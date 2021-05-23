Steele: Puzzles, in their original boxes

I found this cute little puzzle at a yard sale two weekends ago, so I took it to my class to explain why I bought it and why I brought it to class for show and tell. First of all, I love the graphics on the box. Second, people really enjoy collecting puzzles and it is sought by collectors of vintage toys for children/adults. Naturally, this box fits many categories: Advertising, puzzles, vintage Raphael Tuck & Sons items, etc. As you see, it does fall into many different areas of collectibility.
But, the main thing I was wanting to remind everyone when they are preparing for a yard, garage or estate sale, please be careful where you put the sticker price on your item. If it is cardboard such as this item in my photo this week, it is kind of scary to put it on the front or top of the box as it could have stuck on pretty hard and some of the print as well as the box itself could have come off when the price tag was taken off. But we were lucky with this one as it just dropped off all on its own. The graphics on this old cardboard box were saved.
We have a few puzzle pieces missing — and that is an “ouch” to say the least but I purchased it for an example to display in one of my articles and probably will later on sell it when I am sure I do not want to keep it myself — oh yes, and I do that way too often I have been told. Anyway, a cute little find on a day when I was in a hurry anyway. It was the only yard sale I stopped at that day. Many beautiful things for sale and many hand crocheted scarves also. I passed on all the others — imagine that.
The graphics on the box caught my eye and I just felt it was meant to be — a keeper for sure for a spell anyway. Please be careful when you are selling your items. Place price tags on the bottom of the item or maybe on the inside of the lid.
As most of you already know, I am doing my “What’s it Worth” classes at the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant on the corner of Dewey and Fourth streets — and I am updating my information about those classes and I am actually adding a class! As the weather is starting to warm up and we may need air conditioning from now on, I have decided to use their pretty reserved dining area towards the back of the restaurant — and I have changed the time of my first class on Tuesdays. We will start at 11 a.m. and be done by 1 p.m. or whenever you have to leave. They have a wonderful menu and will work with you on exactly how you want your chosen menu item and when to be brought to you. Leftovers will be boxed up for you to take home with you also. Size and quantity of each menu item can be determined at the time of ordering.
And — one more important bit of information — I will also be having a class from 5 to 7 p.m. the same evening (Tuesday’s) at the Good Life. I have been wanting to start an evening class as well so now is the time. Please help me pass the word as I will be having two classes on Tuesdays through the summer. So if you don’t have time during the day to come, just maybe the evening class at 5 p.m. would work better for you. The evening class will be held in the private dining room in the back also. Just ask when you come in the front door where Judy’s antique class is being held and they will show you the way. I am very excited to see some of those folks who couldn’t come during the day but can come when they get off work. As usual — bring one item you want appraised and the cost is $5. Please remember, I may have to do some research on the item before I can even tell you much about it — unless you might have a short story to tell us to get it rolling. I would love to hear any stories tied to the antique or collectible being brought into class from your family items at home.
As usual, I will probably be talking about what everyone brings or has brought to class in order for them to know more about it for passing information on down in the family. This is what I do and why I do what I do. I want people to know exactly what they have received from a family member or relation and why it is so important to know more about it. Why? Because then you can pass it down to other family with a bit of “history” attached to it: What it is, who made it, age of the item, how to take care of it so it will survive many more generations, etc. All of these little ideas will keep a special gift or special memory intact and in the family for hundreds of years if you want it to be.
One of the most important reasons why I do my “What’s It Worth” classes is the fact not just knowing the value as it will vary through the years, but what the item really is and what it was used for is even more important information as far as I am concerned. And I hope I can tell the owner of the item a bit more about their inherited article. And the most important part about this whole appraising and identifying story is the fact that you will be able to pass it on down with more history to tell your family so it will be cherished for many more years down the road.
If you have any questions about my classes, please call me at 308-530-4572. We will try having the two classes this summer and see how we get along. If the “old girl” gets too tired, then we may size it back down to just one class. But sometimes, it is easier having a smaller class so we can really talk about your items on an individual basis. I just hope I will be able to help you with your item when you bring it in to class sometime soon. If you are coming a long distance, then maybe it would be a good idea to give me a call the morning of class to make sure you do not make a wasted trip. But you really won’t ever make a wasted trip to town as there are so many fine places to eat as well as places to look for all the things you are needing for your household, and beautiful and fun CR Rustic antique shop just across the street from the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant. They are open on Tuesdays through Saturdays — so many different items and lots of collectibles, antiques and fine homemade things for you to look at and take home with you.
North Platte has several other antiques/collectibles/book shops. You can truly make a day of it when you come up in the morning and do a bit of shopping — have lunch at the Good Life on the Bricks (on Tuesdays you could join us for my classes, or the evening class if that would work better for you). I am just trying something a bit different — hoping 11 a.m. will work better for some and maybe evening will work better for others. And I am counting on all of you to keep me posted as to how we are doing with keeping you informed of my class schedules.
Please just bring one item per person for my appraising or identifying class. The cost for my class is $5, and I hope you will stay for lunch or supper on Tuesdays. I am sure you will see many people you may already know or meet new friends and neighbors. And don’t forget that you will be able to see what all the others have brought to class as well. Maybe you might have something similar to what they brought and it might just be an additional win-win all the way around. Sometimes just seeing what others have brought will inspire you to look deeper in those old trunks in the attic or the old dressers in the guest bedroom upstairs, or wherever.
One very important thing I must remind everyone of: Please give me a call if you were only able to attend one class and we weren’t sure of the value of your item at that time, or you did not receive as much information as you would have liked. Many times I go home after a class and start looking on my computer and my books for further information and updated values of what your item may be worth today. So many times, people may be only able to come to one meeting and I do not get back with you about your item, please call me at 308-530-4572. I usually research during the week before the next meeting and will have a sheet with a photo on it as well as more information about the item you brought to class that day. Or call me and I will mail out the info you need also. I am here to help you hunt down more interesting info regarding your most treasured possessions — your family inheritances or gifts given to you from other family members. All stories are so very interesting and I want to hear yours.
Have a great week and hope to see you at the Good Life on the Bricks on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. When you come in the door, please ask where my classes are being held and they will be glad to show you the way. I’m anxious to see what you bring to my next class so we all can enjoy it with you. Have a great week, everyone.