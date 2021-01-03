Steele: Relishing old finds in a new year

The past couple of years have been pretty tough so, naturally, we are all praying for things to calm down and for us all to be healthy and happy in 2021.
It seems almost impossible for us to be starting another year.
Actually, I am writing this on New Year’s Eve and when you read this on Sunday, we will have begun our journey into yet another year of events and family happenings. May we all be safe and stay well in our new year.
As you can see in my photo today, I have a rather unusual centerpiece holder. The centerpiece itself was made and given to me by a dear friend in Gothenburg. We graduated high school together many years ago — I am not saying how many years it has been, though. She made centerpieces for all of us who meet Wednesdays at the Lincoln Highway Diner’s airport location; we’re the North Platte High School class of 1964. When I brought it home that day, I decided to place it in this old stoneware or crockery salt box. It fit perfectly so I was very excited and it shows well on my dining room table. I am in an apartment nowadays and love having access to town easily and yet still having a bit of country in my life.
I am not sure of the pattern on this stoneware salt dish, but they made several similar ones, which date back to the late 1890s through the 1940s. They often had a small back on them, but the back on this one has since broken off — probably was knocked off the wall or was sitting on the back of the stove and someone bumped it. But that’s why I have something decorative in it, as it still makes for a beautiful dining table centerpiece and with the arrangement, you cannot even see the broken back.
You are probably wondering why I would purchase a broken collectible or antique. Well, sometimes, I just cannot pass something up at a sale when I know it is broken but still needs a home. Thank goodness it was not thrown out after it fell and broke. The front still shows the wonderful blue text on the gray stoneware.
When I look at it, I can see someone standing at the stove frying potatoes in an old iron skillet, grabbing a pinch of salt and adding it to the potatoes for a bit more flavor. As I am making myself very hungry at this moment, I may have to take a break and fry up a few potatoes for lunch today!
I’ve been collecting and antiquing for 50 years or thereabout — my children were very small when we started and, in fact, we only had one son when I started going to auctions. One the first auctions I went to was in Cozad. My great-aunt had called me to tell me about it and that some of my Franciscan Desert Rose pattern dinnerware was on the auction bill.
Most of you have read that story before, so I won’t go into detail about it again, but, I must admit, it was almost an addiction of sorts to learn more and more about my Desert Rose dishes, find the older pieces, and learn the different markings on the bottom of each dish to help me determine the age factor. That is how we all learn about something we really and truly love: We dig deeper until we are satisfied with what information we have found and then keep on trucking and hunting for pieces that are rare.
As we are going into a new year, I want to wish everyone a beautiful new year and I pray that everyone will be safe this holiday season and take good care of yourselves. It has been a tough year, and we all want things to be better for ourselves, but especially for our children and families! So, please be nice to each other and enjoy each other’s company. If you can, get out and about to see the fun and different stores coming into North Platte and surrounding towns. CR Rustic Antique Mall, 413 N. Dewey St, has such a variety of things in it. Every day dealers bring in merchandise and rearrange their booths — it is exciting just to walk in and take a look around. And I am sure that most of them will be adding to their booth through January, as I need to be doing as well. Most will look a little different as the holidays are over, but I’m looking forward to another year of finding great pieces to add to our collections and/or homes.
This “collecting” game that some of us play can become an addiction of sorts — a good addiction, of course — unless you live in a smaller apartment like I do. Then it can become a bit of a problem. But then again, that is why I have a booth at the antique mall downtown as well. I am trying to sort out what I want to keep and what I will let go of, so others can enjoy some of my collectibles and antiques as well. Please remember one thing especially: It does not have to be old to be a collectible, but it is fun looking for whatever you do collect. However, your items will increase in value if you hang on to them long enough. And how do you know the values? Well, I am hoping to start my antique classes again very soon, some way, somehow. Then we will be able to search for values and history together. I always have loved the stories about the items that are brought into my classes. After 30 years of classes and 50 years of antiquing and collecting for myself and selling in various shops, I have seen some pretty amazing things brought to me for appraising. I love seeing what everyone likes to collect or have been passed down to them from a dear family member.
In many cases, both the owner as well and myself learn a bit more information about and it is so heartwarming to be able to help identifying or evaluating pieces brought in to me!
Sometimes, we really do not care about the value, we just want more information — and I truly understand this. It isn’t always about the money factor — however, I feel it is important when passing something down to the younger generation that they are told and are aware of the values of their heirlooms. It is important to be aware of what you do have and, if and/or when you do decide to sell something or pass it down to another family member, to pass the history along with that certain heirloom so they will really enjoy it even more.
I want to wish everyone a beautiful new year and may we all be blessed with health and new friendships along the way. Be safe and take care — see you next year.