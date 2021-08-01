Steele: One of a kind is a treasure

One of a kind items from yesteryear are always fun to find and to decorate your home with an occasional awesome treasure. I believe I purchased this at a flea market many years ago. The dealers at the time could not tell me much about it, but they felt the same as I did — it’s truly a fun item to add to anyone’s collection or home decor. Yes, naturally, I have kept this piece and I put different kinds of silk flowers in it throughout the seasons of the year.
I know it is very hard to tell for sure with my photo today, but please let me tell you a bit about this unusual piece: It is not quite a foot tall and about 7-inches in diameter. It is very hard wood and I keep adding my Howard’s Orange Oil to it at least two or three times a year. It is not varnished so the oil does penetrate the wood and keeps it from cracking down a side. The different colors that seem to appear each time I put a coat of oil on it makes me think of all the many years that Mother Nature had let this piece grow and grow. The different coloring as well as the veins of the wood are amazing. I will give it a coat of oil in a few days and will take another picture of it and will try to remember to post it again.
What is hard for this particular item is calculating how to price it, or even value it for myself. Many times with one of a kind items we find through our treasure hunts it just makes good sense to keep it awhile and try to find out more about it. Something as simple as this piece of wood which was made into a pretty vase makes me realize that even the simplest objects can be made to enjoy on a daily basis. It sits by the side of my Ladies Oak Roll Top Desk here in my living room so I can enjoy it all year round.
Sometimes the simplest of items can be the most fun to add to a decorative corner in your own home or just a piece sitting close to a doorway or add it to the most decorated areas of your home and it will definitely bring attention to anyone who walks in. It’s positively an eye-catcher, for sure.
Can you imagine how this was turned on a lathe — possibly by hand by pumping your foot up and down on a mechanical device (not electrical tool) until it becomes smooth to the touch as well as appealing to the eye? Just like any artist, painter, builder, creator, the finishing touches may make it show the grain of the wood as well as the shape creates the attraction to it. Value? As any collector will tell you, values depend on the creativity of the item as well as the rareness of that item as well. Many will say that “values depend on the owner,” and we just kind of set our own unique dollar values to an item whereas many times, others would not see the value or not appreciate it as much as others do.
And so it goes. Rarity of an item will normally increase your values on anything you may collect or make. If you are a creator, I am sure it is very hard to let go of or sell many of your treasures. The hours involved, the workmanship, the talent of the artist, the creativity and, definitely, the finished product are all the important factors when we buy or resell our treasures as we see them. And this is something that many buyers do not understand when shopping in antique/collectible stores. Besides the hours involved in finding unique items for resale, you also have the cost of your travels (and gas is not cheap — ouch) and our time has to be worth something also. However, I do love the buying trips. I do not travel much any more but in the day when I did, wow, I have some beautiful memories and the connection you make when you meet a new antique dealer or collector is amazing. Those are the beautiful memories you hang on to forever, absolutely.
And this leads me into the status of the CR Rustic Antique Mall. The move is almost complete. A few dealers are still moving and setting up their wares and the new shop is looking great. And they will be opening the doors for the public on Tuesday, I believe. The new address is 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte. A great parking lot is on the south side of the building and plenty of on-street parking out front on East Fifth — still “downtown on the bricks” where all the action is. Sweet shops of all kinds are attracting out-of-towners as well as our local people who definitely support North Platte shops and businesses of all kinds. I for one, want to thank everyone for shopping in our fine town. Without the peoples’ support, we wouldn’t have the beautiful business districts that we have today.
Shop North Platte and pass the word — lots of lovely places to eat as well as shop for our everyday supplies and much needed medical attention. I have been in this area pretty much for the most of my entire life. I have seen so many changes through the years — most were awesome changes, but still feel sad when we lost the UPRR Depot here in our town. But, we move on and try to create an atmosphere of fun and satisfying shopping districts — several antique shops in our area as well as specialized shopping or general needs shopping. Working together always creates a more welcoming attitude than most realize.
And I just want to remind everyone about my “What’s It Worth” antique classes now at the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant in their meeting room in the back. There’s great food and great service. The class starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. There is parking in the back as well as street-side parking. Come early and walk through the new CR Rustic Antique Mall when you have the time and please pass the word about my classes and also about the CR Rustic Antique Mall’s new location.
Just a reminder about the items you may have inherited from your family or the beautiful (or not so beautiful) treasures you may have collected through the years, please always take good care of them with the right products to keep them looking like new, Thank you for reading my columns each week and you are very welcome to write to me at Judy D. Steele, P.O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103, or call me and leave a message at 308-530-4572. Thank you for the time you take when reading the articles as well as coming to my classes. I can’t hardly wait until Tuesdays come around so we can see what new/old items are brought to have them assessed and identified. And, please remember Tuesday is when the CR Rustic Antique Mall opens once again to the public. Please tell them that “Judy sent you.” Have a great and safe week ahead.