Steele: Celebrating Father’s Day

We get busy in our world today — everyone is busy — but we still need to pay attention to how we present our inventory for display and for sale. It is very exciting to be moving into a different building, because we have seen how much interest we have had since Rob and Corey opened their shop a year ago. It doesn’t seem possible but time does fly by when you are having fun and staying busy, absolutely.

We are seeing some wonderful items being brought in for class. I take photos of each item and then do a bit of research on it. I would also like to remind everyone that if you have been to my class but were unable to return to get the info on your item that you had brought, please call me and I will be glad to mail you the info or at least tell you over the phone. I do research every item that is brought into class even though I may give an estimation right at the time in class, but it is always fun to see what prices are really doing right now on our antiques and collectibles. So, please remember my classes and bring a friend along. It is always so interesting to see what is being brought in for me to research and/or give as much information about an item as I possibly can even that same day. Researching and printing off the info is something I love doing so the owner of each item will have something to put in a notebook or whatever for future use for family or themselves to refer back to it when necessary for insurance purposes or reselling!