Steele: My beautiful antique hutch

I have had so many wonderful buying trips or going places looking for ideas to write on as well as bring back to the antique shop to sell. Just knowing what you like and loving so many different types of antiques can be a problem of sorts. And then the energy factor has to figure into all of this some how, some where, some time. And that seems to be my big picture at the moment. As I have been doing this since my boys were very little. I took them with me to auctions and they would play with the other kids there or help carry antiques/junk or anything for everyone else. They learned early on that people needed help carrying their recent purchases at any auction — country auctions, home auctions, etc. No matter what kind of auction there might be, and I was there with my boys, they loved helping people load up their recently acquired goodies.

Some people might say that this old girl may be a bit eccentric regarding her collectibles and antiques. Others might suggest that I may go “overboard” with my love for the unusual or rare items that I find. But I will admit quite readily that besides my family and friends being first, my antique/collectible treasures come in quite highly on my list. Most of you out there in my neck of the woods are quite aware of my feelings of raising kids in the country, and hunting antiques/collectibles are the most favorite thing I have ever done in my life. I will treasure those moments with my kids or with friends coming along with me, with visiting with all the people at the auctions/shops and just plain standing around and enjoying the conversation and fun watching everyone else get excited about a recent purchase on the auction block. And yes, sometimes we all get a bit too excited and maybe don’t have enough room in our pickups and trailers to bring it all home again. But you would be amazed how many times someone would come up to me and ask if I needed help loading and or getting it all back home. To me, those were awesome times and I truly loved that part of my antiquing years.