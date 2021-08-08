Steele: Primitives/antiques used for decor

As I am sure you may remember about two years ago I took a lot of photos of my little back door garden at my apartment north of town. Well, this is an update of a new member in my collection. I found this at the antique shop awhile back and decided I just had to have it. When the spring fever hit me, I planted it with flowers very carefully so I would not hurt the advertising of Pepsi on the soda pop crate.
I will bring it inside when the weather gets snowy this winter but for right now, it is in a bit of a protective area from the worst weather, anyway. I love my flowers in the spring and early summer, but by this time of year, I always ask myself why I continually add more projects in the heat of the summer. And my answer, because I love my flowers even though my green thumb is not always “green.” Somehow, fresh flowers in a flower garden always makes one smile no matter what kind of day you may have had. Therefore, when I pull into my driveway, I always look at them and say, “Yes, now I am glad I went with the bit of expense and a bit of labor to plant and water because it welcomes me home every time I return from town!”
Something like this old Pepsi wooden crate is indeed a collectible. I haven’t researched it totally but I think it was made somewhere between the 1930s and 1950s, probably. I will try to dig up a bit of more information if or when I decide to sell it. But right now, I just want to enjoy it myself. The previous owner and dealer put some “runners” on it to make it look like a little sled. So cute! Now, if I can just find a place in my apartment to put it when it starts snowing out. Or maybe it will have to stay in the garage for a winter or two. I could oil it with my orange oil after it has been sitting out in the hot sun these last couple of months. I will probably do that to help the wood from deteriorating any further. Even us antique dealers find things we love and want to keep. Some people say I want to keep too much, but right now I still enjoy the bit of “clutter” or odds and ends in my little apartment as well.
Yes, the antique shop CR Rustic Antique Mall has moved to its new home at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte. You can come into the shop from the Fifth Street entrance or they do have a back door off the parking lot on the corner of Jeffers Street and Fourth Street. It’s a very handy doorway in the back when carrying something into the store for the dealers to replenish or revise their booths. Such a fun collection of things throughout the antique mall — upstairs as well as the main floor. The booths all compliment each other and the variety is amazing.
When you start a new collection for yourselves, make sure you have fun with it. Enjoy the items you are pursuing and make sure that you study up on it before you start out. Sometimes we soon realize that there might not be very many of that type of antiques or collectibles, and you may find a few pieces and then you come to a standstill. Well, then you just choose another type of item relating to what you have already started with or start something totally different. My kids think I am too old to be collecting and I have too much already, and they are probably right. But it is so fun to go searching or antiquing for the things you love and the people you meet in the process. Many times we find lifelong friends each time we go into a shop more than once or twice. The owners will probably say, “Hi Judy,” the minute I walk through the door. Antique shops have such a warm and inviting feel about them, and I can hardly wait to go through the front door to see what is exactly behind those awaiting doors.
I know many people who shop online and that is great, because sometimes what you are looking for seems to just dry up and blow away and very hard to find. Therefore, it is good that we have the online shops. But I have to be one of those people who like to hold an item or touch it, turn it upside down and all other ways, too. I want to see if it has any hairlines or cracking (or crazing), and sometimes you cannot see the condition as well online photos. And besides, we just like to visit with the owners to see if they can tell us a bit more about the item, such as where it came from, any history at all, condition, info regarding the making of the item and maybe find out where they found it also. Sometimes the whereabouts will tell us more about the place it was made or sold or purchased last. So many questions but that is the fun of collecting. The questions, the answers — all the little or big details — anything regarding that one particular item you have been searching for for a very long time.
The CR Rustics Antique Mall is one of those places where you can walk in and ask questions, or the owners will call the dealer for you to see if they know any more about the item you are thinking about acquiring. But sometimes you don’t need a lot of those details because it might just be the ambience of the item you are looking at that has drawn you to it to begin with. And that is the most awesome reason to want to buy it and take it home with you. When something talks to you you had better listen, whether it is by words and/or the “heart.” You may never see another one like it and you will regret not taking it home with you the first time you see it. A true collector knows what I am talking about, the feeling of the heart when you spot something high on a shelf and you just have to know more about it. It catches your eye and makes you think that it would be fun to start a small collection (which might turn into a big collection). And that would be OK, too.
I am not sure the number of dealers in the CR Rustics Antique Mall — over 30 now I believe — but the shelves are filled with beautiful items that each dealer has picked for you to look at and something, little or big, may just start talking to you.
And if you buy something and want to know more about it, you can ask the owners or you can bring it to one of my What’s It Worth antique classes now from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Good Life on the Bricks in their back meeting room. The things that people bring into my classes are breathtaking and everyone wants to find something like it. Or if I need help in identifying an item, I have so many other collectors in that room that they can help me tell it’s story as well. A fun bunch always, so willing to help me with an item or give me more clues about an item I am not sure about. (Usually, I take photos and start searching online for any more info and print it off to give to each owner of each item they bring to class.) Of course, they have to come back the next week to find out what I had found out there’s a method to my madness.
I only have wished for one thing all these years when I find myself out searching for more items: I truly wish each item could tell its own story. Wouldn’t that be awesome?
Soon it will be time for school to be starting again — yes, already. I do not know where the summer has gone but it has been a fun and a bit crazy at times with us moving again. What a job that was, but I did not mind too much as I counted up how many times I have moved in my lifetime (counting shops as well as places to live) and I think it hit over 36 places. I think I need to live in a shoebox with wheels so I can pack a bit easier and quicker and hit the road. But I do believe this old gal is not moving as fast these days and definitely way too tired to move many more times. Think I will stay where I am for a spell and just enjoy being in one place for the past seven going on eight years already. I love the bit of country and still being close to town aspect. I don’t burn that much gas in my little black Toyota pickup by being close to town! There is a method to my madness some days!