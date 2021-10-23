Steele: Flower frogs from another era

But, back to my article for this week’s paper: I always think in the summertime I will use my metal vase and put fresh flowers in it, but I get so busy taking care of all my flowers and plants in front of my apartment as well as at my back door. Many pots are planted — I think I have done other articles regarding those ornaments — and it takes a lot of watering to keep them flowering through the summer and fall months. Now it is getting time to let them go, which is hard sometimes because I do love my flowers. I received a bushel basket of planted flowers for my 75th birthday from dear friends in the country and I bring that basket in every single night to make sure it doesn’t get frosted yet.

I looked online and did not find much of anything even close to my photo this week. But I have it sitting on my coffee table, which is actually a vintage cedar chest, in the middle of my living room in front of my sofa! I love unusual things and I love to hunt for the rare items when I can. Actually, I do not go out scouting or hunting for treasures as much as I used to do.

But, as most of you already know, I am in the great and fun antique shop CR Rustic Antique Mall, 108 E. Fifth St., here in North Platte. It’s owned by Corey and Rob Derbyshire. They are open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11:30 a.m to 6 p.m. on Sundays.