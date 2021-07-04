Steele: Fourth of July celebrations

With the Fourth of July upon us this very day, most of us will be celebrating our Independence as a nation with family and friends. Some may be celebrating the whole week and the weekend. Others may only have one day off and are taking advantage of that time being spent as their busy schedules allow. But one thing for sure, we all need to celebrate in some way whether it be big or small. We will celebrate our freedoms as Americans and remembering what it has taken to get and keep those freedoms in our land.
As my sons’ father was in the Navy for four years and served in Vietnam for 14 months, and my older son was also in the Navy for nine years and was wanting to make it a career, but with illnesses he was not able to follow that dream totally but he was onboard a ship most of those nine years. Whenever I think of anyone who has served in the military at anytime of their lives, it warms my heart and I do know what and how families at home are thinking and praying for when their family members are scattered all over the world.
Our July Fourth festivities do involve an appreciation of our American flag always and forever. Whether you are sitting on a beach somewhere with sand sifting between your toes or you are lighting fireworks late in the evenings after darkness sets in over a lakefront, memories remind us of all our times together as families and friends celebrating our “freedoms” we are allowed here in the United States of America. We are lucky to have what we have today because of those fighting for our freedoms and we thank every American who has given us those rights today.
My photo today represents the American tradition of loving teddy bears when we are younger (and some of us, such as myself, just never grow up, I guess). They are a fun collectible and some could even be considered as an antique item as well as being collectible. The little bear in the showcase on the left side of the photo came from Germany but is probably not a Steiff teddy bear, but it is very well made and is well over 70 or 80 years old I believe, possibly even older. This cutie was given to me by a dear friend and it will be kept safe in this showcase for years to come.
The other teddy bear is a Steiff but much newer. I’m not exactly sure of it’s age but within the past 50 years probably. Both bears are made of mohair — different coloring and different stuffing inside each bear. This one I purchased from a lady at a yard sale and discovered that I had bought her dad’s child rocking chair many years ago from him. You can easily tell that they were made in different eras also. Both are keepers and will be passed down to family members who will enjoy them as much as I have. These bears are very well made with expert preciseness of stitching, stuffing and sweetness scattered throughout the entire bear.
In the back of the showcase (which was also a gift from my older son, John, two Christmases ago) a beautiful jade colored glass cross was given to me for Christmas last year from my grandson and his wife and family of four children.
“For you, great-grandma. Made like you. This cross is given to you in love, respect and admiration … in the wisps and swirls of color, it is truly one-of-a-kind, just as God made you.”
There is more to the poem and I will treasure it always. But it certainly touched my heart. So, it will stay in my antique showcase along with my two lovely vintage teddy bears. And by the way, I never want to grow up as you can tell with my love for stuffed toys. I have many of them scattered throughout the apartment and in storage (sorry to say that many are still stuck away in boxes) but maybe someday I will get better organized so I can display them all once again.
As I have moved so many times throughout the past 30 years, many of my things are still boxed and in storage as I have sized down from a large home to a two-bedroom apartment — but I love where I have lived before and I love where I am now. There are always reasons why we need to do what we do sometimes, and I am reassured with each passing day that I am glad I have sized down a bit. I just wish I could have a few more of my collectibles around me but “maybe someday” once again I will be able to unpack and sort through all my so-called collectibles, treasures and antiques. and start distributing them to family members who want them. My goodness, time does travel fast the older we get — and I thought I had lots of time to sort my life out, but guess what, I had better get busy on this ASAP. One thing for sure, my collection and love for teddy bears will stay true forever.
And now just a bit of news about the progress being made on the antique shop I am in — they are painting up a storm, have beautiful lighting installed and many of the dealers have picked their new home for their booths. And we all are getting very excited about the move ahead. Sounds like the last week of July we will be moving our antiques and collectibles to their new location where Once More with Style was located on East Fifth Street. Nice and big building — more space for more dealers and/or expansion for those who are already in the other store. It is a big project for the owners, Rob and Corey Derbyshire, but I cannot believe how far and how fast they have come already with getting things ready for the move.
I am so thankful when I look back through my years of antiquing — over 50 years now — it just makes me stop and think about all the fun times I’ve had through the years meeting so many wonderful people in the business of antiquing and collecting. I am so grateful for all the people I have had the pleasure of buying from and selling to throughout my antique lifetime history. It seems just like yesterday when we had gone to an estate sale in Cozad because my great aunt had called me and said a friend of hers had passed away and she knew she collected Desert Rose Franciscan dinnerware, just like what I started collecting over 50 years ago. And of course, I ran to Cozad and bought a big box of my lovely dishes. I felt bad as I had outbid another young lady as she was wanting them too, but I apologized to her later and I did feel badly. I was so excited to have more of my matching dinnerware — a few pieces had minor chips but most all of it was in great condition. I used them for everyday as well as I had enough for Christmas gatherings as well as birthday parties and retirement dinners.
Every birthday or Christmas, I would receive serving pieces or additional place settings of my Desert Rose. My dream someday is to once again have a dining room big enough to set my table with all of my dishes and entertain once again. I just don’t know if my old body agrees with that idea or not. However, an old lady can dream can’t I?
And, now getting back to real life once again, I want to wish everyone a safe and wonderful weekend celebration with family and friends. Please don’t forget my antique classes on Tuesdays — meeting at the Good Life on the Bricks. First class is 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second class is from 5 to 7 p.m. My classes are getting bigger and we are seeing some beautiful and fun things being brought in to show us and find out more details, such as age and values of each item. That’s what we do at my “What’s it Worth” antique classes. The food is awesome and the comradery of all the people who come to see what others are bringing in for evaluations is absolutely the best way to get together with friends.
Happy Fourth of July everyone. Be safe and enjoy your time spent with family and friends. And please come visit us at the CR Rustics Antique Shop at 413 N. Dewey St. open Tuesdays through Saturdays. I know you will enjoy walking through to see what the dealers have brought in to add to their booths for sale — we have a lot of fun and we meet such great people too. Have a safe week and hope to see you all soon, either at my classes on Tuesdays or maybe at the CR Rustics Antique Shop. Have a fun and safe weekend, everyone!