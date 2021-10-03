Steele: Entrancement of Amberina glass

Amberina glass — one of the most intricate styles of glassware ever made. And it was first introduced, I believe, by the New England Glass Co. in East Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1883. Many styles and many shades of Amberina glasswares were made and enjoyed as a very intricate and somewhat delicate glass with beautiful highlights throughout each piece. Controlling the combinations of the ruby red along with the yellow or amber shades will produce some of the most breathtaking colorations of glassware you may have ever seen. Some call it a deep translucent crimson with amber highlights — others may simply call it a ruby red with yellow shading. Whichever description you may find will only reinforce the beauty of each glassware item made. Fenton was one of many companies that made many different patterns with the Amberina glass but so many pieces were so elegant and well made that Fenton was well known and very well recognized for their beautiful and artistic masters at this art.
Amberina — just one of many glasswares produced for elegance, as well as style and design in colorations. Each piece made is a bit different — even when making a pair of candleholders or elegant footed glassware — each piece may come out with just a bit of variation in coloring. But, in my opinion, that just adds more to the aviance of the entire collection of Amberina glass.
Only when one begins to study or reference a certain type of older glass do we actually find the difference in factories as well as how many factories actually stood the time of creating such an elegant glassware. With Fenton now out of business and many other glass companies who had previously taken on the strategic methods of specialized glass making such as Amberina, it is one of those “art” glass qualities that we may not see as often. But when we do, we will definitely remember it and be mesmerized by each piece’s own qualities and highlights.
Many companies would find (later on) easier methods of making this type of glass, but in doing so they would also lose the most intricate designs as well as patterns of certain pieces. In trying to make it a cheaper quality of glass will usually just result in the highlight of finding the more intricate pieces along the way.
My candleholder in today’s photo is a three-footed piece which lifts the main body of the candleholder and reflects the “orangish” look of the intricate feet — definitely highlighting each foot as well as the base of the candleholder itself. Naturally, we find many shapes and designs of this beautiful Amberina glassware. Many are not marked by their makers so it is up to the buyer or collector to be aware of the different shapes and forms of each manufacturer. Most collectors will have a certain style they prefer and try to find only pieces from that particular maker to add to their specific collections. Other collectors will not care who made them or the style as they are looking for as many different styles and makers as they possibly can find. Thank goodness for our resources and references online today to help us identify and actually be able to be specific in the name of the maker as well as the artist who may have created it.
Through my many years of antiquing, collecting for my own use as well as for reselling purposes, it is important to keep up with the different styles and makes of anything and everything collectible as well as what is popular on today’s wants and desires. Staying in tune with the eras of change regarding glass (or anything else collectible) means you try to stay on top of all that becomes available in certain market areas. And, the computer of today definitely helps a collector (and/or a dealer of glasswares) to stay focused on what he/she likes and helps to stay on top of the latest and most intricate styles of the era.
I am not as much of a collector of actual glass patterns or colors as I am into my ironstone pieces of yesterday and trying to find as many different styles and patterns as I can. True Amberina collectors will say the same. As I already have mentioned, our internet access is so very important to stay on track where certain pieces may be selling online or at auction, anywhere around the world, if you are one of those special collectors who are so intrigued with such a pattern or style. The internet is a true factor for all who collect just about anything today — including vehicles, toys, glassware, stoneware, vintage clothing, jewelry, artwork or pottery. The list goes on and on.
I think the one most important thing I love about writing my column is the fact that we are so lucky to have so much information available at our fingertips to stay on track for our antique or new “hunt” for all kinds of treasures. Every time I get on the computer to just even browse and to try to get some different ideas for my next column, I discover something “new” or “old” or in-between and it all just makes the hunt even more fun and hopefully interesting as well.
I just want to quickly mention that the antique shop — CR Rustics Antiques and Collectibles, at 108 E. Fifth St., here in North Platte, — is almost full with dealers, even the upstairs. What a beautiful variety of anything and everything — so much is homemade with such beautiful style and one-of-a-kind type items such as upholstery bags and purses as well as lovely new pieces of jewelry as well as many old or antique pieces available for sale also. The variety of this shop makes it so nice when you walk through that I am pretty sure you will find something for someone (or for yourself). Furniture in various conditions, partially stripped or needs stripping or repainted, or restained and oiled. They even have the products onboard for you to buy right there in the shop. I do sell my Howard Oil Products (I love the orange oil — have used it for almost 50 years) and there are several other brands and products available also.
Having parking at the front door as well as a parking lot at the back door for loading and unloading is an absolute great asset. And I think one of the best and neatest assets of this shop is the variety. I only help out a few hours each week but every time I go in, it seems like a brand new shop again with so many things being brought in to make it look so different and so pretty each time you visit the store. And don’t forget that they do have a “want list.” In other words, please leave your name and phone number and what you are specifically looking for and they will call you if they get something in that you specifically requested. I think that is so awesome — the “want list” is definitely a must have for all antique shops.
And, I specifically want to thank all the wonderful people who came to my antique classes these past few months at the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant. I am sorry that I felt it was time to take a break for awhile but hopefully after winter I will be up to starting them once again. I love seeing what each person brings to class. The items are the highlights of each class. And they definitely tested this old lady this year. We saw some absolutely awesome pieces — from glassware to handmade quilts, from auto parts to fishing equipment, from vintage clothing and jewelry to advertising items. The list just goes on and on. And I want to thank every single person who came to my classes, and hopefully you will come again. I will be able to start them again after winter is over with and a bit warmer weather for traveling.