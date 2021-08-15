Steele: Nostalgia from yesterdays’ tools

As I was wandering around the outside of my home (or apartment) this afternoon, watering all my plants, I thought about what I was going to write about this week. Well, my vintage lawn mower of yesterday caught my eye. I have a late summer or early fall wreath hanging from it at the back door along with my other fresh flowers in pots and other decor — so I thought maybe this might bring back a few memories from others besides myself. This tool meant work — you just didn’t go out and pull a cord or turn a key and had instant power in the mowing machine. No, I am afraid not. The power this old machine has is what you put into it — called muscle power, not gasoline or electricity or any other kind of go power except your own strength for pushing it around your yard until the grass is all cut.
And you also had to keep the blades sharpened or you would not be able to cut anything. Many memories of seeing my mom and dad cutting their whole front yard with one of these. It definitely was not much fun. But, it did get the job done, eventually. One thing for sure, when the gas powered lawn mowers and then the electric power came around, it made life so much simpler. You had more time to go fishing or doing one of the other “fun” jobs it takes to keep a home up-to-date and looking nice — like your neighbor’s.
One thing I always discovered when I got to mow with this machine was that if you could pull it back and get a running start, I could usually go a bit farther each time — but thank goodness, using this one mower was more of a fun “to see if I could actually do it” than it was a “have to method of cutting grass.” We had a pretty small front yard when I was growing up, but when I got married and had my two boys and we had a very large front yard with a back yard and ditches by the road. It went on and on. However, we got a riding power mower almost immediately when our yard was first seeded and the evergreens were planted, and I actually loved mowing the yard more than I did taking care of the inside of the home. But time-wise, with the rider, it didn’t take me very long and the yard looked pretty sharp back then. I loved getting outside and doing that kind of yard work and then there was the garden in the backyard — well we had a big garden back then, too. So, I canned a bunch of stuff from the garden as well as from our beautiful little cherry trees and peach trees. What an awesome pantry I had in the basement each fall. Lots of hours preparing it but loved eating it in the fall and winter time, especially.
But, one thing for sure I never wanted to raise were chickens. Nope. No way. Absolutely not. Not ever. That was a job I did with my mom just about this time of year, every year around my birthday always, was clean chickens and get them ready for the freezer. Either freezing sweet corn or doing the chickens was pretty much my late July through the middle of August each year until I left home at 17 to go to business school out in Denver. But I have to admit that having that extra food in the freezer was pretty handy most of the time. After marriage and living once again in the country, I continued to do cherries of our own trees and peaches even, also even canned some beef along the way. Many other veggies like your garden tomatoes were canned also — and I did make an awful lot of chili in the winter time raising our boys.
I guess I got off track a bit, sorry about that. I have to admit, it was a great way to grow up. I was able to live in the country and have my cats — most of them in the barn — and dogs in the house except the big one stayed outside, and my horses. The boys had their regular chores to do but they also had a fun grove of trees in the “draw” next to our house and they were always busy building something. The tree house they made and riding bikes down the hills and up again the trails through the pasture. Some were bike trails and others were horse trails. All of these memories come flooding back to me this time of year. I loved the country in the spring, summer and fall. In winter, it could get pretty tough sometimes but I guess we made it through all of that with the help from our dear neighbors and friends with tractors and snow blades to help scoop us out so we could get to town for groceries or medical reasons.
And now back from my wandering memories — every time I step out of my back door here where I live today makes me think of all those times I was in the country raising our sons and even my growing up years of many yesterdays gone by. Wow, where has the time gone? It slips by pretty fast, absolutely for sure. And now I am seeing my great-grandkids growing up and getting ready for school to start already this time of year. And again, the memories start flowing by and reminding me of many yesterdays and many moments of my lifetime floating like dandelion dander in front of my eyes. Amazingly way too fast. So just for thought, maybe while you are reading this, it will bring back many of your moments as you were a child or growing up in the “good old days.” But just remember, that without all those good or bad memories, we wouldn’t have a history at all and our world would be absolutely much different than it is today. So I am very thankful, indeed, for all my memories and all my keepsakes, but especially for all the friends and family I have in my life today and in the past.
And so it goes — memories. We all have them and one of the most fun times to think of things is when you are strolling through an antique shop — which reminds me we have one in our fine town, several shops, actually. So please take a few moments out of your day sometime this week and stroll through these fine shops that we have here in North Platte and surrounding areas, also. Talk about memories flooding in — you will see things from your grandparents’ homes or garages, maybe even what great-grandparents had also. But for sure, you will find many reminders from your own parents and your own homes as well. The fun times of reminiscing are the greatest times — stroll through your neighborhood antique shops and see what may be calling your name as you walk through the past and the memories you will recall. So many subject areas are involved — furniture you may have restored, quilts stitched, inch by inch. Or maybe even some of the canning crocks and jars you remember your parents or grandparents using during the summer months of harvesting from your family’s gardens. So many memories. Take time out to look back and relish each moment that we had a bit of slower times along with a lot of hard work, though. But the golden years are the most precious years of all.
