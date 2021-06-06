Steele: One of my own treasures

To be quite honest, I cannot even remember where I purchased this beautiful vintage Western Stoneware blue jug. The second photo is the signature on the bottom of this pretty piece. By the way, it is still in absolute perfect condition — no chips, no cracks, in mint condition. It probably had a large cork for a stopper or lid for the jug in its time. It is very clean inside also — maybe it never was actually used for what it was initially made for. It’s hard to know its true history. But I do believe it was kept in prestine condition all these years and then I found it about 20 years ago.
I do appreciate a nice and clean — like new — condition of anything I am hunting for or just happen to run across. The “blue” is such a beautiful and strong blue. Of course, I had to put something in it, so silk flowers were the safest I could think of. And, yes, I have it in my living room where I can walk past it all the time and appreciate the “like new” condition.
Monmouth or Western Stoneware was started around 1906 I believe. It closed down in 2006 — 100 years in business. Quite a run for a stoneware company. They were very diversified in their making skills and made so much more than just canning jars or jugs — they made stoneware bowl sets, planters, vases and definitely kitchenware items of all kinds. Anyone can look online to see their history and the story of the company — even find out how many people were hired at various times of its lifetime in business.
The stories of these pottery or stoneware companies are so truly awesome. Hate to mention this, but because of the heat from so many of the firing ovens, many were burned down and would have to be rebuilt. I cannot believe how anyone could have worked in some of these factories without air conditioning, which most of the newer foundries have today. The extreme heat needed to fire the stoneware would be excruciatingly hot — so very hard to imagine it today.
Anything with Western or Monmouth printed on the pieces they made are a fun find today. Finding something without a hairline crack or a chip or chunk out of it is amazing as well. We do not really appreciate our true antiques and collectibles today unless you read up on the history of the manufacturers and the companies who made the pieces as well as the painting and artistic end of it, as well. Truly amazing what you may find at estate sales today. Some pieces may have been in fruit cellars of yesterday. Some have survived their circumstances of life whereas many have not and were thrown away into sand hill dumps or buried at their back doors to just get rid of the broken pieces. They did not have a recycling center or garbage collectors as we are so lucky to have today.
I have always preached condition, condition, condition for anything you find that is old. It is probably the most important factor. But I sometimes forget to tell you that rarity of an item can also give it its utmost prime value. Many of our Western Stoneware items we find in local antique shops or yard sales today may have a few fine chips or maybe even a hearty crack in it, but depending on the rarity of that item, it still usually has value because the manufacturer is now out of business or closed down permanently. When we find something a bit newer and the factory is still in existence, you may even contact the factory to see if they can help you clean it up or repair small chips. Just remember, that it would be pricey even then because of the work involved and the preparation for the firing, etc. Those of you who may have made a few pottery items through the years will understand the details involved in repairing or even finishing out an awesome piece — it is truly a piece of art in its own right.
I think our finest collection of items would be vintage or antique stoneware. I love it — it is sturdy, and very heavy to clean under and or move for any reason. But it can also be used for displaying other items. And, with a website’s help, thanks to our computers today, you can find out so much more about our special found treasures as we go through the years. I love when someone brings to my “What’s It Worth” classes on Tuesdays a special piece of pottery or stoneware from their family’s estates or their own private collections. It is truly amazing to see what people have found through the years, and the neatest part about all of this collecting business or hand-me-downs through families is the rarest of the rarest may have been found and not even realized until they (or I) do more research. I truly believe that the research I do for the items brought to my classes help to reveal the story behind the item and will tell us so much more regarding the age and the name of the company, etc. The classes are at Good Life on the Bricks here in North Platte from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring only one time and there is a $5 charge for researching each item.
Something about knowing a bit of history or more important dates or details of an item will pique the interest of the owner and especially the values of each item. Sometimes the price tag will make us appreciate something even a bit more. Just knowing how it was made years ago or other details will make us understand much better why it is becoming a true antique or already is one. The quality of the work on our older pieces of collectibles as well as our antiques are amazing. They did not have the facilities that we do now even the surrounding area we work in may effect the quality of the item as well as the finishing strokes of a pen or brush for the final results of a beautifully handpainted vase or figurine.
Whatever the item may be, the quality of the maker’s craftsmanship will instill the real story of each item made through the years. It is fun to watch or find a piece that was made in our own lifetimes and then compare that piece with an even older or vintage item. Depending on the companies, of course, but the quality of any item made depends on the very first person who puts their own touch on it and it continues on down the line to the last person who handles it. Even the packaging department for its complete safety in shipping is so very important for the survival rate and the enjoyment of anything and everything we have collected through the years.
CCan you just imagine lifting the stoneware pieces when they were full of tomato juice or fruit juices, or even sauerkraut — oh my goodness. Believe me, it might take two or more people to even lift a piece of stoneware or a wooden barrel when filled to the brim with their goodies. Hard to even imagine, because today we have machines to help us do the job whereas years ago it was dealt with by only man power. Of course, the companies would have curved two wheel dollies to fit the biggest and heaviest pieces ever made. But now with the forklifts we have and other fine equipment, the backs of humans have been saved — as long as they pay attention and do not overextend themselves on weighted items.
Even the stoneware collectors of today have a means of putting crocks on pallets with rollers so they can be easily rearranged or maneuvered when cleaning the area. Any collector of any kind may have his/her own very special way of taking care of their antiquities or collectibles. Be safe when you are lifting for your own back sakes as well as the item itself. Once dropped and broken, an item may not be replaceable today — especially if we are talking about a 150-year-old crock or whatever.
Please visit the CR Rustic antique shop downtown North Platte, 413 N. Dewey St. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday. And visit all the other shops around town. CR Rustic has so many consignors who bring things in practically every day so we get to see something different almost on a daily basis. And one very important reminder: If you don’t see what you are looking for, please tell them at the front desk and they will write down your name and phone number and put it on a “want list.” for the dealers. Then maybe they can find at home or at other shops.
The story and history of the items we buy at antique shops, auctions and yard sales are the true reason “why” we all collect something. The person who says they do not collect anything may need to take a closer look around their surroundings — almost all of us have something special we like to find or hunt for when we go shopping. Have a great week, everyone. Be safe and enjoy the sunshiny days.