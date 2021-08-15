Steele: Nostalgia from yesterdays’ tools

As I was wandering around the outside of my home (or apartment) this afternoon, watering all my plants, I thought about what I was going to write about this week. Well, my vintage lawn mower of yesterday caught my eye. I have a late summer or early fall wreath hanging from it at the back door along with my other fresh flowers in pots and other decor — so I thought maybe this might bring back a few memories from others besides myself. This tool meant work — you just didn’t go out and pull a cord or turn a key and had instant power in the mowing machine. No, I am afraid not. The power this old machine has is what you put into it — called muscle power, not gasoline or electricity or any other kind of go power except your own strength for pushing it around your yard until the grass is all cut.

And you also had to keep the blades sharpened or you would not be able to cut anything. Many memories of seeing my mom and dad cutting their whole front yard with one of these. It definitely was not much fun. But, it did get the job done, eventually. One thing for sure, when the gas powered lawn mowers and then the electric power came around, it made life so much simpler. You had more time to go fishing or doing one of the other “fun” jobs it takes to keep a home up-to-date and looking nice — like your neighbor’s.