Steele: Fenton Art Glass — one of the world’s great collectibles

Fenton was known for the many many different patterns of glassworks as well as colors — their work was known as being “exquisite” and highly sought after, even before the factory closed. As do many of our collectibles and antiques throughout our lifetimes, the values will vary through the next 50 to 100 years, but if you happen to be one of the lucky ones who love this glassware and have a great starting collection of Fenton, then I would say you are probably envied by your friends and family for having such a reminder of yesteryears creations.

When I was digging through several of my boxes of goodies to decide on which subject to use this week for my column, I ran across this vase again which should be going to my booth at the CR Rustics antique mall pretty soon. I love the Fenton items but I am running out of room or space for displaying many pieces. It is definitely time for me to get in there and start rearranging again and bringing a few things back home and taking other things in for displaying. So I think the Fenton vase will be going to my booth sometime before the holidays hit this year. It just seems like time is going so fast lately with the antique shops latest move as well as my classes and all the rest of life’s activities going on that it just seems like I am pulled many different directions. But that is part of being in a fun and active antique and collectibles shop here in North Platte.