Steele: She’s been collecting items throughout her life

My dry sink is made of maple wood. I love the grooves made in the doors for a bit of added decoration — but all of that takes more time to make, of course, and it does add to the value of the piece. Depending on where you may purchase your dry sink — east or west — values vary considerably. There for awhile, maple items were lower than oak pieces. Today, maple has climbed in value, depending on each individual piece and if there is dovetailing involved and other decorative/sturdy items added.

My dry sink also has one drawer — always handy for soap or other necessary supplies back in the day. Now, I use the drawer for sewing necessities and I use the bottom area which has a shelf also for holding my vases for fresh flowers, etc. It definitely plays a nice part in adding more space for supplies and/or necessities of life. As you can tell, maybe from my photo, I have added a double thickness of glass laid on the top, full length for extra space. I have laid many of my older and collectible books in this area. The glass keeps off the dust as well as protects them from being handled too much. Then on top I have a vintage lamp from the very early 1920s with beautiful curved glass lamp shade as well. I have put many family/friend photos in frames as beautiful reminders that they are no longer with us on Earth but are now in Heaven. Above the dry sink, I am proud to say that I have a beautiful Western painting that my brother had donated at an auction for raising money for Friends of Buffalo Bill, many years ago. I won the highest bid, so I became the new owner of my brother’s painting. I was very excited — and it is definitely one of my favorite possessions.