Steele: Leftovers from the summer

Now that I am making myself hungry again, I will cut this short and just tell everyone how much I still love doing my TNT classes and I hope whoever wants to know a bit more about a special family item or something you just found at a yard sale, that you will bring it into class and we will see what we can do to help you find such information. Thanks to the computer world today, we can make it a lot easier than the way I used to do it, that is for sure. Tons and tons and tons of books on all kinds of subjects regarding antiques and collectibles — but now with my computer and all the info available on it today it saves me a whole lot of time by not thumbing through page by page like I used to do.

My biggest problem today is when I find the information, and if I don’t print it off right there and then, I can’t remember what it said. Ouch! And that is my recent problem — cannot retain the info without printing it off as a reminder. I just celebrated (and I do mean celebrated) my 75th birthday with an open house at the recently moved CR Rustics Antique Mall. They had cake and I received so many floral bouquets and cards. My goodness the cards, and I want to thank everyone once again for stopping by to say “Hi” or sending a card and wishing me a happy day — and I do mean it was so much fun.