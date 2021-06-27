Steele: Celebrated family trophies

As I was writing my article for the paper last week, I thought of two subjects I wanted to write about. So I am celebrating another Sunday for Father’s Day, and I think that is a good thing. Sometimes we get so busy that we kind of miss the mark on certain subjects and I think of something I wish I would have said after the fact. I am sure I am probably not the only person that feels that way some days.
When my mother passed away, all of her family was together for her funeral. After the funeral, we had a beautiful lunch and then we went straight to her apartment to see what each would like to have to remember her. That was rather hard but necessary. When we came to the jewelry box, I just put it on the floor and let all the young girls — grandkids and great-grandkids — go through to see what they would like to have. When they had questions, I would try to answer them the best I could to let them know where a certain piece of jewelry had come from. Most of it my dad had given to her through the years or she had purchased it on one of their trips. They were fortunate to be able to travel a bit after Dad finally retired from the farm.
When we got to my mother’s bookcase with all of her albums — which she had actually completed after she had retired with my dad — she had made one up for each family member: children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Then we talked about my dad’s horseshoe pitching trophies he had won after retirement. Our family was able to travel a bit with my Mom and Dad when they went to tournaments — it was a very nice time spending the tournaments with them. Some were close by but I was really happy we hit some of the so-called world tournaments which were in South Dakota and Ohio. Sadly, Dad passed away very unexpectedly when the boys were in their late teens.
The trophy in my photo this week is a second place Men’s Class C Horseshoe Pitching Tournament trophy Dad won at the 1986 Lincoln County Fair here in North Platte. The trophy was donated by Ken Rice/Airport Inn at the time. I picked one of my dad’s favorite tournament trophies to keep for myself. I think I may have kept a few others also, but then I had all the grandkids and great-grandkids take one, too. The rest of them we donated to our local horseshoe pitching club so they could take off the name tags on them and reuse the trophies for other contests down the road. He had quite a few, and I may even have a few more out in my storage unit. The nice thing is that they can be recycled down the line by just popping off the brass tag on the base of the trophy and another one can be engraved and applied to it for a more current event.
Just a reminder to those who may have trophies from years gone by or too many to display, please recycle for 4-H Club events or bowling or playing/pitching horseshoes or any other games or hobbies where they give out awards. I know my dad would have loved that idea. How he loved pitching horseshoes with friends and neighbors and especially pitching with his grandsons. He was usually pretty relaxed and loved talking with everyone at tournaments he attended across the country. Recycling trophies are a great way for clubs to save a bit of money but still be able to pass out a remembrance for each winner in every event.
With so many Nebraskaland Days activities and parades and such going on in our area right now, it seemed like a good theme to talk about trophies. Believe me, North Platte has been a very busy town lately. Hosting these events does bring in people from surrounding areas — not just counties close by but even out-of-staters. I saw the lines of cars waiting to be served the other evening for the big prime rib feed which was held downtown. My goodness, they did have a fantastic turnout. We need to thank everyone who was involved with these activities … it takes a lot of volunteer work as well as lots of people just jumping in to help where they are needed. Until you have actually helped out at one of these events, you do not realize all of the work, planning, organizational skills and time it takes just to set up the cooking end of it, as well as the serving end. Believe me, it takes days and many hours to pull off a successful pork breakfast or the prime rib feed or all of the other events on the schedule.
So, I would like to thank everyone involved in working so hard to bring these festivities to our town — it is very much appreciated by the shop owners as well as anyone involved in making our hometown even a bit more known around the state for all who may travel or may just be passing through.
The Canteen District is looking great. I love the brick work and all the extras — like the flower pots/planters scattered as well as the beautiful benches. And every time I go downtown, I see many people sitting and visiting on those beautiful benches — talking about our fine town and the improvements it is making. It definitely takes more than just one or two people to accomplish what has been done to our downtown area. It takes the whole town to get together and keep it clean and ready for more events coming up this summer.
And talking about things happening in our fine town, CR Rustic antique mall is a very busy place these past few months. And, of course, they are planning on moving in late July and will be having a grand opening in their new shop around the first of August. The antique shop will still be open on 413 N. Dewey St. here in North Platte through most of July. They will only be closed a very short time for us to get moved into the new store in late July.
It is always an exciting time as they will be able to have even more dealers/booths rented out for many other fine antiques/collectibles/jewelry and many other items. Especially their painting supplies — what a beautiful selection they have available for everyone to spruce up their rooms and furniture. I am sure some of you watch their half hour show each Friday evening at 7 p.m. on Facebook. If you haven’t tuned in, please do. I know you will enjoy their projects and their finished pieces which are then ready for sale. I don’t know how they do all the things that they do. They are always so busy, but please stop in and say “Hi” to Rob and Corey anytime you have a few moments. I know you will enjoy seeing their finished projects as well as all the other fine quality antiques and collectibles in individual booths scattered throughout their shop. When you stop in, please tell them that Judy sent you and just want them to know that they appreciate all of the hard work and many hours being put into the shop and in our town.
Just a quick reminder also about my “What’s It Worth” antique classes. They are still being held at Good Life on the Bricks on the corner of Fourth and Dewey streets on Tuesdays. The first class is from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second class is from 5 to 7 p.m. You are welcome to come to either one or both — please bring one item per person to be appraised and to give you more information about it for a fee of $5 per item. If you have questions regarding my classes, please call me at 308-530-4572.
Everyone, please have a safe week ahead and be careful out there. It is summer time and the traffic is getting very busy. Take the time to enjoy all the activities going on in our fine town and thank you for visiting and shopping in our beautiful town. Take care and I do hope to see you soon at the classes or at the CR Rustic antique mall (I am usually in the shop on Saturday afternoons). Come in and say “Hi” and take a look around. Be safe and hope to see you soon!