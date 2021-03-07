Steele: She’s been collecting items throughout her life

It has been a rather busy year — already — and now with things finally warming up during the daytime hours and with nicer weather, hopefully, staying around for awhile I am happy to say that my “What’s It Worth” antique classes have started up with a good crowd. I was so pleasantly surprised and happy also to find out that the room or patio at the “Good Life on the Bricks” restaurant here in North Platte is a great place to start my classes once again.
I had 21 people at my first class last Tuesday afternoon. I was so excited (and yes, nervous, also) but I think it mainly went all right. I am so glad to get into the swing of things and I want to see all the goodies brought in to be evaluated. Yes, I will be having these classes every week: from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. Please remember that you can order your lunch and eat it on the patio at any time before the meeting or during the meeting, or even after the class is over. Whatever works better for you and your schedule. It was so fun to see what everyone had brought in for me to take a look at and appraise or give estimations the best I could at first sight. Then, I will do my research and have more information available for the owners of the antiquities/collectibles at the next class.
I am so happy that we have so many people interested in the classes and are as anxious as I am to get our sessions rolling. With so many shops downtown — many newer shops as well — I think it is a great time to start my classes now that the streets are finished and the lighting is all up. I decided to do daylight classes to see how they go over for right now. But, maybe I might start another class on Thursday evenings. I am waiting to see how many more people are really interested. I know the shops downtown are ready for people to start strolling the sidewalks and looking in all the beautiful windows of each shop lining North Dewey Street.
I just wish we still had the beautiful Union Pacific Depot sitting at the north end of Dewey next to the UPRR tracks. But, it is gone and not much we can do about that today. However, we can still revive the downtown area and make it known that we have a great shopping and eating district to be enjoyed by all. With big renovations still going on in the Pawnee Hotel and with other buildings such as the Fox Theatre already renovated, each time an old building has been remodeled or rebuilt for today’s purpose in mind, it just makes our fun town that much better for everyone’s enjoyment.
My photo this week is a pic of my “dry sink.” It is made of maple wood, and is a rather unique item. Probably made sometime from 1900 through the 1920s. These were called dry sinks as there was no plumbing in most of the homes (especially those out in the country). Sometimes a hand pump would be mounted on top and a bucket set underneath (with the door closed) and you could pump water into a vintage graniteware washbowl for quick washing of hands and face or to actually do dishes from the preparation of a family meal. Warm or hot water was poured over the dishes after they were washed — usually a teakettle of hot water was always available on the wood or coal stoves of yesteryear. Again, wood piles would be sitting close to the stove (or coal shuttles) and they would help the fires in the stove to keep water hot for washing and/or rinsing the dishes and pots and pans. We don’t always stop to thank the inventors of indoor plumbing and the access of electricity, we just push a button or turn a knob and we have instant hot water and heated stove burners for cooking our meals.
I think it is always a good thing for us to be reminded of “yesterdays” in our families history. Especially, when we watched on our TVs and read newspapers about the late winter storms in Texas just a couple of weeks ago. How people struggled with frozen pipes and losing cattle out in the storms. How many had never driven vehicles on messy roads like those before — ever? And how trucks could not bring in supplies for food or fixing of frozen pipes. Most homes in southern Texas may not even have furnaces for heat as they may have a fireplace to use when necessary or more for evening pleasures.
But the dry sinks similar to the one in my photo this week was a nice piece of furniture to have for most homes. It held supplies underneath the so-called sink area or a slop jar or pail would also be underneath and hidden by the doors until it became full and would have to be handled with care getting it out the door and thrown into a corral or specific area for dumping. We really need to be reminded how easy we have it nowadays. We are definitely a spoiled world today because of all the conveniences we have in our homes and office buildings, etc.
I always feel for the cattle and other livestock in extreme cold weather when they may have just been taken to spring or summer pastures and then a winter storm springs up without much notice. THose situations present a potential loss of livestock and can even put agricluture producers in danger. And in many areas, calving comes earlier, depending if the weather is a bit nicer or expected temperatures are higher than normal.
My dry sink is made of maple wood. I love the grooves made in the doors for a bit of added decoration — but all of that takes more time to make, of course, and it does add to the value of the piece. Depending on where you may purchase your dry sink — east or west — values vary considerably. There for awhile, maple items were lower than oak pieces. Today, maple has climbed in value, depending on each individual piece and if there is dovetailing involved and other decorative/sturdy items added.
My dry sink also has one drawer — always handy for soap or other necessary supplies back in the day. Now, I use the drawer for sewing necessities and I use the bottom area which has a shelf also for holding my vases for fresh flowers, etc. It definitely plays a nice part in adding more space for supplies and/or necessities of life. As you can tell, maybe from my photo, I have added a double thickness of glass laid on the top, full length for extra space. I have laid many of my older and collectible books in this area. The glass keeps off the dust as well as protects them from being handled too much. Then on top I have a vintage lamp from the very early 1920s with beautiful curved glass lamp shade as well. I have put many family/friend photos in frames as beautiful reminders that they are no longer with us on Earth but are now in Heaven. Above the dry sink, I am proud to say that I have a beautiful Western painting that my brother had donated at an auction for raising money for Friends of Buffalo Bill, many years ago. I won the highest bid, so I became the new owner of my brother’s painting. I was very excited — and it is definitely one of my favorite possessions.
I think we are off to a good start with the What’s It Worth antique classes. I so look forward to meeting new people to my class as well as those who have stuck with me by my side for years and years. I thank you all. You are what makes my classes a success. You are the input and the source of my discussions. It all depends on what you bring to my classes to make them successful and interesting for everyone. I am always enlightened by what each person has brought for “show and tell” — the stories behind each item help me to identify and to value the items. But I do love to hear as much about a family item brought to class and the look on their faces when I give the “guesstimations” or my estimated values. Then when I do my homework for the next week, it is always fun if I can give them a bit more detailed info as well as an even higher value!
I have been doing these similar classes for about 28 to 29 years now, I believe. And I have friends that have stuck it out with me all this time. With their information and items they bring to class, they are the true supporters and definitely help to keep my classes going from year to year. I always welcome newcomers into my classes and each week is different as I have no idea what is going to be coming thru the front door or what each and every one of you will be bringing to class. That, my friends, is what makes my classes so much fun.
Hoping to see many of you again from last week, and a few more newcomers as well. Please look around your home and bring an item you want to know more about. What you bring makes my classes more interesting for everyone. Have a great week and don’t forget the CR Rustic Antique Mall just across the street from the Good Life restaurant — so many different items being brought into the store each and every single day. Stay safe everyone, and pass the word: Antique classes are back. My phone number is 308-530-4572 if you have any questions.