Steele: As Father’s Day draws near

During my classes being held now at the Good Life on the Bricks, downtown North Platte on Dewey Street, my advertising cookie jar antiques may have a bit of competition when I see what everyone brings to classes for me to look at. Many times, the owners of the items have already looked online to find out the values and I don’t blame them a bit. It seems to most everyone, it is always more fun to find out the age of the item as well as the value. Why? because that is what us collectors (and dealers) do! Values are important for resale businesses but when we hold an item in our collection for our own private use or display, values are not quite so important then. However, we seem to appreciate a rare item or more valuable item in our collections than we normally would. But, that is OK. Why? Because of the time involved when we do go looking. We may not find any items at all that we really do treasure as much on one buying trip, but maybe another or different area we will find many things we want to add to our collections or our selling booths in antique shops or malls. It all depends what we find that day or that special busy weekend. And if you happen to be a collector yourself, you will definitely understand what I am saying is true in so many ways. Values, conditions, extraordinary, unusual, rarity — all are important factors when we are out buying.