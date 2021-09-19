Steele: Porcelain variations at their best

This time of year it seems like lots of memories start floating in to my thoughts. Sometimes anniversaries from our hearts may be the toughest kind, but they are to be “celebrated” in different ways. Sometimes we just need to stop and think about those we love and those we have lost, but they are the toughest moments for sure. The cup and saucer is a beautiful mix of black and whites with a touch of gold trim. The flower is a very vibrant orange. The combination of the two make me realize that color is very important in our lives. And I think we have a tendency to not appreciate the gorgeous colors we have in our lives.
Whether it be a photo or a picture book — or maybe it is a collection of porcelain plates hanging on your dining room wall — or maybe still it may be a variety of prints with various vibrant colors in every single one. And we want to emphasize the difference and the compliments each may have. We collect what our eyes and hearts tell us that we especially like. We love to keep those special pieces that have told us a story or have a story for us. And we definitely have a tight hold on those images we have burned into our brains. Maybe it might be of something we have only seen once or maybe it is something that we see every single day. But whichever, it is definitely by choice — our choice — which to keep and treasure.
I guess that is one of my many reasons why I love to collect certain things — and not so much others. Maybe I believe a bit of color in our lives makes us dream more and think bigger and happier thoughts. And yet, I do wear black and white clothing a lot. Who knows? But we are very lucky to be living and collecting things we do love best. I always hear from friends and class members that they don’t collect anything special — and yet they bring some of the most beautiful and interesting items I have ever seen. Each person has an individual sight for colors as well as shapes. Each of us are drawn to a special flower or design — and we definitely have an opinion on sights and smells or aromas. Each person is different from another and God created us to be an individual in our own right. And that is when it makes our world such a vibrant and interesting world, indeed.
How do you pick just one thing to collect and enjoy through our lifetimes? Well I believe that would be an impossibility for me to handle. One thing for sure: We are lucky as there are many many areas of collecting. As I mention in my What’s It Worth Classes on Tuesday evenings (from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Good Life on the Bricks) we may not even realize we are collectors until I ask someone how they like to decorate their homes. Then we find out very quickly that they like a variety of things — maybe not just one certain thing. And that is great. Variety makes the world go round.
The cup and saucer in my photo today has a gold paper label stating “Gifts, Inc., Japan” — probably from the 1950s era, and then the porcelain flower has a gold and black foil label with a “Golden Crown and E & R, Italy” printed in gold. Always nice to be able to put all that information into a computer base and pull up even more history. Sometimes even more than we actually need or repeats. There’s nothing wrong with that because then we have a choice as to who or what we want to research further. Both of my items are probably from the same era, pretty much, anyway.
With a name attached to an item, it certainly makes things easier when you are doing research. Whether we have something from the “yesterday” period of our lives or the “now” or today, the computer is at our fingertips to research as heartily as you would like to. It is an amazing source of everyday living information as well as yesterday’s history and even something about telling us what the future might bring.
I am sure almost everyone does collect something they like, whether they realize they are a collector or not. But in reality, I truly believe that when we treasure certain things, it definitely helps many different kinds of shops stay in business. We help them as well as they are helping us. Antiques and collectibles of all kinds, absolutely no way to mention every single item that is being collected or treasured, but through the years (many years) of my columns by now you are aware of many of them. I have been collecting/buying/reselling for over 50 years. My oldest son was just a baby — and both boys used to go with me whether it was in a baby carrier or later on when they would help carry purchases for other people at the auctions, and help me and my friend, Bonnie, as well. Many fun and awesome memories are made when we are on the hunt for all kinds of treasures — whether it be at an auction, yard sale, antique shop or large antique mall — the “hunt for the treasures” is one of the most exhilarating things a true collector loves to do!
