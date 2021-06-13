Steele: As Father’s Day draws near

I believe I have used a similar photo — not the same one, but a bit different in earlier article mainly because it reminds me of dads. It is a beautiful cookie jar — all glass with a tin lid and a Scottish label in bright colors, mainly reds and plaids. “Dads Oatmeal Cookies, original Scottish … from Coast to Coast” is printed on it. I just love it. I purchased it a very long time ago, and I used it for receipts, etc., but today I am using it for display on top of my refrigerator with a very old woven basket which was once used for many shopping sprees of bread, meats, veggies and other goodies of all kinds. I only wish it could actually talk to me. The stories would be so awesome and many might even be a bit surprising because of the hardships back in the “good old days” which may have not been so good for many people. But with the bright colors on the front of the glass jar with again the bright red tin lid, it is one of my favorite items I have found through the years.
At one time, it sat on my kitchen counter and I would put all my receipts in it. Then, I actually got a bit more creative and careful by putting them by the month in my desk drawers. So, now my favorite jar holds bits and pieces of other important things — like a knob off a drawer or a broken piece from a desk, which still needs to be fixed and so on. But, it is a daily reminder for me to check out the jar to see what still needs a bit of a repair job or a whole lot of glue.
Advertising items have always been “hot” sellable items. I really don’t care what kind of advertising — just about anything will bring a better price on the floor of antique malls and online sales. Bright colors, great quotes, good condition. All are very important attributes to each item we try to sell to other dealers and/or collectors.
During my classes being held now at the Good Life on the Bricks, downtown North Platte on Dewey Street, my advertising cookie jar antiques may have a bit of competition when I see what everyone brings to classes for me to look at. Many times, the owners of the items have already looked online to find out the values and I don’t blame them a bit. It seems to most everyone, it is always more fun to find out the age of the item as well as the value. Why? because that is what us collectors (and dealers) do! Values are important for resale businesses but when we hold an item in our collection for our own private use or display, values are not quite so important then. However, we seem to appreciate a rare item or more valuable item in our collections than we normally would. But, that is OK. Why? Because of the time involved when we do go looking. We may not find any items at all that we really do treasure as much on one buying trip, but maybe another or different area we will find many things we want to add to our collections or our selling booths in antique shops or malls. It all depends what we find that day or that special busy weekend. And if you happen to be a collector yourself, you will definitely understand what I am saying is true in so many ways. Values, conditions, extraordinary, unusual, rarity — all are important factors when we are out buying.
With so many garage sales being advertised on weekends and live auctions (household as well as farm and ranches), we are grateful for the opportunities that we have today with the medias support and watchful eyes to keep us posted when and where the next possible place of purchase might be. We all like to think we got a good deal. And it is truly a perfect day when I used to come home with a trailer load or at least my pickup or van filled with boxes and boxes of wonderful collectibles/antiques — vintage or otherwise. Something useful to tie into our decor in our homes or for resale in our shops or booths in antique malls.
At my age, I know I need to be more careful — I need to only buy what I think might sell rather quickly in my booth at the CR Rustic antique mall downtown here in North Platte, 413 N. Dewey St. But I am afraid I am still a collector for myself as well. I purchased a couple of cute vintage soda pop bottles that I thought would be cute for vases to give as a gift with a flower in it for a little special something or thank you gift for friends, etc. I was asked why I like things like that — my comment was very simple, “they are cute.” And very old. One may be even older than me and that is old. So fun looking (and then actually finding) something we will appreciate having in our homes as a cute decorative item which should increase in value along the way as well. But we need to remember, too, that sometimes things do not catch on and hold their values as long as we think they should. Then what happens? Well, naturally, we tend to hold them with our own items and use them until we feel the time may be right to try to sell them again.
Personal opinions are very important. Why? Because thank goodness we all do not like the same exact things and then that is where the “variety” part comes into our lives in the world of collecting and keeping — or for reselling purposes down the line. It is so strange sometimes to try to figure out how hot this one item may be later down the road or will it ever be a hot item? Nobody knows for sure — and that is the question we all have fun trying to answer.
Thank goodness we all like different things or it would be a very boring world, indeed. And that my friends, is what I am trying to tell everyone: Loving different items than what your friend might like makes life much simpler and easier to stay friends. If you know what I mean? Buy what you like, use it how you see fit, and pass your wonderful ideas on down to others so we can enjoy them with you.
Antiques and collectibles, hand me downs or estate items, unusual or rare, unique or common — every single little (and or big) item in our world today may be something we will hold on to forever or pass on to a friend or family member. Or one little item could become a very big collectible at a later time in our lives — how awesome is that? The fun of research, the fun of seeing what everyone brings in to my classes, it just never stops amazing me how many beautiful things I get to see and handle during my “What’s It Worth” classes on Tuesdays. One class is 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other class is from 5 to 7 p.m. Both are at the Good Life on the Bricks in downtown North Platte, right across the street from the CR Rustic antique shop, also. Please come and see all the fun items people bring in for me to appraise and/or give them more info about. It is amazing what marvelous “stuff” people have saved through the years — and thank goodness they have.