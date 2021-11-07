Steele: Furniture needs some love, too

I hate to say it, but I do believe we had a taste of what might be coming down the road this winter. Yes, we had a bit of snow and we really saw a drift or two out by where I live north of town — a bit of country, which I love. The snowy weather this week was just a reminder that our Nebraska winter is on its way and we need to celebrate and truly enjoy every single day we have sunshine and warmer weather: For farmers to be able to get their corn and other crops out of the field, for ranchers to be able to transport their cattle to closer and warmer pastures for our up and coming winters and for everyone to clean their gardens and flower areas in preparation for our spring and summer next year.

You can appropriately tell in that first paragraph that this old gal is definitely a country girl and will remain so forever. So many winters, so many falls but then comes spring and our beautiful summers — all in the great state of Nebraska. Each season has a different color and each and every day has a different temperature and moisture (or not) and each day is yet a bit different than the one before. That is why I love our Nebraska so dearly.