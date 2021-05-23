Steele: Puzzles, in their original boxes

As usual, I will probably be talking about what everyone brings or has brought to class in order for them to know more about it for passing information on down in the family. This is what I do and why I do what I do. I want people to know exactly what they have received from a family member or relation and why it is so important to know more about it. Why? Because then you can pass it down to other family with a bit of “history” attached to it: What it is, who made it, age of the item, how to take care of it so it will survive many more generations, etc. All of these little ideas will keep a special gift or special memory intact and in the family for hundreds of years if you want it to be.

One of the most important reasons why I do my “What’s It Worth” classes is the fact not just knowing the value as it will vary through the years, but what the item really is and what it was used for is even more important information as far as I am concerned. And I hope I can tell the owner of the item a bit more about their inherited article. And the most important part about this whole appraising and identifying story is the fact that you will be able to pass it on down with more history to tell your family so it will be cherished for many more years down the road.