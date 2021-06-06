Steele: One of my own treasures

I think our finest collection of items would be vintage or antique stoneware. I love it — it is sturdy, and very heavy to clean under and or move for any reason. But it can also be used for displaying other items. And, with a website’s help, thanks to our computers today, you can find out so much more about our special found treasures as we go through the years. I love when someone brings to my “What’s It Worth” classes on Tuesdays a special piece of pottery or stoneware from their family’s estates or their own private collections. It is truly amazing to see what people have found through the years, and the neatest part about all of this collecting business or hand-me-downs through families is the rarest of the rarest may have been found and not even realized until they (or I) do more research. I truly believe that the research I do for the items brought to my classes help to reveal the story behind the item and will tell us so much more regarding the age and the name of the company, etc. The classes are at Good Life on the Bricks here in North Platte from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring only one time and there is a $5 charge for researching each item.