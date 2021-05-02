Steele: Grandkids are biggest treasures

As I was walking through my apartment a few moments ago and trying to pick something out that I could write about for my column, I walked over to my most favorite photo of my three grandkids who I love more than the world itself. Of course now, the two grandsons are married — and one has four kids of his own, and my beautiful granddaughter is graduating from high school on this Mother’s Day.
What a special event — I remember when both my boys graduated from Maxwell High School just a few years back — or it seems that way when our memories go racing down memory lane. Now they both have families of their own and our family traditions and treasures are being passed down to yet another generation. Yes, I have four great grandkids, and I love them all — they are definitely treasures.
But when I look back at this photo today and see the fun we had one weekend when I had all three of my grandkids in a house I just loved (Scott had built it), I treasured every moment I had the pleasure of living in it. It broke my heart the day we moved but the memories of that home will outlast any disappointments and all the other moves I have made through my lifetime.
Just this one photo of my three grandkids is probably the most important and meaningful photo of all — though there are many others that I love: Their wedding photos, great-grandchildren photos and all the activities of every single holiday in their (and my) lives throughout this old girl’s lifetime. Photos of different lifetimes from when my sons were being raised out in the middle of an alfalfa field on my Dad’s farm — we had horses and dogs and cats — raising those two boys in the country was one of my most precious gifts that God gave us. I was so thankful to be able to live out where they could build a treehouse down in a draw next to the house. I could hear them hammering away and sawing a board or two (with a hand saw, of course) and when we looked at the “final” results, I was a bit skeptical and concerned that it would not hold up both boys and a friend or two way up high in that old oak tree. But when I was told later that there was a whole bucket or two of nails in that old oak treehouse and should be there for a lifetime or two, I was reassured that they were safe enough at the time.
Great memories — new, in between old and getting older. You realize when you reach my age of the mid 70s that every moment we live and see our families having fun together and the stories we tell later on throughout their lifetimes are such a special part of all of us. Treasured memories, absolutely priceless, absolutely the most precious thing God could ever have given us. And it is that time of year when seniors graduate high school all across the state of Nebraska and throughout the world, I guess. What a precious and prized possession of watching our children or grandchildren walk across the stage and accept their diplomas — the prize they receive for working so hard and concentrating on doing right not wrong, and just plain doing what has to be done to achieve that good feeling with the diploma in your hand and the cap being thrown in the air at just the right time to signify their “adulthood and beginning of their lifetime special moments ahead.” The treasures they will think of as they make their plans for the rest of their lives one step at a time.
Golden memories — all of those very special moments locked in our hearts (and filmed in our photo albums) make a very special spot for families to congregate on down the line. Those special memories from each and every one of those adults who walk across that stage and hold that diploma close to their hearts. But the photo in my article this week starts a bit earlier than the diploma day. Each of my grandsons have walked across that stage and received their diplomas and have struck out on their own — married and with many responsibilities. Now my granddaughter will be walking across that stage one week from now and will be accepting her diploma and making fun and important decisions toward what she wants to do with her life.
Proud? You bet we are proud — proud of every single accomplishment this young lady has completed and moving on to even more important things in her next chapter.
Memories are our greatest treasures. When your grandchildren are ready to reach out and touch what they truly love to do in life, it gives us “old folks” such a great and tremendous feeling. A part of us are going with them in their journeys of life and that is an awesome gift we have been given throughout our lifetimes. They may not realize it yet, but believe me they will in time.
With our cameras of today and all of the fantastic equipment and memories that we can put on film, it is an amazing feeling to be able to look through many albums of awards as well as photos of friends and family enjoying their activities and their highlights of their school years. What an amazing invention the camera. Just to think that the progression of capturing each thrilling moment — the moment they were born through their baby days into school years and on through the rest of their lives. They will have a beautiful trail of memories on film to last many lifetimes of their families as well as families to come. No one can take those away from us and everyone can enjoy them with us, thanks to the camera.
They may not be in a scrapbook as such as what I had many many years ago when I graduated from high school … but it will be a astronomical process of putting one photo after another into our computers and safety systems so we can treasure every single moment of our lives and theirs, also!
Making moments memorable every single day — those with little ones (my great-grandchildren now) are the precious gifts we receive from working hard and trying to do our best with what we have at the time and sharing our memories with friends and family. Memories will be our reward.
Special moments like graduations, marriages, new babies, and it keeps going around and around — one generation after another — whether it be a friend of the family or a family member, all memories of every single event will be saved into our memory bank and photo albums, and will definitely be a keepsake for many years and centuries to come.
Please do not forget the camera on your important day. But I bet, just in case you did forget, someone will have their camera ready and will take photos for you. Photos to be enjoyed for many lifetimes in the future — from the past. Love you, Baylee. And we are all so very proud of what you have accomplished in your school years and wishing you a lifetime of making many more happy and wonderful memories.
