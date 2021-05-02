Steele: Grandkids are biggest treasures

As I was walking through my apartment a few moments ago and trying to pick something out that I could write about for my column, I walked over to my most favorite photo of my three grandkids who I love more than the world itself. Of course now, the two grandsons are married — and one has four kids of his own, and my beautiful granddaughter is graduating from high school on this Mother’s Day.

What a special event — I remember when both my boys graduated from Maxwell High School just a few years back — or it seems that way when our memories go racing down memory lane. Now they both have families of their own and our family traditions and treasures are being passed down to yet another generation. Yes, I have four great grandkids, and I love them all — they are definitely treasures.

But when I look back at this photo today and see the fun we had one weekend when I had all three of my grandkids in a house I just loved (Scott had built it), I treasured every moment I had the pleasure of living in it. It broke my heart the day we moved but the memories of that home will outlast any disappointments and all the other moves I have made through my lifetime.

Just this one photo of my three grandkids is probably the most important and meaningful photo of all — though there are many others that I love: Their wedding photos, great-grandchildren photos and all the activities of every single holiday in their (and my) lives throughout this old girl’s lifetime. Photos of different lifetimes from when my sons were being raised out in the middle of an alfalfa field on my Dad’s farm — we had horses and dogs and cats — raising those two boys in the country was one of my most precious gifts that God gave us. I was so thankful to be able to live out where they could build a treehouse down in a draw next to the house. I could hear them hammering away and sawing a board or two (with a hand saw, of course) and when we looked at the “final” results, I was a bit skeptical and concerned that it would not hold up both boys and a friend or two way up high in that old oak tree. But when I was told later that there was a whole bucket or two of nails in that old oak treehouse and should be there for a lifetime or two, I was reassured that they were safe enough at the time.