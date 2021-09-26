Steele: Fenton Art Glass — one of the world’s great collectibles

If you happen to be a Fenton collector, you may have fallen into one of the greatest and never to be forgotten collections of all times. Fenton items have been so very popular for a very long time — since they were first made in 1905 by Frank L. & John W. Fenton, at Martin’s Ferry, Ohio. And now that the factory has been closed since 2011, you can rest assured that what you may have collected through the years will be a fairly good investment down the line.
The pretty ruffled vase in my photo today is just one prime example of the quality items the Fenton Company has made through their many years of making these beautiful pieces of artwork. As does many kinds of pottery or glass vintage items, prices may vary through the years but it will always be a “sweet collectible” and a true antique after the manufacturing date of 100 years. Naturally, this Fenton Federal Blue cased glass wheat vase with ruffled edges is not a true antique just yet — it was first produced in 1980’s. However, it is definitely a nice specimen of the quality of work the Fenton Company has done throughout its many years of production. They made thousands of different patterns as well as colors and will always be recognized as one of the best glass manufacturers of all times.
So many people have been collecting Fenton (and now so many more have started their collections today) and it will be a popular glassware for years to come. This particular piece of Fenton in my photo today is valued around $75 or thereabouts. Pristine condition is a must in this glassware collectible. Chips nor hairlines are a definite “no no” — but if your piece happens to have an “ouch,” I would keep it anyway if I were you as it is probably a “family heirloom” of sorts and should be treasured as such.
Fenton was known for the many many different patterns of glassworks as well as colors — their work was known as being “exquisite” and highly sought after, even before the factory closed. As do many of our collectibles and antiques throughout our lifetimes, the values will vary through the next 50 to 100 years, but if you happen to be one of the lucky ones who love this glassware and have a great starting collection of Fenton, then I would say you are probably envied by your friends and family for having such a reminder of yesteryears creations.
When I was digging through several of my boxes of goodies to decide on which subject to use this week for my column, I ran across this vase again which should be going to my booth at the CR Rustics antique mall pretty soon. I love the Fenton items but I am running out of room or space for displaying many pieces. It is definitely time for me to get in there and start rearranging again and bringing a few things back home and taking other things in for displaying. So I think the Fenton vase will be going to my booth sometime before the holidays hit this year. It just seems like time is going so fast lately with the antique shops latest move as well as my classes and all the rest of life’s activities going on that it just seems like I am pulled many different directions. But that is part of being in a fun and active antique and collectibles shop here in North Platte.
So many of the other dealers involved in the antique mall are bringing in so many fun and fantastic items that they have either created themselves and/or purchased recently in their junk jaunts around the state lately. I know fall is a very busy time for auctions as well as shows and fun weekend events everywhere. It is always a fun time of year, but definitely creates a “to do” list a bit longer than normal. We can always take a few extra moments out of our busy schedules to stop by the antique mall and walk through just to see what has been brought in. I do know they have a few more new dealers who have set up booths also, and it is always fun to see what they have incorporated into their areas. I have watched some pretty fantastic pieces of furniture come in to the shop lately — and they are being snatched up rather quickly. It is so good to see vintage/antique furniture really becoming a big part of want lists again. Different items when dealing with used, antique or collectible things always seem to amaze me how fast they go out of the shop lately. Of course, that is what makes this business so much fun (because it is a lot of work as we all are being reminded lately).
I do hate to mention it, but with the Christmas holidays just around the corner, (did I just say that?) we can start looking at our gift lists and maybe start working on finding those special little (or big) items for our loved ones and many friends. It’s fun to start looking, anyway! Just a gentle reminder — the way time seems to float away from us lately — it’s never too early to start thinking about the holiday season approaching.
And just another quick reminder, my What’s It Worth antique classes at the Good Life on the Bricks on Tuesday evenings will be closing down in the middle of October. I’ll have more info about that in my next column. But right now, we are still having the classes from 5 to 7 p.m. until further notice. Please bring one item for everyone to look at and talk about next week — we certainly have a fun time seeing what everyone does bring to class.
In the meantime, I hope you have a lovely week with a bit cooler weather upon us and hoping you will find the time to stop by the CR Rustic antique mall and walk through to see all the many things everyone is bringing in this time of year. There are definitely many talented people with their beautifully designed pieces — everything from furniture to wall hangings and centerpieces to cute knickknacks, gorgeous framed pictures and all the accessories every room in your house would love to have in them. Truly something different every single day. The creativity the dealers bring into the shop is absolutely amazing to see and would look lovely in anyone’s home.
Take care and be safe everyone. And most of all, enjoy our beautiful fall weather we are having here in our great state of Nebraska. I am so thankful I live in North Platte — fun friends and fun shops and fun parks. Have a beautiful week and I hope to see you at my antique classes on Tuesday evenings or see you at the CR Rustic antique mall on Saturday afternoons or anytime.