Steele: Celebrating Father’s Day

As our summer is going stronger and stronger, and even busier if that is actually possible, photos of years gone by with things that maybe our dads had to work with (especially older tools) are a good reminder for all of us how much easier pumping water (for just one example) or electrical tools are now instead of all manpower related — makes a difference for us all today.
It seems that the way we are progressing in the mechanics for easier building, and easier methods are the way to go. However, we need to also remember how we got this way — because of our fathers’ and grandfathers’ and great grandfathers’ methods have become somewhat easier when building a project, a house for or a tool shed or maybe even what they build for their children to play in on a daily basis.
The time spent for our families today is somewhat better than “yesterday’s” methods, thank goodness. I mean the actual hard work involved in just getting firewood cut so mom could bake the biscuits in her old cast iron stove, and we need to think how lucky we have it today because we do usually have a chance to relax a bit from a hard day’s work in the farming fields or the steel mills or the logging projects in our forest lands. We seem to forget way too often how we actually got to this mechanized world we live in today. Just a reminder for us all to thank our dads and granddads for all their hard work through the years — we appreciate them now and appreciated them way back then.
Look at the horse and buggy days, for instance. How much the automobile has sped up our traveling methods as well as the time spent in a vehicle getting from point A to point B — it is definitely a wonderful invention. How many times do you think about this when you jump into your vehicle (my little black Toyota) and back out of the yard to head for town, just to meet the kids for ice cream at the park or a quick bite to eat at a local restaurant? Just take a few moments to remember some of your special moments with the dads in your life, and let them know how much you love them and appreciate them — if you happen to be one of the lucky ones who still have your dads close by.
Every time we begin celebrating our Father’s Day, I am brought right back to both my sons and their families — such a special time with family and friends, and sometimes spent with activities of Nebraskaland Days here in our fine town of North Platte and surrounding towns. It is such a fun time and not necessarily a time for relaxing, necessarily, but it is definitely a time to reminisce of years gone by and the fathers we have lost through the past few (or many) years ago. But this is not a sad day of looking back. It should be, hopefully, a much celebrated time of year for most of us. But please do take a few moments today and think back on your heritage and ancestry. Reflect on the time spent together and the times we spent talking about the older generations who are no longer with us, except in prayer and many memories.
Father’s Day is a time for reuniting — taking a few extra moments to make that important phone call maybe, or even the time actually spent over the barbecue grill which I can almost smell the aroma this very moment. Both my sons are great grillers and now their sons (my grandsons) are following suit. They love to cook for their families and do so very often, when work schedules allow us the time.
Looking back through the many years of our childhoods make us think about the awesome times we may have had with our dads. And now that I am a grandma, and a great-grandma, I feel those years rushing past me like a great big freight train. So, please, pick up the phone and call your dad if you are one of those lucky ones who have their dad or granddads close by.
As we move into another week, I want to mention that the move for the CR Rustic antique mall will be coming up in late July or first of August. The painting is getting done, the lighting is fabulous in the new shop and lots of hard work has been going into it on a daily basis. For those of you who may have never had a shop of any kind in the downtown area or wherever, it is not just the time in the shop that is spent but the hours after the doors close for the evenings. Always so much to do to get ready to open for the next day and for next week.
I am not just thinking about antique shops, but until you actually own your own shop, I don’t think we realize how many “off” or “closed” hours of working are dedicated to sprucing the shop up or rearranging for some of the dealers or maybe just bringing in new or older different stock to make our booths look even greater, as well as updated and exciting for the customers/collectors who do come in and browse on a weekly basis. I say weekly because in the antique business, you need to update your booth or rearrange or refresh it often. Just a simple moving of one item to another spot in your booth may catch a buyer’s eye more quickly. I am so good about talking/writing about reminders such as this but I am really writing myself a big reminder to do it myself.
We get busy in our world today — everyone is busy — but we still need to pay attention to how we present our inventory for display and for sale. It is very exciting to be moving into a different building, because we have seen how much interest we have had since Rob and Corey opened their shop a year ago. It doesn’t seem possible but time does fly by when you are having fun and staying busy, absolutely.
And I want to mention my What’s It Worth antique classes ar still at the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant in their meeting room in the back. I have reset the start time for 11:15 a.m., running to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays as well as in the evening also from 5-7 p.m. The food is great, and you can even take home the leftovers (which I do all the time, anyway).
We are seeing some wonderful items being brought in for class. I take photos of each item and then do a bit of research on it. I would also like to remind everyone that if you have been to my class but were unable to return to get the info on your item that you had brought, please call me and I will be glad to mail you the info or at least tell you over the phone. I do research every item that is brought into class even though I may give an estimation right at the time in class, but it is always fun to see what prices are really doing right now on our antiques and collectibles. So, please remember my classes and bring a friend along. It is always so interesting to see what is being brought in for me to research and/or give as much information about an item as I possibly can even that same day. Researching and printing off the info is something I love doing so the owner of each item will have something to put in a notebook or whatever for future use for family or themselves to refer back to it when necessary for insurance purposes or reselling!
I again want to wish all the fathers out their in our neck of the woods a very very beautiful and fun day this Sunday. I know you will have a great weekend and love spending time with your families if they are close by. Take care, everyone and I hope to see you soon at the CR Rustic Antique Mall. We haven’t moved yet, so come in and see their shop when you have a moment. Happy Father’s Day, everyone.