Steele: Primitives/antiques used for decor

I know many people who shop online and that is great, because sometimes what you are looking for seems to just dry up and blow away and very hard to find. Therefore, it is good that we have the online shops. But I have to be one of those people who like to hold an item or touch it, turn it upside down and all other ways, too. I want to see if it has any hairlines or cracking (or crazing), and sometimes you cannot see the condition as well online photos. And besides, we just like to visit with the owners to see if they can tell us a bit more about the item, such as where it came from, any history at all, condition, info regarding the making of the item and maybe find out where they found it also. Sometimes the whereabouts will tell us more about the place it was made or sold or purchased last. So many questions but that is the fun of collecting. The questions, the answers — all the little or big details — anything regarding that one particular item you have been searching for for a very long time.