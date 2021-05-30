Steele: Pretty things in small packages

As this is one of my many favorite items I have kept for my own collection, I wanted to share it with you once again. It is an amazing hand-painted, “Made in Germany” 5-inch plate with gold trim and such soft colors which make it look like satin material. Two beautiful pink rose buds are just starting to open with the slight green leaves as a background. There is old trim on the rim of the plate with dark green, small individual design all the way around the plate. Something of this quality today we do not find easily. It is probably over 100 years old and it is still in “perfect” condition. I think it caught my eye many years ago among a fun find out of town. I have found so many things through the years that it is almost impossible to remember exact dates when I found an item or to remember the location of the find.
Years ago (and I do mean lots of years ago) it was much simpler to remember where and when I purchased an item. But now it is a totally different ballgame. I am usually way out in left field somewhere — too much going on nowadays and with age. It’s getting harder by the minute to remember things. I even have notes taped to the fridge, the last place I look before going out the door to head for town. But I still know what I like and what I don’t in regards to collectibles and antiques.
I have never ever valued or priced this plate as I decided it would be a keeper for a spell — but I would guess around $25 to $30, maybe a bit more. Not really expensive even being this old but it just catches your eye and almost takes your breath away because of the soft coloring of the petals on the rose and the even softer background colors.
I guess when you have been in business with antiques and things as long as I have been, I do sometimes wonder, “What in the world are you doing, Judy?” I do not have room for a single thing anymore but I still keep looking. I have started my antique classes again, “What’s It Worth” on Tuesdays at the Good Life on the Bricks (in their quiet meeting room in the back). The first class runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and my evening class is from 5 to 7 p.m. Please keep in mind that you can be a little late (or need to leave a bit earlier) and still join us, no problem — we usually talk a bit and order something to eat before we actually start the classes. And remember, these are not formal classes — no tests or quizzes! We just have fun and find out about what everyone has brought. I do charge $5 for one item only. But that just helps keep me in printer ink, and all that other fun stuff. I so enjoy seeing whatever everyone brings in to my classes, however. It is just amazing to hear all of the stories about each item. The other evening I had a small class so I sat down at the table with all of them and we visited about their items and I heard some very awesome and amazing stories about what they had brought that evening. The personal touch — you just can’t beat it.
An antique item is not worth much without a story of some kind. But, I admit I do get stumped every once in awhile — so I take a photo and start researching like crazy on the computer now. I’ve used price guides and informational articles before I got the computer. I think I purchased well over 200 or 300 books or more and the space they took up. The college (thats how I got my classes going at first) would let me use their bookcases years ago and I think I filled them all up counter height and a class room depth in space. What a time-saver the computer was (and still is).
When you are out browsing garage and yard sales this summer, I know you will find some pretty awesome things. But please remember about the antique and collectible shops in our area also. We have so many pretty fantastic shops right here in North Platte and surrounding areas. When you have a moment or two, please visit these shops and let them know that you appreciate their being in business — and all the long hard hours of keeping a shop open as well as expense. But you better believe that antique dealers enjoy what they are doing as most of us have been in business a very long time. A reminder: If you have something you are wanting to sell, please contact the antique shop at 308-221-6725 or stop in at 413 N. Dewey St. here in North Platte.
Whenever I get on the subject of when we started collecting and buying for resale over 50 years ago now, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. Our boys learned a lot along the way also — they each have their own opinions about our “Mom and Pop” shop for antiques out in the country years ago, but they enjoyed visiting with the people and they both know what they like and don’t like today. So I feel we all were rewarded and had fun — along with hard hours of cleaning up the items as well as the hours we put into it on the researching end. The best part of all was (and still is) the people you meet along the way and some become lifelong friends. That makes it even more valuable in so many different ways.
I truly believe that every job has its ups and downs, but the excitement of what you might find around the next turn in the road when out hunting for antiques and collectibles is an amazing feeling. Now with buying just about anything and everything online, it makes it possible for so many who cannot just get up and hit the road to actually go out of town to find those hidden little gems on the side roads in the “Mom and Pop” shops like we used to do a lot. But now with some of the bigger consignment shops we are finding opening up in the past several years, antiquing is once again and always has been fun hunting for our “treasures.”
If you have any questions about my classes or where you need to look for more information about your favorite collectible and antique items, please give me a call at 308-530-4572. Maybe I can help you find the answer. Wishing everyone a safe and beautiful Memorial Day weekend ahead, please take care and be safe out there. And don’t forget to stop in and tell the kids “hello” at the CR Rustic antique shop. I am sure you will find something to add to your collections as well.
As we celebrate and decorate for Memorial Day this Monday, may we all say a prayer for those who have fought in wars and have given up so very much to protect us all. Thank you to our service men and women around the world. May we remember them every single day and remember them in our prayers at night. But most of all, when we are decorating for this Memorial Day, please lay a flower or two on an unmarked or unknown grave wherever you may be. God bless our military people who are serving today, who have served in the past and who may serve in the future to protect our world around us. Be safe everyone and thank a vet for our freedoms and our safety.