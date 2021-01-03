Steele: Relishing old finds in a new year

As we are going into a new year, I want to wish everyone a beautiful new year and I pray that everyone will be safe this holiday season and take good care of yourselves. It has been a tough year, and we all want things to be better for ourselves, but especially for our children and families! So, please be nice to each other and enjoy each other’s company. If you can, get out and about to see the fun and different stores coming into North Platte and surrounding towns. CR Rustic Antique Mall, 413 N. Dewey St, has such a variety of things in it. Every day dealers bring in merchandise and rearrange their booths — it is exciting just to walk in and take a look around. And I am sure that most of them will be adding to their booth through January, as I need to be doing as well. Most will look a little different as the holidays are over, but I’m looking forward to another year of finding great pieces to add to our collections and/or homes.

This “collecting” game that some of us play can become an addiction of sorts — a good addiction, of course — unless you live in a smaller apartment like I do. Then it can become a bit of a problem. But then again, that is why I have a booth at the antique mall downtown as well. I am trying to sort out what I want to keep and what I will let go of, so others can enjoy some of my collectibles and antiques as well. Please remember one thing especially: It does not have to be old to be a collectible, but it is fun looking for whatever you do collect. However, your items will increase in value if you hang on to them long enough. And how do you know the values? Well, I am hoping to start my antique classes again very soon, some way, somehow. Then we will be able to search for values and history together. I always have loved the stories about the items that are brought into my classes. After 30 years of classes and 50 years of antiquing and collecting for myself and selling in various shops, I have seen some pretty amazing things brought to me for appraising. I love seeing what everyone likes to collect or have been passed down to them from a dear family member.