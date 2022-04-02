Steele: More of my favorite things

If you happened to miss last week’s column, then you might want to go back to it and read it. It will help make sense of today’s.

I think I now may hang the washboards I wrote about last week on the soffit above my L-shaped peninsula between my living room and the kitchen in my apartment. I think it will make a neat display area for at least five or six of my favorites. I have not started oiling them yet as I need to do that on a nice day outside, and today (Wednesday, as I write) is definitely not that. This weekend we should be having much better, warmer (and sunnier) weather so I will be able to oil them all outside on a beautiful sunshiny day.

The front washboard is curved somewhat and a very old one, indeed. It has a wooden back on it so you can only use the front side for actually washing or scrubbing your clothes. I would say the scrubbing area is definitely zinc, but there’s no name on it. It would have definitely gotten the job done in a hurry as it is pretty good sized. Larger than a child’s or lingerie washboard but smaller than another one that I will be talking about in a few moments. I don’t remember exactly where I purchased this piece. I have some things written down in my purchasing or inventory books from years (and I do mean years) ago! I would guesstimate this particular washboard to be valued at $85 to $125 — depending on the time when I would ever put it up for sale.

The other washboard in my photo today is a blue enamel washboard. One side is enamel and on the other side, it is slatted wood. It is a National Washboard Co., No. 30 board. Showing “Chicago, Saginaw, and Memphis” as locations for manufacturing. “Porcelain Enamel Washboard” with instructions stated on the back wooden part. I am guesstimating this board around $95 to $155 or more. Fair to good condition on this particular board, and the blue enamel could make the value much higher if the right person needed it to complete their collection. I used to try to guesstimate a lot of different values in my earlier columns, but I will admit that today is a different world. If someone wanted it bad enough to complete their blue enamel collection — or just really wanted it — the value could be much more.

Every time I take a look at these cuties, I am so glad that all I have to do is walk out to the utility room and push a few buttons and turn a knob — instant water, pour in the liquid detergent and add the clothes. In about 45 minutes to an hour, I will have clean sheets for the bed or soft and comfortable towels for after my shower, without going to the clothes line or filling large zinc tubs of hot water from the stove and wash them by hand on the scrub boards or washboards in my photo today.

I think I like the push button method much much better than heating water on a kerosene stove or wood stove, hauling the water out to the back yard and begin dunking and scrubbing like crazy to get my clothes or my children’s clothes clean again. I remember when my mom would hang out clothes to dry, and I remember she would have a wringer washer in the basement of our old home where she would do the laundry at least once a week, if not more often. I remember when five or six sets of clothes would hang in the closet for going to school or town and my other every day clothes would be lying in a dresser to be worn when playing outside or helping in the hay field or walking the irrigation ditch in the summer time, barefooted so I could find the pieces of flint or arrowheads. They would be kept in an old coffee can and it would be dumped out at the end of the day into my other many coffee cans full of flint. It would be fun to rummage through them all and pick out the nicer ones and leave the pieces and chipped ones in the bucket.

Here’s a reminder to use a good orange oil product or my Howard’s Oil products in the CR Rustics antique shop, booth No. 50. I have used these orange oil products for a very long time — over 50 years now. It just goes to show when you find a good product, stick with it.

But, getting back to my washboard article for today, I would like to recommend that you “hunt” for all the different kinds of washboards you can possibly find. Some companies are still in business — with the same but updated models of washboards today. But other companies, of course, may be out of business. When the actual washing machines came in to existence, many of us quit washing by hand and went to electric machines. What a savings of time and energy as well as water. Just think, all of the water for washing our clothes back then had to be hauled by the bucket load for each and every separate pile of laundry waiting for its weekly duties. Amazing when you think about how many of our family members of yesterday would do their laundry so many different ways or methods. All of it depending on what was available at the time.

I will try to remember to take a picture of all my washboards once I get them cleaned up. Sometimes I think we all forget how easy we have it today compared to many methods of doing laundry of yesteryear. Sometimes we all just need a good reminder how we have made progress in so many areas of life.

And as I have mentioned many times over the past few years, all it takes is a trip to a museum or local antique shops to remind us of how lucky we really are these days — just pushing a few buttons on a machine and maybe a bit of a walk to the basement or utility area in our own homes, but water is close at hand and so is a drain. No wringing out clothes by hand — unless you have a few of those clothes hanging in your closet that do have a tag on them “Please Wash by Hand” or “Please wash separately due to color bleeding onto another piece of our laundry.” Read the tags on each piece of your clothing. A quick reminder is always best so we do take better care of our clothing and accessories as well as bedding, towels, linens, etc.

Very rarely do we need to even “iron” or press our clothes if we are lucky enough to grab them out of the drier before they sit there too long all crumpled up and getting wrinkly all over again. But even if we do miss hearing the bell or buzzer, all we need to do is hit another button for just a few moments to once again erase the wrinkles because we were not paying attention.

I truly believe that our laundry days and laundry ways are so much better and easier than of yesteryears’ methods. I am so grateful and thankful for our inventions of the washing machine and dryers available to us today!

Now, if only we could teach our clothes to maneuver themselves to the utility area and start the laundry on their own, then we could eat bonbons all day and watch more television — just kidding. I do think I am getting very lazy in my old age when I think I am too tired to even do my own laundry. A bad sign of the “blahs” I do believe. Hurry up spring, I am ready for sunshine and no wind — spring days and caterpillars, flowers budding and opening up to sunshiny days, gardens being planted, yards being mowed and just being able to get out and do some walking. We are so lucky to live where we do — and sometimes we just need a good reminder.

Have a great springtime and enjoy our beautiful weather here in Nebraska — time to visit Cody Park and the rides very soon. Don’t forget the ice cream and treats. I am so very thankful that I live where I do. I love North Platte! Have a great week everyone.