Steele: Moments from yesterday

Sometimes I have a hard time coming up with a items to write about in my Trash & Treasures column. And this week was one of those times when I dug a bit deeper than usual. Actually my son and my grandson were helping me go through a few of my boxes I have in storage, just looking for anything I might take to the antique shop for resale or maybe something from their childhoods that they may want. Anyway, I ran across a shoebox from some of my mother’s things — and guess what was inside? My mother had saved my tap dancing shoes from many many years ago. I took lessons for a few years and then mom started helping me and a few of my friends from school. Just for fun and something to do — down in our concrete basement floor. The taps on the shoes worked really great on that concrete. Fun making noise with them as she instructed us in a new routine of sorts.
I don’t know if you can see it or not, but the taps on the top shoe are worn and barely hanging on by the tacks that are trying their best to keep them in place for a few more lessons or fun recitals. Things were not readily nor easily replaced back then. We were just doing it for fun and family enjoyment mostly.
However, I do remember one of my very first tap dance recitals when I was taking lessons from Nettie Jean’s Dance Studio when I was about 6 or 7 years old — it was fun back then but I was very shy if you can believe that now? I was in turquoise silk dance slacks with a puffy sleeved white blouse and a large sombrero in tune with the song/record being played for the “Mexican Hat Dance.” As I was the smallest in that particular group, I was put in the middle and the other young ladies were on each side of me in a long line. I was scared to death — I do still remember that part. But then a photographer came up front and took photos and we all had a bit of fun then. My goodness, that was a very long time ago. Mom still had the photo too — I just have to find it in another storage box.
When we start digging in our closets and or storage rooms, it is amazing sometimes what we come up with — especially something we find and I have no idea whatsoever why we kept it. Yes, I have just a few boxes scattered here and there with lots of memories still tucked away. And now, at my old age I had better start going through them and disperse the items as I see fit. I was always a believer that if you liked a collectible then you should display it in your home. Now I realize through all these years how much extra dusting I had to do, but I enjoyed having things around me too. (And I don’t dust like I used to do, either.)
Naturally, photos of family and friends at various ages in our lives are my biggest treasures, but many other items I decorate my home with are items I have found at auctions or yard sales or antique shops in Nebraska or Colorado, and in my later years, several trips through the New Mexico area and along the roadside of other trips. One of my most successful trips was when I made a stop in Santa Fe, New Mexico, not too many years ago, when I found my 150-year-old (or older) corner cupboard that I still treasure today. I had only my pickup that trip but I found a way to pack it “properly” and got it home safely with packing blankets and tarps to keep the treasure safe and dry.
I think that all of my memories of each item I have purchased along my highway of years may only be appreciated by me. But someday I hope my kids will look at them and maybe keep a few of my pieces. They have a few already, but I hope they will find room for a few more, maybe.
Antiques are treasures from another lifetime and I always wanted to know the story of each piece. And believe it or not, but some of the dealers could tell you the story of each furniture piece they had purchased and/or a lamp maybe that could be traced back to a certain famous home. Each item we find has a story to tell and maybe it had been told so many times that the story had been lost — then it is up to the latest owner to start his or her own story of each item that they love the best.
At one point when I lived in a beautiful home north of town (a home my son had built and had for sale), I was able to display most all of my so-called treasures of picking antiques for over 30-some years. It was finally so awesome to be able to enjoy them with family and friends. Then we started downsizing quite a bit and some pieces had to be packed away or sold outright. But as most of you know, I had a pretty good outlet for selling as we had several antique shops in North Platte over the years. I helped with The Antique Place on East Fourth Street many years ago. It had a nice location for sure — where Swan’s Furniture store is now. We had just four couples at first and we had a blast. Great location, great older building — it fit our antique items perfectly. Great memories of this shop. Naturally, we had a shop of our own out by Sioux Lookout for many years when our boys were growing up and, it was an absolute fun and busy place when I look back on it — raising two very active young boys and going to auctions with friends were my biggest part of my life back then.
When we look back on our lives, there are always things that we know we could have done better, but we just try a bit harder on the next pages of our own books of life yet to be travelled. Many things we have each kept and many have been sold and we may have started over a few times as well. But there were and always will be favorite little and big items that we wished we would have kept instead of letting them go. And I am sure everyone knows exactly what I may be talking about.
My grandpa loved to buy and sell John Deere tractors and horses. I will always remember the few tractors he sold and several of the horses. Many memories of good times and a few memories of saying goodbye to a horse I may have fallen in love with and wished he had not sold it. But we could not keep them all, as I was told many times. Same way with my dad telling me when it was time to sell the calf herd each fall. We did not have very many but it was always hard to see them leave the home place. But being a farmer’s daughter included the facts of life of learning to let go when necessary. I always hoped for a heifer calf so we could maybe keep it, and so farm life had its tough moments at times but all in all I would never have changed a single moment of being raised on a farm around animals. And we raised our boys in the country.
Going down memory lane some days is kind of hard, and the older I get it is that much harder. But taking one day at a time is always the best attitude as I was reminded many times growing up. Just a reminder today to look back on our yesterdays and remember the best times and let go of the tougher times — a lesson I have learned along the way.
