Steele: ‘Home Sweet Home’ and others

I think that as many articles I have written over the past 52 years or more, it is getting more and more difficult for me to keep yakking about a few of my most favorite items. But each time I write a column, I have something fairly relevant and very important information to pass along.

I do truly believe that everyone needs a “Home Sweet Home” hand embroidered picture hanging in their lovely homes as a reminder to each of us how much we appreciate what we have and how much we love each and every single item. I purchased this lovely item from a friend’s booth about seven years ago. I loved it and kept admiring it for several days, and then I decided I just had to have it — for me. Sometimes you just have to treat yourself once in awhile, especially if that certain item keeps talking to you. And this very special all-embroidered-by-hand piece is a one-of-a-kind type piece. Sure, we see many similar Home Sweet Home signs, even in today’s modern stores for sale, but this one probably took the person who hand stitched it more than several weeks possibly. Only those who have done handiwork before will realize the time and intricacy involved in something like this. The stitching is perfect as well as the coloring — for my house, anyway, but it could go in any home with various decorative themes.

I have it placed over my vintage oak ladies roll top desk so I walk by it every time I get out of my recliner and head for the kitchen. Just a nice reminder, especially this evening as I am writing this, we have a pretty good snowstorm going on outside. No wind, thank goodness, but very cold. With my friends’ baby calves coming during this storm, it makes me feel very lucky to be snug as a bug in a rug in my own apartment.

My other photo today reminds me of many other collectibles and antiques I have purchased through the years. My walnut punched tin double door cupboard used for storing groceries and canned goods displays many of my collectible/vintage teapots and other fun pieces I have collected through the years. The lace doily showing on top of the cabinet was one that my mother had made and had given to me — many years ago. She was cleaning house and moving when she decided to pass on a few of her pieces she did not want to take care of any more. Naturally, I loved having them. The sewing machine drawer on the top of the cabinet was a drawer from her old Singer pedal sewing machine cabinet. My dad bought her a new electric sewing machine for Christmas one year and she kept one drawer from the old machine and had dad toss the machine itself over into the draw upon the hill where he farmed. Mom had taken the one drawer and painted the inside and put shelves in it so she could display a few little things on it. When Mom had to downsize again later on, she was going to throw the old drawer out and I asked if I could have it. She was surprised when I asked for it — but I think she already knew why I would want to keep it because it was hers.

Just a reminder to everyone that when you do start downsizing — and we all will (or already have) — make sure you ask your family if they might want something from the old homestead before it is thrown away or all gone. All it takes is a few items, big or small, to help us remember what grandma or great grandma, or even our mothers had once upon a time.

The various pitchers and teapots shown in my photo this week are keepers for awhile, anyway. The beautiful wreath hanging above it was given to me by my best friend who helped me read the maps when we were on a buying trip or headed to an auction. She kept us on the right roads — whether we were at a local auction in the country or out of state buying from different shops, or maybe we were updating a booth I had in another antique shop in Colorado. We did quite a bit of buying and traveling back in the day — but now I stick closer to home and sometimes it is even difficult for me to keep my local booth updated.

As most of you probably already know that I have been struggling with severe headaches after I had a bout of the virus over 18 months ago. I do apologize to my friends in at the CR Rustic Antique Mall as I have not been able to get in there and redo my booth or restock like I should have been doing, but maybe this spring when the weather gets nicer, I will get caught up and add to my inventory in my booth. I have walked through lately and noticed more dealers — there is definitely a beautiful assortment throughout the shop. So when you are in town, please stop by Tuesdays through Saturdays at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte and walk through the shop. You will be pleasantly surprised at all of the beautiful items — handmade items, homemade items, furniture, varnished or painted. Gifts available for anyone you need to buy for — pots and pans, clothing, quilts, vintage pottery, stoneware (crocks of all kinds and all sizes, these do not stick around very long), buttons, jewelry. The list goes on and on.

The one thing I have always noticed in any shop I have been in is the fact that you never know what might sell until you try sellingit. The inventory listing of any shop of this kind is different in every store you may go through. You don’t usually find the same exact things when you go from booth to booth or shop to shop, no matter how many antique/collectible stores you may have in your town or any town. I guess that is why it is always so much fun when you look through the towns with so many shops in them. The inventory is absolutely amazing — and I always tell people that if they do find something they like, they had better buy it that day because when you come back, that same item may not still be there.

Antiquing is an awesome hobby to be in (or business), but it is not an easy job by any means. Most items you just cannot sit at home and order out of a catalog — supplies for upkeep of that item, maybe yes, but not the original antique item itself. And that is what makes this business so much fun. In fact, you work so hard at it but you don’t notice all the work involved in it as much if you love doing what you are doing. Many different items have been hot items through my life, of course. But the variety of what you find and what you like will vary every single trip you go on when searching out items for your own collections or for reselling.

The antique business is not an easy job to be in — but I can guarantee you that you will have a fun time and find some pretty fantastic items through the years on your searches and your buying trips. I always said that when I was on a buying trip, I had to buy just a little something for myself to keep. And I usually did. But now so much of my stuff is boxed up and should be coming to the shop — and it will be, a little at a time. So, please stop by and take a walk down through the aisles of the CR Rustic Antique Shop (and don’t forget the upstairs mezzanine also), the dealers are awesome about bringing things in for sale and restocking their booths continually. We are so lucky to have so many fine shops here in the North Platte area. Please take a day or two and visit all of our local antique/furniture shops — you too, will find something extra special that you may want to keep forever, or items for resale in your own shop/booth in other towns.

Being in this business can be very rewarding, too. I have been looking, admiring and buying antiques or collectibles for the past 52 years. There is not one single moment I would ever trade to do something else. Please be sure to tell them how much you appreciate having them in the North Platte or surrounding area. Stay warm, be safe and enjoy every single trip you go on when looking for your favorite collectibles and antiques. We are so very lucky to live where we do.