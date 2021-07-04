Steele: Fourth of July celebrations

And now just a bit of news about the progress being made on the antique shop I am in — they are painting up a storm, have beautiful lighting installed and many of the dealers have picked their new home for their booths. And we all are getting very excited about the move ahead. Sounds like the last week of July we will be moving our antiques and collectibles to their new location where Once More with Style was located on East Fifth Street. Nice and big building — more space for more dealers and/or expansion for those who are already in the other store. It is a big project for the owners, Rob and Corey Derbyshire, but I cannot believe how far and how fast they have come already with getting things ready for the move.

I am so thankful when I look back through my years of antiquing — over 50 years now — it just makes me stop and think about all the fun times I’ve had through the years meeting so many wonderful people in the business of antiquing and collecting. I am so grateful for all the people I have had the pleasure of buying from and selling to throughout my antique lifetime history. It seems just like yesterday when we had gone to an estate sale in Cozad because my great aunt had called me and said a friend of hers had passed away and she knew she collected Desert Rose Franciscan dinnerware, just like what I started collecting over 50 years ago. And of course, I ran to Cozad and bought a big box of my lovely dishes. I felt bad as I had outbid another young lady as she was wanting them too, but I apologized to her later and I did feel badly. I was so excited to have more of my matching dinnerware — a few pieces had minor chips but most all of it was in great condition. I used them for everyday as well as I had enough for Christmas gatherings as well as birthday parties and retirement dinners.