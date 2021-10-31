Steele: Memories of Halloweens past

Halloween — it was not always my favorite holiday, but when I had my own children and saw the lights in their eyes, I felt totally different about it. I think sometimes the costumes you “buy” could get quite expensive. I love to see the mom- or parent-made creations. Something they recycled and came up with the idea, but I also understand that takes time as well. But every child who will go trick or treating this Sunday will surely have fun and will remember those moments for their lifetimes. So many churches are doing the “treating” thing and I think it is an amazing activity — and all parents should be thankful for those who donate their candies as well as their time and effort. What an amazing thing to do.

There are so many types of antiques and collectibles — the list is a long one. I used to collect only certain things, but these past few years, I have changed my way of thinking a whole lot. Anything that “speaks” to me when looking through these shops reminds me that our lifetime here on earth can be wonderfully spent enjoying our families and the things we love to collect and surround ourselves with.

But one most important thing we all must remember to do: Please take the time to explain it to your family what each thing means to you. When they know the story about something hanging on your wall now, that item will mean more to them when you are gone. Everything and everyone has a Story — absolutely everyone. We need to pass our stories on down to our families. Generations of love and storytelling is a must heritage for all families. It does not matter what you collect; it is the story that matters of why you loved it and collected it. I think both my boys understand their old mom pretty well. They have had it pushed down their throats all their lives. But they have come to recognize what it means to me and I think they finally understand it too. I love all my family so very much and am so proud of every single one of them. I guess just thinking about the holidays ahead brings out the mushy stuff inside this old mom. But I truly enjoy family and friends, and I know you all do, too.