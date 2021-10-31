Steele: Memories of Halloweens past

I am sure all of us remember a few (or maybe all) Halloween trick or treating memories through the years. I remember mainly the ones where we took our two young boys out around the neighborhood — and several times going with the other youngsters in the neighborhood. We knew the houses we should stop to see and they would have a handful or a bag full of treats waiting for us, usually even their names would be on them. One I remember quite well and never will forget her — she always had a paper cup full of goodies for each child in the neighborhood. Some candies were homemade, others through the years may have been store bought, but she was the one everyone loved to visit. (Eleanor Hood … beautiful “young” lady!).
Many times we would pack my minivan full of kids and hit those we knew who would be expecting us and as always they were waiting for our kids to arrive. The homemade goodies, cookies or brownies — or other such fine treats — always gave every little trick or treater a smile. Every single one. She made it so inviting and encouraging that all the time spent into making a funny costume out of a tablecloth or sheet or whatever we had handy (once it was just a cardboard box made into a jumping jack box with a crank on the side). I am going to embarrass my boys here — and that is OK by me — we had fun and I hope they remember the many trips around the neighborhood with Bignell School students and friends. There were lots of smiles, laughing, giggling, comparing sacks of goodies with each other and whoever had the largest bag to hold all the treats — very important pieces of information, of course.
Sometimes I think those years were the simpler years of raising our children — things just continually get harder and harder as we grow older. Naturally, our children grow older also. Life is not easy some days when we get my age but we move on and shake off the old stuff that is trying to hang on to us too tightly. Sometimes it works and sometimes it does not.
But, the memories are still here for most of us to recall when we absolutely need something to raise our spirits. I used to giggle when my grandparents would start to tell a story about their “growing up days” when they were still young. I loved those stories and they would usually make us laugh and giggle and forget all about our woes or hard times. I love reminiscing still about all of the stories I have heard through the years from parents and grandparents, and even a great grandparent or two. I was one of the lucky ones to have so many grandparents around — I remember so many good moments about our holidays, family was gathered around the tables for a meal then as we all got older and have our own homes, we would take over the meal celebrations in our own homes. And for me, that was even more fun. I treasure those memories so very much and I pray that they will stay with me forever.
Old age is not always kind — I have seen a lot through aging years, as well as other generations in our family history. But, it is an awesome feeling to remember a funny story told during some of these family get-togethers. Awesome memories of most of them — but many years have gone by so some memories are getting a bit dimmer now — and those are the moments treasured the most.
When looking for an item to use as my subject this week, I just started walking through my apartment and talking to myself — “Judy ... what in the world can I write about this Sunday?” Aw, Halloween of course. But I am not a collector of Halloween items as some may be , so I thought about my “sweet tooth” situation my Danish grandparents handed down to me — and thank you, by the way. But seriously, I am grateful as I always loved to cook and bake. Please reread that last sentence — the word loved — as I do not cook like I used to do at all. Now the kids and grandkids are having their special events in their own homes and that is how it should be done. Always! I am so fortunate to have my sons and families close by — so many good memories to go along with each holiday. And those are our rewards for growing older.
Back to my photo this week, the vintage Hershey’s Chocolates tin is about 12 inches in diameter with no lid. A friend found this for me years ago and I so loved it that naturally, I saved it — and very glad I did. I wrote a column many years ago about it, but this time I am writing about what it actually means to me not the money value. Every time I walk into my bedroom, I see it sitting on top of my dresser with perfume bottles in it. And for a few beautiful moments, I remember the friends who had given it to me and I treasure those memories. I use it for things that might spill out onto my tall vintage dresser (like perfume spills, etc.) so I feel comfortable with it sitting their on a vintage crocheted scarf. But I so enjoy seeing my old things around me that it gives me pleasure to share it with those who are reading my columns these days.
Anything Hershey is and always will be collectible. Some things were made just for collection purposes through the latter years, but most things made in another time or decades ago were meant to last for many years and to be used wherever and whenever necessary for other purposes. It is amazing sometimes when we look back to see our past, it can be quite an eyeopener as to how much history we may have lost when the throw away world became our so-called thing to do these days. I am a saver, as most of you know today — but I try to use it for display or decoration of some sorts. And my sweet mom always said that if I ever got sick she was not going to come and clean my house because I had too many things to dust. I always think of her saying that when I decide to pick up a dust cloth or feather duster, and I smile.
I know we are not supposed to treasure “things.” But, I think some “things” should be and definitely could be held as special items with a history. And thank goodness for the internet and computers today, most of us can look up the history on just about anything. Having a computer available for all my columns through the years has been very helpful, indeed. And I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to read them through the years also. I hear every once in awhile a suggestion for an article or two and that makes me happy to get ideas. Sometimes it takes me awhile to write about those particular subject areas as I need to research them a bit more — and that takes quite a bit of time, usually. So I hope to remember those who make the suggestions and I will certainly try to hit on those subjects when I can.
Halloween — it was not always my favorite holiday, but when I had my own children and saw the lights in their eyes, I felt totally different about it. I think sometimes the costumes you “buy” could get quite expensive. I love to see the mom- or parent-made creations. Something they recycled and came up with the idea, but I also understand that takes time as well. But every child who will go trick or treating this Sunday will surely have fun and will remember those moments for their lifetimes. So many churches are doing the “treating” thing and I think it is an amazing activity — and all parents should be thankful for those who donate their candies as well as their time and effort. What an amazing thing to do.
There are so many types of antiques and collectibles — the list is a long one. I used to collect only certain things, but these past few years, I have changed my way of thinking a whole lot. Anything that “speaks” to me when looking through these shops reminds me that our lifetime here on earth can be wonderfully spent enjoying our families and the things we love to collect and surround ourselves with.
But one most important thing we all must remember to do: Please take the time to explain it to your family what each thing means to you. When they know the story about something hanging on your wall now, that item will mean more to them when you are gone. Everything and everyone has a Story — absolutely everyone. We need to pass our stories on down to our families. Generations of love and storytelling is a must heritage for all families. It does not matter what you collect; it is the story that matters of why you loved it and collected it. I think both my boys understand their old mom pretty well. They have had it pushed down their throats all their lives. But they have come to recognize what it means to me and I think they finally understand it too. I love all my family so very much and am so proud of every single one of them. I guess just thinking about the holidays ahead brings out the mushy stuff inside this old mom. But I truly enjoy family and friends, and I know you all do, too.