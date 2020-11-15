Steele: Beautiful little angels for all seasons and occasions

I am sure through the past 28 years or so, I may have touched on these little cuties, but just in case I haven’t done it recently: Here I go this week!

I gave this to a friend many years ago and when she passed away, her family gave it back to me. It was probably a Valentine’s Day present — I am ashamed to say I am not sure when I had given it to her — but that doesn’t really matter.

This one is dated on the bottom as 2000 and named “Willow Tree Angel of the Heart.” It also has a gold “Made in China” tag on the bottom. Her angel wings are made of wire and it looks like it could have been carved out of a piece of wood, but due to the weight, I am sure it is a molded piece.

These pretty little angels have been produced for all kinds of events and special days and many other reasons — maybe even just because. And they are great little gifts to give to a special someone who collects angels or, better yet, maybe because she is an angel at heart.