rob and Corey, owners of CR Rustics, are awesome to help me all the time — thank you.)