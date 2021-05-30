Steele: Pretty things in small packages

I guess when you have been in business with antiques and things as long as I have been, I do sometimes wonder, “What in the world are you doing, Judy?” I do not have room for a single thing anymore but I still keep looking. I have started my antique classes again, “What’s It Worth” on Tuesdays at the Good Life on the Bricks (in their quiet meeting room in the back). The first class runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and my evening class is from 5 to 7 p.m. Please keep in mind that you can be a little late (or need to leave a bit earlier) and still join us, no problem — we usually talk a bit and order something to eat before we actually start the classes. And remember, these are not formal classes — no tests or quizzes! We just have fun and find out about what everyone has brought. I do charge $5 for one item only. But that just helps keep me in printer ink, and all that other fun stuff. I so enjoy seeing whatever everyone brings in to my classes, however. It is just amazing to hear all of the stories about each item. The other evening I had a small class so I sat down at the table with all of them and we visited about their items and I heard some very awesome and amazing stories about what they had brought that evening. The personal touch — you just can’t beat it.