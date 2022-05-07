Steele: Recipes from yesteryear

As many of you know, newspapers work on deadlines. And such, I’m typically writing my Trash and Treasures column on Tuesday or Wednesday. But as you read this, it is Mother’s Day, so I wish all mothers a very happy and wonderful Mother’s Day.

In all these 28 years of writing my columns, I think I may have missed one article due to family illness, and I was out of town with my parents in Rochester, Minnesota, at the hospital up there. I was the only one available at the time to drive them up in their motor home and stay with them until my dad was out of surgery. I believe my mom had fallen and hurt herself, as well, so it was a very busy time as I remember it. My children stayed with friends and relatives until we got back.

My oh my, how time flies when you begin looking around at photo albums or reading diaries. My photo shows my favorite cookbook and recipe box — heavily used way back when I actually cooked more. Now however, I just fix one of my favorites, grilled cheese sandwiches, and don’t forget the bowl of tomato soup. It is quick and filling. However, when my boys were growing up I did not get by with just a sandwich and a bowl of soup. I enjoyed cooking back then. It was really fun to fix meals and have the boys eat well along with fixing nice holiday meals and having family from both sides sitting around our large dining room table. Good memories — and everyone seemed to help out a lot. I especially remember the boys’ uncles pitching in at the end of the meal and they would do all the dishes. How awesome that was!

I especially wanted to write today about the recipe books and cards from family and friends. The cards were written in that particular family member’s handwriting. That is when I look at a particular card and see my mother’s handwriting or another family member (or friend) it all brings back some pretty awesome memories — and maybe for a moment or two, some rather difficult moments as well.

Our family get togethers are a bit farther apart these days with grandkids and great-grandkids in school and playing school activities and sports and the like.

One of my favorite foods was layered salad that my Aunt Elsie would make — it was delicious. And then if we had a crowd and did more of a sandwich thing, our homemade sloppy Joes recipe would hit the spot. My mom made this same recipe for a lot of our 4-H horse club parties — “Riders of the Blue Sage.” You could double or triple the recipe, and sometimes even quadruple it.

You can see in my photo this week that my cookbook is a bit ragged around the edges and my recipe cards have been handled quite a bit — maybe a bit of barbecue sauce on one or maybe a bit of food splashed on them when mixing the ingredients together as the recipe called for.

I loved to make a lime jello and pear salad which was easy to make the evening before. Top with cool whip and a cherry. Always festive looking, especially for the Christmas holidays. I think all of us have a favorite recipe or two that we love to make to take somewhere or just for our family on Sundays, maybe. But each recipe in my box carries along a story and many memories with it. Those are the special moments that we remember when families gathered more often. One of my favorite recipes was taken out of the “Better Homes and Gardens” cookbook — French onion soup. It was easy to make and oh so good. I would have requests for making it for many different occasions. And, if there were any leftovers (and I do say, if), that recipe could be warmed up the next day and it was just as delicious as the first time it was made.

Funny how we all have our favorite recipes — anyone who loves to cook definitely has their very own special recipes and ways how to make those dishes. I think the Christmas holidays was probably one of the most fun dinners we would have. However, we did have lots of barbecues as well. I loved to cook back then — and I loved to eat also. I may not cook as much as I used to do — but I do still love to eat!

Favorite family/friends recipes are always a great collectible. The story behind the recipe can be just as important as the actual food making process. And that my friends is one of the biggest reasons why we share our family recipes so a very big part of us all will always be around the dining room table for each family event as well as holidays. I wish we could slow this old world down a bit — but, I guess times change and we had better change along with it or it will leave us in the dust.

The wooden recipe box on the far right of my photo — the box with the white knob on top — was actually my mom’s. It was originally from a dear great-aunt and mom kept it separate. Memories such as this recipe box will continue to keep our family dinners alive and remind us all to take the time to spend holidays with loved ones and friends. You will never regret those moments as they will be your photo album in your heart for ever more.

Those moments are precious and they are our photo books of our lives. They will be shown and retold throughout your families’ histories and stories. Told at the next dinner table get together that you may have. Please take the time to be with family and friends on this beautifully celebrated holiday — Mother’s Day. And if family is not close by and weather does not allow travel, then visit a friend who doesn’t have family close by.

Our holidays become our most important memories as we grow older — those beautiful moments keep us warm in the winter and not so lonely as well. I am one of the very lucky ones — both my sons and their families are close by. I thank my lucky stars every single day and every single holiday of the year. Remember to invite someone to your dinner who may not have family close by. Their stories will warm your hearts as well as their heart being warmed by your invitation. Making beautiful memories is probably the one most important collectible (and some could be antiques, also) you may ever have the pleasure to hang on to in your heart — like a warm hug.

And again, I want to wish all those mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, cousins or friends a beautiful Mother's Day. Enjoy every moment of your day. Have a beautiful week, everyone. Take care and watch for more upcoming news regarding my antique classes coming soon.