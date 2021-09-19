Steele: Porcelain variations at their best

This time of year it seems like lots of memories start floating in to my thoughts. Sometimes anniversaries from our hearts may be the toughest kind, but they are to be “celebrated” in different ways. Sometimes we just need to stop and think about those we love and those we have lost, but they are the toughest moments for sure. The cup and saucer is a beautiful mix of black and whites with a touch of gold trim. The flower is a very vibrant orange. The combination of the two make me realize that color is very important in our lives. And I think we have a tendency to not appreciate the gorgeous colors we have in our lives.

Whether it be a photo or a picture book — or maybe it is a collection of porcelain plates hanging on your dining room wall — or maybe still it may be a variety of prints with various vibrant colors in every single one. And we want to emphasize the difference and the compliments each may have. We collect what our eyes and hearts tell us that we especially like. We love to keep those special pieces that have told us a story or have a story for us. And we definitely have a tight hold on those images we have burned into our brains. Maybe it might be of something we have only seen once or maybe it is something that we see every single day. But whichever, it is definitely by choice — our choice — which to keep and treasure.