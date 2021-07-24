Steele: Cherished treasures from the past

But, I would like to thank Corey and Rob for making this change and allowing a place of business where we all can still stay in business a little bit without having to be at the shop every moment of the day or week or month. We, the dealers, go in every few days to see if anything needs to be moved to fill a gap where something might have been sold and it is sitting empty, or we just go in to what we call “shake our booth up” a bit. Every store does it, even our local grocery stores. Every shop or store will do it quite often actually. And one thing nice about antiques and the like, we usually don’t have a lot of one kind of thing sitting around so all we need to do is dust a bit occasionally or make sure nothing has a problem or gotten broken, or just plain needs to be rearranged a bit to make it look all different again. I go in on Saturdays usually to dust a bit and wash some of the glass display case tops — and sometimes I will just quick move a little something in case there is a hole or space on a shelf of another booth. But generally, each dealer is responsible for his/her own area.

Antiques and collectibles are very popular these days — and it is so fun for someone like myself to see this type of business coming in so strong once again. I love old things. I love anything with a story to tell. I love the history behind it as well as how fun it is to hunt for what we like to collect. So many different areas and so much to look for, but most people who walk in the door of the store will have something on their mind that they are especially looking for. Maybe a replacement for something that had broken, or maybe just something that they started to collect and want to add more of them, or maybe they are just looking to see what was brought in recently to the individual booths. Please remember that every Friday evening at 7 p.m. on Facebook, Rob and Corey have a half hour show — they might be painting a small shelf and putting decals on it or they might be painting and refreshing a large dresser with a mirror. They are always doing something fun and makes it exciting for the rest of us to pay a bit more attention to the newest or latest items they have brought in to their areas.