Steele: Oil press from an older era

Primitives are high on the list of “hard to find” items. And finding items in good condition is hard, as many are disappearing rather quickly these days because they were never taken care of properly. For instance, the oiling process to keep the wood from drying out and cracking. Or the metal pieces to rust quite badly and needing repaired or replaced if totally rusted clear through and is broken, too. I have to admit, any collection of vintage pieces, no matter what they may be — they all take time and work to keep them in their “prime condition” so they may be once again handed down to another generation. Another generation to take care of them and to continue passing down to other family members who will take care of them as you did once.

As I am starting to rearrange my booth at the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte, 108 E. Fifth St., and to start getting ready for the holiday seasons soon approaching, it is so much fun to watch what is being brought into the shop. Actually, any time of year is fun, to be honest, for watching what is brought in. Every dealer in the shop probably does the same thing that I do each time I come in to rearrange or restock — I walk the aisles to see what new or old items have been brought in to each and every one of the different booths. The variety is amazing. I usually walk the whole store at least once a week. And I try to help out a bit on Saturday afternoons, so I like to be more aware of what was brought in during the week — especially when customers may ask about certain things they may be hunting for. I wish I had a better memory, however. I may see something one day and forget it the next — being old is sometimes very difficult.