Steele: Celebrated family trophies

And talking about things happening in our fine town, CR Rustic antique mall is a very busy place these past few months. And, of course, they are planning on moving in late July and will be having a grand opening in their new shop around the first of August. The antique shop will still be open on 413 N. Dewey St. here in North Platte through most of July. They will only be closed a very short time for us to get moved into the new store in late July.

It is always an exciting time as they will be able to have even more dealers/booths rented out for many other fine antiques/collectibles/jewelry and many other items. Especially their painting supplies — what a beautiful selection they have available for everyone to spruce up their rooms and furniture. I am sure some of you watch their half hour show each Friday evening at 7 p.m. on Facebook. If you haven’t tuned in, please do. I know you will enjoy their projects and their finished pieces which are then ready for sale. I don’t know how they do all the things that they do. They are always so busy, but please stop in and say “Hi” to Rob and Corey anytime you have a few moments. I know you will enjoy seeing their finished projects as well as all the other fine quality antiques and collectibles in individual booths scattered throughout their shop. When you stop in, please tell them that Judy sent you and just want them to know that they appreciate all of the hard work and many hours being put into the shop and in our town.