Steele: Learning more about ‘firkins’

Take a look at my photo this week. You see a couple of buckets or “firkins,” but take a closer look at the smaller one on top. I think it could be a salesman’s sample, but I’m not sure. I love it because it pretty much matches the sugar bucket or firkin that I have had for a very long time. When I run across something rather unusual or I just plain like it, it usually comes home with me.

I do not buy as much as I used to as I am limited on living and storage space. Therefore, I have been reminded many times that I need to be a bit more selective with my buying these days. Strange comment for this old lady to even think about as i usually would jump at the chance whenever i saw something i did not already have. Today however, is a bit different as I am living in an apartment (which I dearly love) but my separate storage area is full and my living quarters is filled to the max.

This particular little bucket just had to come home with Mama. I love it and I think that it could be a sample as I stated earlier. Not knowing for sure makes it kind of difficult. But since I am probably keeping it for a spell anyway, it does not really matter. I love it. And I am planning on keeping it for display and my own enjoyment. Funny how even a small little wooden bucket with a handle on it can get this old girl excited and reminds me again why I love this antique business so very very much.

If it happens to be a sample, the value would be even higher than the larger usable antique sugar firkin would be. Probably around the $150 to $300 range would be my estimation. However at an auction site, it could be worth even more. But don’t get excited folks, as this old girl is leaving it right where it is for now. Especially since I need to do a lot more research on it. (I may have done an earlier article on this same item a while back — but when I researched my files for The Telegraph, I could not find any other results. Hope I am not duplicating this article.)

Let’s get back to this little cutie. I have used my Howard Orange Oil on the little bucket and it did soak up some oil as I thought it might. But surprisingly, it was not as dry as I thought it could be. (Just a reminder while I am thinking about it — I just got my latest order of Howard Oil products in, and I am bringing them in to the CR Rustics Antique Mall. I was out of my Feed ‘n Wax and now I have the supply on the rack in the shop as we speak.)

Some people call these sugar firkins and others call them salt firkins. They were used for both, however. Probably more often as sugar keepers actually. The wooden slats are laid into the bucket when they have soaked in a water bath until they are pliable enough to make a bit of a curve, for instance, towards the top of all these buckets from yesterday. I would have loved to have seen someone make them — but when I think about it, I did see my grandfather put a wooden barrel into a horse tank many many years ago. I asked him why, and he explained to me that he needed to replace one of the wooden slats as it was cracked and making the barrel leak. I did not realize at the time how important that little chore would be for me until I got into the antique business several years later. I sure wish he was still around so I could ask him a whole bunch more questions about a very large list of items that I have questions today about how they were made back in the day.

Don’t be afraid to ask your grandparents and great-grandparents (if you are so lucky) any questions you may have about their furniture or a special tool or maybe even a keepsake of theirs — I wish I still could ask many many questions.

The thing I like about being in the antique collecting and selling business is you may run across something exactly like I did and you get so much enjoyment about that particular item and want to find out all you can. Just for your information, I have it sitting on the top of my 1930s or ’40s-era narrow wooden kitchen cupboard that I use for odds and ends in my laundry room. And I walk through this room whenever I go outside to my garage. Therefore, I get to see many of my other little collectibles on a shelf just sitting above my washer/dryer.

I will be doing some further studying on the internet this week. If I find out any other info regarding this cute little wooden firkin, then I will let you know next week. I do know they made a lot of newer firkins about 20 years ago and passing them to people who thought they were old but they weren’t, of course. That is always a heartbreak when you buy something on a trip and then get back home to do your research and find out that it was not as old as you had hoped. We all have done it, sometime, somewhere. It happens. There is absolutely no way one person can tell the difference between old and new items of all kinds. Just be careful out there when you are buying, unless it happens to be a yard sale, then the risk is well worth it if the price is right.

Just below the two sugar firkins/buckets, I have my vintage saw with the hand painted scene on the blade. I fell in love with it a long time ago and decided that it would make a cute decorative item and I could add other items to go along with it. I only wish the person who painted that saw would have signed it somewhere on the front side. It certainly would have been fun and would have made it more valuable. If you can, when you are making or painting something, adding a date and signature — or at least initials on smaller items — your find (or keepsake) could be worth even more. Food for thought.

Just another little reminder that the antique mall, CR Rustics at 108 E. Fifth St., here in North Platte, is always having dealers updating their booths, bringing in so many different items. There’s a sweet variety of things, and a daily tour of the shop will be rewarding for any of us who takes the time. You can hit it at least once a week, if you live close by. The dealers are always adding to their booths and displays practically on a daily basis (for those dealers who can do so) and the other dealers with a bit of distance between their home and the shop — they still seem to update their wonderful booths of goodies.

With graduations going on and so many other school activities, I know it is hard sometimes to keep up with your own shopping for special items — so please remember that if you cannot find what you are really looking for, please leave your name and phone number (and address, also) with the owners at the antique mall. They will be looking for you when something comes in from the other dealers in the shop. It is always fun when we find something that that you were hunting for. Also, just a quick reminder to watch Rob and Corey online every Friday evening at 7 p.m. They demonstrate their painting techniques and other fun skills regarding what you can do to older pieces of furniture that may need an update or brighten up a piece that would look sharp in your home. And they have the hardware available as well as the painting supplies.

The antique/collecting that we all do seems like so much more fun when we share with others — our travels as well as our fun finds. Keep the CR Rustics Antique Mall in mind the next time you are looking for that very special something to compliment your home. Hope to see you here at the same place, same time next week. Take care and be safe.