Steele: ‘May Your Holiday Dreams Take Flight’

Well, I did it again — had to have this cute little teddy figurine from the antique shop. I just could not leave this cute little teddybear, on a rocking horse no less, just sitting there on a shelf at CR Rustic Antiques, of course. Naturally, I am adding it to my many other little figurines and stuffed teddy bear collection. I really wonder when this old girl is ever going to grow up and not have to have every little teddy bear I see? To be honest, however, I have been very careful in my buying status lately because of space. Where in the world am I going to put another little figurine? Well I found a cute space which was open and ready for just this one special little rocking horse with a teddy bear on it! I put it in the cute old antique show case my older son, John, had given me one Christmas several years ago. Now it has someone to talk to while rocking away.
It is actually a Cherished Teddies bear figurine called “May Your Holiday Dreams Take Flight!” Perfect timing — just a couple weeks from Christmas and now it has a home. It is by Gavin, 11th in a Santa Series and dated “2005” by Enesco, Made in China. Definitely a cute collectible and it just ties right in to my other teddy bear decor as well as many other teddy bears scattered throughout my home. Perfect timing, I would sayb as it is getting close to the Christmas holidays and a small gift to myself, and now “myself shopping” is done and I will be shopping only for my grandkids and great grandkids next.
This time of year makes me very nostalgic, as I am sure it does to many of you. As the years seem to be flying by so quickly any more it just makes me even more so. And I keep telling myself that it is “OK” when I see something small and it is cute and it is added to my collection and, yes I know, I could give you a million other reasons why I wanted this cutie.
I started collecting teddy bears way back many many years ago, probably 48 to 50 years ago. Starting to go to auctions and watching a special young lady who I admired so much, I would learn from her and watch as she bid on items through the years. I learned a lot from her and only wish I could even remember just a little of what I had learned back then. Margaret’s Antiques — out on East Eighth or Ninth Street. What a wonderful lady she was. When she wanted something at an auction, she usually got it. And I always would smile and think to myself, “Good job, way to go!” I only wish that I had even an ounce of her knowledge on everything she knew. And I guess that is how we learn: Stand back and watch someone else who we admire and know that we love the same things.
I keep telling myself that maybe someday I will grow up and not want my teddy bears anymore — but it hasn’t happened yet. And for right now, I guess that is OK. Aand it probably won’t happen any time soon.
I happened to be in the CR Rustics Antique Shop (108 E. Fifth St.) today for a couple of hours just walking the floor — and trying to help out a bit every so often when I have the time — and it was so much fun talking with the customers and seeing what they were buying or looking for. It is amazing what a great selection the antique mall has anyway — but sometimes we get so caught up in our own things, we really don’t take the time to actually look around a bit. So some days, I just walk in and take a stroll — really look at what is in the booths. And it truly makes me realize how much time has been spent just “finding.” or in some cases, “making” the things that are now sitting in each booth — not only the time finding it, but the time involved in sprucing it up a bit or cleaning it when necessary. And believe me, most things we find we almost always make sure it is clean before it is brought into the shop. The lighting in the shop is exquisite and items in showcases just seem to sparkle. Each dealer is responsible for cleaning and rearranging their own booth of course, but some days I just grab a dust cloth and just float over a few things for something to do — especially wiping the glass tops of showcases once in awhile on Saturdays when I try to help out a bit in the afternoons.
Unless you have owned your own store somewhere in your lifetime, most of us have no idea how much time and work is involved until you do it yourself. It is truly amazing the hours you may spend after the closed sign is put up on the doors. We all have been in grocery stores while they are restocking, and we all know how much time and hard work and lifting goes on to keep the doors open on any kind of store actually. But in an antique shop, you usually have to go out looking (or online shopping) to find your so-called merchandise. In other words, there is a lot of hands-on work and time involved when searching for our antiques to fill our shops or booths. Naturally, I feel that more than half the fun is finding the merchandise for our booths. The other half is watching who may come along and like the same item you just put into your booth a few days ago. Naturally, it may take a bit longer than just a day or two to sell your items but I truly think that finding our so-called “inventory” for your shop is truly a fun thing to do.
While looking for your items to add to your collections or for reselling purposes, it takes a bit of time on your part as well as traveling also — or usually, anyway. Sometimes I wish we had a tracking number on some of our really old items. Can you imagine the story it could tell? I guess that is why I am in the business that I am — just for that reason: History, a story to tell and finding something for resale that someone else will like as much as you do. That is the true story of an antique dealer. My problem was always that I might like it too much to let it go, and there I go again, making up excuses why I collect so much “stuff.” Excuse me, I mean wonderful antiques and collectibles.
When you are shopping for a gift in the antique or collectible line, don’t forget your local antique shops — and please remember that each dealer or owner of the shop has found each and every single item in their store either by a road trip “hunting” for what they have in their shops and/or they have gone to an auction or maybe someone has brought an item to their shop to sell also. Whichever, however, whatever the case may be, please keep in mind that most of the items were not bought out of a catalogue per se — or a million pieces like it. No, definitely in many cases, a one of a kind item — with matching pieces maybe that we can search for and add to a certain pattern of china or the like. One thing about any antique shop — when you walk through that front door, you may see many things that you never have before. Enjoy each journey, whether the item was made by hand or machine, the story it tells is definitely a “keeper” for a lifetime.
One more thing happened today that was very heartwarming — a young man and his mother came into the shop when I was helping out a bit and we greeted them at the door. With a big wide smile, this young man held up his jar (or bank) of coins and dollar bills and said, “I am buying my own toy today with my very own money — see how much I have?” And he opened up his jar and showed me. He was so excited and knew to the penny how much he had in that jar. He and his mother were in the store looking around waiting on his bigger brother to be done with his drum lessons next door. How fun. I bet they were in there more than an hour, and he was excited about every single thing he would pick up and tell us what he liked about that certain item. He would ask the cost and then would set it back down. “Well, maybe!” “I will have to think about that one!” And he finally decided on a couple of things and he paid with his jar of money and even had some left over. That young man made my day. He reminded me that when we have a “jar” of money, we should be wise how we spend it.
Be safe everyone — and please enjoy every single day because we never know what tomorrow may bring. Take care. Happy holidays ahead to everyone.