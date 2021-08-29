Steele: Leftovers from the summer

Well, it seems like these weeks are flying by faster and faster again — and sometimes I have trouble coming up with a title or a photo to show you. But I got to looking through my photos on my camera and found this “rather busy” photo shot at my back door. Hope you enjoy seeing the bit and pieces of my pretty little “back door” flower garden.
I have a bit of everything out there — and I enjoy walking past it every time I go to my garage to get my little black Toyota pickup out to head for town. But every time I start to drive out of my long driveway, I think that I am so very lucky to still be living in a “bit of country” — the way I was raised pretty much all of my life.
I enjoy the quiet. I appreciate the scenery and the neighbor’s horses across the road, the green grass in the front yard — a bit of country (and sometimes like right now) very rough gravel driveway. Go slow, but I am always in a hurry and I really don’t know what for because when I get to where I am going, I stay awhile (like the newly moved antique shop on 108 E. Fifth St. CR Rustics Antique Mall) and then I might fluff up my booth a bit or maybe take a few more items for sale and stack them somewhere on a shelf or a cart. And then I turn around and head for home again. Of course, I stop along the way for a few grocery items (quick fixers now a days). I think I was a pretty good cook way back when — but nowadays it is just me so I pretty much grab something on my way out of town or fix a quick grilled cheese sandwich for lunch. Whatever is handy and quick at the time.
But I do look back a lot lately at what I think were the good old days — well, they were the “good old days” because it was all about my boys growing up and making their way into their own little (or big) worlds. Both boys (and their families) are close by and I am one lucky mama (and grandma, and now great-grandma) for that. I count my lucky stars every night before I click the TV set off for the night — and I make sure a prayer is said for family and friends for that evening and for the following day.
I am a very lucky old lady to be able to do what I really love to do still. I thank the Telegraph for letting me write these columns like I have done for the past 30 years now, I guess. Not sure exactly how long as I keep forgetting to look up more of my old TNT columns in the past, but I do think I am close on the date. I know I started writing my column for the Telegraph right after I got a computer system and figured it out — hooked it up to a printer, and got the crazy idea that maybe the people who get the newspaper would like to read about some of my antiquities and all the adventures surrounding them.
Then I started having my antique classes at different restaurants in around our fine town. And to this day, I am still trying to keep my old brain in gear by having my classes still on Tuesday evenings, now at the Good Life on the Bricks from 5 to 7 p.m. There’s great parking in front or along side or a parking lot in the back. We have our own little meeting room with comfortable seating and the menu is very good. Sometimes I go in there during the earlier part of the day and have a lunch or take it home. Then when I come back to class for that evening, I grab a dessert to go. And wow, I ordered a lemon cake I believe — I am going to have to find out exactly what it was — and took it home with me after class, and yes, I wanted to lick my plate it was so good!
Now that I am making myself hungry again, I will cut this short and just tell everyone how much I still love doing my TNT classes and I hope whoever wants to know a bit more about a special family item or something you just found at a yard sale, that you will bring it into class and we will see what we can do to help you find such information. Thanks to the computer world today, we can make it a lot easier than the way I used to do it, that is for sure. Tons and tons and tons of books on all kinds of subjects regarding antiques and collectibles — but now with my computer and all the info available on it today it saves me a whole lot of time by not thumbing through page by page like I used to do.
My biggest problem today is when I find the information, and if I don’t print it off right there and then, I can’t remember what it said. Ouch! And that is my recent problem — cannot retain the info without printing it off as a reminder. I just celebrated (and I do mean celebrated) my 75th birthday with an open house at the recently moved CR Rustics Antique Mall. They had cake and I received so many floral bouquets and cards. My goodness the cards, and I want to thank everyone once again for stopping by to say “Hi” or sending a card and wishing me a happy day — and I do mean it was so much fun.
So, maybe it is OK once in awhile or getting to be more often nowadays, to forget a few (or maybe lots) of things I wish I could remember about each and every item that is brought to me for more info on it. But when they give me time to look it up on my sweet little computer, then I feel comfortable giving out as much info on each item I find to the owner so they will be able to pass the info on down to their family members — and maybe someone in the family will keep that special item a bit longer and enjoy it, so it won’t be thrown away (ouch). Never throw an item away. Please ask a family member if they will take it and enjoy the memories or even a friend. If not, then call or stop by the antique mall here in town or any other antique shops around — but do not throw it away. Someone else may want to keep it for their lifetime and then pass it on down to their relatives along the way.
Memories you have made when finding your antique collection is worth more than a million dollars. The fun times with friends, the people you meet along the way, the more info you can find about your item to pass it on down to others and the story will continue over and over again. And that is why I do what I do — writing this column, hosting my classes and still selling items. I like still reminding everyone that it may not be the money or the value of the item but the story behind it that may be the most important memory of all. Have a great week everyone, and hope to see you at my class or maybe on Saturday afternoons at the CR Rustics Antique Mall. They are open from Tuesdays through Saturdays. Be careful everyone, and please be safe. Take care. And please pray for our people in the military who cannot be home with their families every night.