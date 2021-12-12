Steele: ‘May Your Holiday Dreams Take Flight’

I happened to be in the CR Rustics Antique Shop (108 E. Fifth St.) today for a couple of hours just walking the floor — and trying to help out a bit every so often when I have the time — and it was so much fun talking with the customers and seeing what they were buying or looking for. It is amazing what a great selection the antique mall has anyway — but sometimes we get so caught up in our own things, we really don’t take the time to actually look around a bit. So some days, I just walk in and take a stroll — really look at what is in the booths. And it truly makes me realize how much time has been spent just “finding.” or in some cases, “making” the things that are now sitting in each booth — not only the time finding it, but the time involved in sprucing it up a bit or cleaning it when necessary. And believe me, most things we find we almost always make sure it is clean before it is brought into the shop. The lighting in the shop is exquisite and items in showcases just seem to sparkle. Each dealer is responsible for cleaning and rearranging their own booth of course, but some days I just grab a dust cloth and just float over a few things for something to do — especially wiping the glass tops of showcases once in awhile on Saturdays when I try to help out a bit in the afternoons.