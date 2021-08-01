Steele: One of a kind is a treasure

Sometimes the simplest of items can be the most fun to add to a decorative corner in your own home or just a piece sitting close to a doorway or add it to the most decorated areas of your home and it will definitely bring attention to anyone who walks in. It’s positively an eye-catcher, for sure.

Can you imagine how this was turned on a lathe — possibly by hand by pumping your foot up and down on a mechanical device (not electrical tool) until it becomes smooth to the touch as well as appealing to the eye? Just like any artist, painter, builder, creator, the finishing touches may make it show the grain of the wood as well as the shape creates the attraction to it. Value? As any collector will tell you, values depend on the creativity of the item as well as the rareness of that item as well. Many will say that “values depend on the owner,” and we just kind of set our own unique dollar values to an item whereas many times, others would not see the value or not appreciate it as much as others do.