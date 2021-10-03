Steele: Entrancement of Amberina glass

I am not as much of a collector of actual glass patterns or colors as I am into my ironstone pieces of yesterday and trying to find as many different styles and patterns as I can. True Amberina collectors will say the same. As I already have mentioned, our internet access is so very important to stay on track where certain pieces may be selling online or at auction, anywhere around the world, if you are one of those special collectors who are so intrigued with such a pattern or style. The internet is a true factor for all who collect just about anything today — including vehicles, toys, glassware, stoneware, vintage clothing, jewelry, artwork or pottery. The list goes on and on.

I think the one most important thing I love about writing my column is the fact that we are so lucky to have so much information available at our fingertips to stay on track for our antique or new “hunt” for all kinds of treasures. Every time I get on the computer to just even browse and to try to get some different ideas for my next column, I discover something “new” or “old” or in-between and it all just makes the hunt even more fun and hopefully interesting as well.