Steele: Cherished treasures from the past

As you can see in my photo, today I want to write about the beautiful and cherished treasures that many women had sitting atop their dressers and/or vanities. This one is probably from the early 1910s through the 1930s. These pretty little powder jars were very popular in their day and still used by some in the present time — especially if it happened to be a gift from a relative in the past and is being proudly displayed today.
I believe the lid to be celluloid, or early plastic, but with the coloring (which you may not be able to see) of the soft muted pinks with gray and black wreath like decorations on the lid — and it has a pressed glass base for holding the powder. It has only three seams in the glass so that seems to tell us the time period that it was originally made, as I stated above earlier.
Various pieces of dresser sets were made and you can add to them even at a later time — if and or when they were available, of course. Otherwise, they were sold in small sets or extremely large sets for those who could afford them. There might have even been a tray to hold several lidded containers as well as nail manicure matching sets or hair brush, comb and even maybe a beautiful handheld mirror.
I have put a broken necklace with black beads strung on a string inside the jar to give it even a bit more color on my dresser. No matching mirror or brush set, however. But, when I do happen to be in another antique shop and even our own here in North Platte — CR Rustic Antique Mall which is moving to 108 E. Fifth St. — I always take a quick look through the shop. I will talk a bit more about the move in my article later, however. It is always amazing what you might find at one of the yard sales or estate sales in your hometown areas. Fun to always take a look because we might just find something really amazing to match our dinnerware or fine china or pottery or whatever. The amazing possibilities are always out there just waiting for someone to find them.
One of the most awesome things can happen when looking for matching pieces of whatever you may collect. That is what makes this so-called game of ours such a fascinating game, indeed. You just never know what you might find at the next antique shop or yard sale or auction. And naturally, that is one of the biggest reasons we like to visit other shops around town and around Nebraska — and even beyond our own state. The thrill of finding something that you can match up to with something you already have is an amazing feeling, indeed!
Well, when you are reading this on Sunday morning, the CR Rustic Antique Mall will be starting to move all of the merchandise to another store location, just around the block a short distance — the new address is 108 E. Fifth St., which was the “Once More With Style” clothing store. The building has been painted on the inside. New signs on the outside have been hung. And more lighting and other updates have taken place. Most everyone is moving to the new location — there may be one or two not moving with personal reasons for not continuing but otherwise, you will still see many familiar faces in the new shop. It is definitely an exciting time for all of us and we, the dealers, are so happy for the owners, Corey and Rob Derbyshire — and we all want to wish them well with this next adventure. Unless you have owned your own shop at one time, normally most of us would not totally understand all it involves when running and managing your own shop of any kind, let alone an antique shop.
But, I would like to thank Corey and Rob for making this change and allowing a place of business where we all can still stay in business a little bit without having to be at the shop every moment of the day or week or month. We, the dealers, go in every few days to see if anything needs to be moved to fill a gap where something might have been sold and it is sitting empty, or we just go in to what we call “shake our booth up” a bit. Every store does it, even our local grocery stores. Every shop or store will do it quite often actually. And one thing nice about antiques and the like, we usually don’t have a lot of one kind of thing sitting around so all we need to do is dust a bit occasionally or make sure nothing has a problem or gotten broken, or just plain needs to be rearranged a bit to make it look all different again. I go in on Saturdays usually to dust a bit and wash some of the glass display case tops — and sometimes I will just quick move a little something in case there is a hole or space on a shelf of another booth. But generally, each dealer is responsible for his/her own area.
Antiques and collectibles are very popular these days — and it is so fun for someone like myself to see this type of business coming in so strong once again. I love old things. I love anything with a story to tell. I love the history behind it as well as how fun it is to hunt for what we like to collect. So many different areas and so much to look for, but most people who walk in the door of the store will have something on their mind that they are especially looking for. Maybe a replacement for something that had broken, or maybe just something that they started to collect and want to add more of them, or maybe they are just looking to see what was brought in recently to the individual booths. Please remember that every Friday evening at 7 p.m. on Facebook, Rob and Corey have a half hour show — they might be painting a small shelf and putting decals on it or they might be painting and refreshing a large dresser with a mirror. They are always doing something fun and makes it exciting for the rest of us to pay a bit more attention to the newest or latest items they have brought in to their areas.
For those of you who have participated in a local store similar to the CR Rustic Antique Mall, you will totally understand how busy we will be for about a week getting everything moved carefully and into its new home. We all are looking forward to it and we are all very anxious to get this next project completed so we can also enjoy the festivities of moving a shop just down the block and refurbishing our own booths — getting ready to open again on Aug. 3. And if you are wanting to get into a shop like the CR Rustic Antique Mall, now would be the time to talk with Rob and Corey ASAP to see what areas are still available for renting.
Just a reminder — I am having my What’s It Worth classes on Tuesday evenings only now. They run from 5 to 7 p.m., or leave whenever you need to, at the Good Life on the Bricks, and just tell me you need to leave early, and I will make sure we talk about your item ASAP. You are welcome to eat with us and visit with others who have come to have their item evaluated. We see such a nice variety every week. I love to see everyone’s family treasures or what they might have just purchased at an auction or another shop or even a yard sale purchase. Any questions, you may call me at 308-530-4572 or text me or mail me your questions — Judy Steele, PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688.
Thank you for reading my articles all these years and I love to hear from any of you at any time. Please take care and please remember about the CR Rustic Antique Mall moving and will be closed for one week. Stop in and look around whenever you are in town. Take care and be safe, everyone.