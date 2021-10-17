Steele: Moments from yesterday

Sometimes I have a hard time coming up with a items to write about in my Trash & Treasures column. And this week was one of those times when I dug a bit deeper than usual. Actually my son and my grandson were helping me go through a few of my boxes I have in storage, just looking for anything I might take to the antique shop for resale or maybe something from their childhoods that they may want. Anyway, I ran across a shoebox from some of my mother’s things — and guess what was inside? My mother had saved my tap dancing shoes from many many years ago. I took lessons for a few years and then mom started helping me and a few of my friends from school. Just for fun and something to do — down in our concrete basement floor. The taps on the shoes worked really great on that concrete. Fun making noise with them as she instructed us in a new routine of sorts.

I don’t know if you can see it or not, but the taps on the top shoe are worn and barely hanging on by the tacks that are trying their best to keep them in place for a few more lessons or fun recitals. Things were not readily nor easily replaced back then. We were just doing it for fun and family enjoyment mostly.