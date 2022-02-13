Steele: My beautiful antique hutch

You may be wondering why there are Christmas lights in the photo this week. Well, I actually keep these up all the time, as i love to have this be the only light on in the house while watching my evening TV shows. It may seem a bit ridiculous to some, but I love Christmas just that much to enjoy all year round.
I have a wall in my home covered with photos of family. And then I have another hallway or entryway covered with my favorites as well. I guess that is one of the perks about living by yourself — you can do whatever you enjoy and decorate accordingly. As most of you who may be reading my column today and have been in the past, you know me pretty well by now. Family and friends come first — then my collection of “things” seem to sprawl out throughout my home/apartment. I love the area where I live as it is a bit of country and still close to town to do my errands. Also, nice to be close by to keep my booth filled at the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte, 108 E. Fifth St. However, I should be doing a lot more in the shop but lately the old girl is slowing down a bit.
I realize I should be writing something about Valentine’s Day instead of the Christmas holidays, but they both have kind of flowed together for me this year — yes, I am that far behind. But I am happy to say that I am getting ready to hit the floor running (or maybe I should say a snail’s pace, instead of actual running) and I hope to do much better in the next few weeks, changing my booth a bit, adding to it, taking away a few things, etc. For those of you who may be reading my article this week, maybe you have been in a similar business as I am in, and you will realize what I am talking about when one kind of runs out of energy for a spell and needs a bit of “get up and go” to get busy again and redo my booth, or take different items into the shop and just plain spruce up my booth. Thanks to Rob and Corey for being so patient with me lately. My age is catching up with me and I only have one gear — and that is slow.
Maybe you can see from my photo that I highlight my antique corner hutch which I purchased a few years back in the Santa Fe, New Mexico, area. I still remember very vividly when I first saw this true antique hutch sitting on the floor of that fun shop. I walked straight to it. I stared. I opened up both doors to see how many shelves were in it. I looked at the condition, and then I checked out the wonderful very old dovetailing in the makeup of this corner cabinet.
Have you ever walked into any kind of store and you spied something that really caught your eye, anything, any time? Some things will just draw you to it or maybe even talk to you. Now you are really going to have me supervised and questioned when antiques start talking to me. I am sure most of you know what I am trying to say here — when you walk into a room or a store anywhere and something just jumps out at you and you feel like you really need that item. Well, that is exactly the way I felt. I lucked out this time as I did have my pickup but no trailer. They helped me wrap and pad that beautiful cabinet and I travelled over 1,100 miles just to bring it back home to Nebraska. Needless to say, every time I went down again, I would always stop at that same antique shop each time. But seeing as how I am really getting limited on space in my teeny tiny apartment, I have had to have a very strong talk to myself and explain that there is absolutely no more room for other big items. None, zero, zilch. No more room.
Well, when something hits you that hard and you fall in love with it immediately, I was one very lucky old lady to be able to bring it clear back to Nebraska, so carefully wrapped in blankets and then wrapped again in a tarp just in case I hit a rain storm coming home, which thank goodness, I did not.
I have had so many wonderful buying trips or going places looking for ideas to write on as well as bring back to the antique shop to sell. Just knowing what you like and loving so many different types of antiques can be a problem of sorts. And then the energy factor has to figure into all of this some how, some where, some time. And that seems to be my big picture at the moment. As I have been doing this since my boys were very little. I took them with me to auctions and they would play with the other kids there or help carry antiques/junk or anything for everyone else. They learned early on that people needed help carrying their recent purchases at any auction — country auctions, home auctions, etc. No matter what kind of auction there might be, and I was there with my boys, they loved helping people load up their recently acquired goodies.
Some people might say that this old girl may be a bit eccentric regarding her collectibles and antiques. Others might suggest that I may go “overboard” with my love for the unusual or rare items that I find. But I will admit quite readily that besides my family and friends being first, my antique/collectible treasures come in quite highly on my list. Most of you out there in my neck of the woods are quite aware of my feelings of raising kids in the country, and hunting antiques/collectibles are the most favorite thing I have ever done in my life. I will treasure those moments with my kids or with friends coming along with me, with visiting with all the people at the auctions/shops and just plain standing around and enjoying the conversation and fun watching everyone else get excited about a recent purchase on the auction block. And yes, sometimes we all get a bit too excited and maybe don’t have enough room in our pickups and trailers to bring it all home again. But you would be amazed how many times someone would come up to me and ask if I needed help loading and or getting it all back home. To me, those were awesome times and I truly loved that part of my antiquing years.
I don’t dare go to an auction any more — I cannot squeeze in another single piece anywhere in my apartment. But I still have to look around the antique shop when I go in and redo my booth or just to say hello (I have not been in there for a couple of weeks to actually rearrange, which is so important in this line of collecting/selling business). I know I need to do it, and I will get it done, hopefully, in the next couple of weeks. Many times I have been telling myself that this antique business can get out of control. But then again, what else is there? Family and friends come first, but you can’t get much better than when those family and friends help you with the antique business. And when someone like me, as old as I am, decorates a corner hutch as her Christmas tree for the holidays, maybe there is time for concern. Oh well, now I can just start planning ahead for the holidays in about 10 months. I have lots of time to create a different “decor item” in my home or find a place for a tree next December.
Anyway, please stop by the CR Rustic Antique Mall and tell Rob and Corey that “Judy Steele sent me!” All in fun, all such a fabulous place to shop for yourself as well as for gifts for friends and family. And the fun experience will brighten your day as it does mine when I walk through the shop and “ooh” and “ahh” all the way through it. Just looking at what other dealers have brought in is just amazing. I need a bigger house. On second thought, I just need to be able to take care of what I already have. Have a great week, everyone, and I do hope to see you all soon!