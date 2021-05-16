Steele: Assorted treasures from the past

My column this week highlights a few of my “odds and ends” I have collected through the years. And I probably cannot even remember where I purchased these. I know most of them were from 18 or more years ago. I should have tagged them — put on information such as where, when, and the date — but that would mean I just might be a little bit organized, which I am afraid I am not. So just please hang in there with me today and even though some of my pics may be repeats, my actual stories are not. I am smiling at myself right now and trying to remember just where I found each item and I am pretty certain I am telling myself right now, “you are almost 75 years old, lady. What in the world do you expect this old memory to remember, anyway?” And so my life goes on and on and around and around — remembering dates is difficult but keeping in mind that I work with antique classes (people bring in many many beautiful and very interesting items on a weekly basis, and I try to give them a quick note of information that same day — then I take my photos home and start researching for more correct and informative details.
I love the research part absolutely, but the best part is the story that is told to me and other class members on Tuesdays. My classes are still at the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant on their enclosed patio for now — when it gets too warm then we may go back inside to their party room in the back of the restaurant. Awesome food, great service by the way.
Back to my display of goodies: The item on the far left is a vintage candy tin from some time around the 1920s or so. I have used it a few times for my “show and tell” items in classes and for subject matter when I am asked to present a talk on antiques at other places. One of my most favorite antique items I have had the longest is my wooden bucket in the front of the photo. It is a fun piece — which reminds me it is springtime and I always try to get everything wooden spruced up with my fun Orange Oil from Howard Products in California. (I sell it at the antique shop.) It is a wonderful product and we have used it for almost 50 years probably. I try to go over my furniture and other wooden items early spring, getting ready for warmer or air-conditioned rooms in the house.
Then you might notice that there is a hair curling iron towards the bottom of the photo — again the wooden handles need to be sprayed with the oil also and wiped dry. The old wooden bucket has curved slats, of course, held by a wire ring and when the slats get too dried out, they will just “fall out” of the wire when you pick up the bucket. When they were actually used for bringing water to the house or elsewhere it was kept moist, but when it just sits in my utility room most of the time now, I do need to give it a quick spray of my oil and wipe it down — then I won’t have that problem of losing the slats.
I have a vintage broom way in the back of the photo and a metal dust pan — vintage, of course — and I do grab them once in awhile to actually use them on the front porch. The red clay “sun” plaque on the wall was picked up down in New Mexico. Love it and it makes me smile every time I go out the back door — well almost every time. Depends on the rest of the day and how it has been going, of course.
It seems that every time I get ready to start writing my column, my mind wants to run the other way — so, if I am bouncing around a bit today please hang in there with me. A lot has been going on around here — as I am sure many of you feel the same way that I do. With Mother’s Day just a week ago and North Platte High School graduation on the same day, I am sure you know what exactly I am talking about. Graduation days of all sorts are awesome but filled with emotion — time keeps racing on and our children, grandchildren and great-grandkids just keep making their way in the world and growing up way too soon! I am sure many of you agree with me on that point.
Please remember to let me or the Telegraph know if you are enjoying my column, or if you have suggestions of any kind. You can send me a note at P.O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688. That would be just awesome. A quick note or even email is fine, too. I would love to hear about some subject ideas that you may have or about something special that you want to know more about. Or better yet, please come to my classes to see what it is all about and give me some ideas at class. Would love to see more people come since the weather is getting warmer now and hoping that the world will slow down a bit, but probably won’t. My classes give you a chance to talk with others who have items they want to know more about — and sometimes when I am talking about one particular item, someone in the class will speak up to tell us they have one just like it at home and wondered about it also. And then you may find out about more items than just the one you have brought.
Please leave time in your day to run across and visit the folks at the RC Rustic antique shop and walk through our booths. The dealers are so good about bringing in different items on a weekly basis (I am slower than the hills but the others are a bit younger and they are doing an awesome job bringing in a variety of new and old things to make their booths look amazing.) And if you do not see what you wanted that day, please leave a note for the owners to put in their “want file” so maybe someone might have what you are looking for at home in their storage units or basements or whatever and could bring it to the shop and let you know when it comes in. “Want files” are awesome helpers for the dealers. They also can watch for what you are wanting or needing to complete your set of whatever — and they can let you know when they find it.
Now it is time for yard and garage sales and other kinds of auctions also. It is such a relief to be able to get out there once again and we can do it carefully. I hope your week will be a good one for you and I do hope you have time to come see us at my antique classes sometime soon, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Good Life Restaurant on the corner of Dewey and Fourth streets. The parking lot in the back is very handy, as well. But if you cannot make it to class, you are always welcome to call me at 308-530-4572 and send me a photo or ask me a question. I would love to hear from anyone who loves antiques and collectibles as much as I do — or maybe you only have a few items and just need to know what to do with things you have inherited and need more info about them regarding age or values, conditions or content, etc. Whatever the question, I hope I can help you in anyway you may need.