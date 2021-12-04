Steele: Sock stretchers with style

Many years ago I think I wrote a column about these sock stretchers in my photo, and I keep saying I am going to sell them — but then I keep seeing them around my apartment and begin thinking again this time of year would be a good time to take them to the shop. Time will tell, I guess!
I added a bit of greenery and little bows to jazz them up for the holiday season. I think they would look so cool over a fireplace some day. Needless to say, I don’t really have a fireplace except the one that my TV sits on and it is a “fake” fireplace, but at least I do not have to go and cut firewood. So there are a few quirks about getting older, I guess.
Anyway, these sock stretchers measure about 26 to 27 inches long and can be dressed up even a bit more, for each season actually. They would look cute in my laundry room but nobody but me would see them. Or they would definitely look awesome hanging in an office also. Fun part about antiques and collectibles is the fact that you can do whatever you want when you’re decorating your own home.
“Jos. T. Pearson & Sons & Co., Phila., PA” is stamped on the top of one of the sock stretchers, with a size of 10½ sock or shoe printed on them as well. As socks were usually made in wool “back in the day,” naturally they had a tendency to shrink, especially when they were being washed in a big old tub with probably very hot water. Hence, the need of a sock stretcher to stretch the wet sock until it dries and the wearer can put it on and be set for the day. I am thinking that these were probably made in the very early 1900s, when people used heavy wool socks more. Some still do to this day, especially if you are going deer hunting or goose hunting out on a lake or river somewhere. Warmth was more important back in the early days, but it can be sometimes now too.
Sometimes we wonder why they call it the “good old days,” because there were a lot of hardships back then. Just think, there were no TVs and everything had to be made by hand mostly, but everyone was in the same boat. I shouldn’t say “everything” was made by hand actually, because there were lots of factories in that period so people had more choices than they did in the 1800s, of course. But, it’s fun digging up some of the old stories that were told: “I had to walk to school and it was uphill both ways!” Now, we all know that one isn’t true, but it sure makes it sound like we really had it rough back then. And things were rougher, especially regarding medical situations and only having one store (the general store) in town to shop in, but people made a lot of their own things, especially clothes. They canned their own food which was raised in their garden. They made it work. They made it “do.” And usually their own homemade things would last longer than store bought items as well at the time.
And talking about shops, I want to remind everyone about the latest antique shop in town. As you may already know, CR Rustics is at 108 E. Fifth St. They are getting all decorated for the big holiday season. Dealers are bringing in so many awesome pieces to add to their booths and the best part of all is — drum roll please — every booth in the shop is from a different dealer. The variety of booths in the shop is quite breath taking when you walk in the front door. Which way do I go? Left or right? And just fun things like that. As you can probably already guess, I am one of the older dealers and I don’t get quite as much done as the younger guys and gals, but it is absolutely awesome every time I go in to work, my booth or walk the floor for the owners on early Saturday afternoons just to look around and see what has been brought in to each individual booth and how they may have decorated for the Christmas season.
And I definitely want to say that those of us who do have a booth and cannot be there every day to watch it, we truly do appreciate Corey and Rob for minding the store for us and selling our items to other collectors who will appreciate our items and, hopefully, be back to shop again in North Platte.
As we are all preparing for the Christmas season, you might want to add a little bit of something new or different, or old, to what you already have for decorations or gifts or maybe something for yourself “just because.” I like that last one. Just because we find something we like and we know it will look great in our homes. Or just because we have never seen anything like the item we fell in love with. Or just because we want it.
With Thanksgiving done and gone already, naturally the Christmas holidays come marching right in — hardly a break from one holiday to another anymore. But we are so truly lucky to live in our state of Nebraska, and especially, North Platte. I have lived here most of my life. I went to Park Business school in Denver for about seven months or so (right out of high school), and then hired out with IBM in Boulder, Colorado. I was so fortunate as they were just starting up. I started in the typing pool one day and was selected out of there the same day to a department manager and a crew of seven or eight people. It was amazing. Then I was selected again after a few weeks to work for one of the three main managers who had come from Poughkeepsie, New York. It was a whirlwind and I still have lifelong friends whom I stay in touch with. Then I came back to raise my two boys and get into the antique business. Being a mom and an antique dealer definitely took me longer to get the swing of things than it did being a secretary those couple of years in Boulder. But all are good memories.
In fact, when I think back, I finally realize that each step of our lives just keeps “nudging” us along to get where we need to be. I am a mother, grandmother and a great-grandmother — and I’m still writing columns for the Telegraph after 26 or 27 years. And I am still in to my other love: antiques. I feel very lucky each day that I am still able to do what I do. Somedays it is getting harder to get going physically but the love of friends and family seem to keep me going in the right direction.
So I guess this column is about remembering the past, appreciating what we have and how we got here, and most of all, the family and friends we have around us today. Truly a blessing every single day.
Please stop by the CR Rustic Antique Shop downtown North Platte when you have a few hours to kill. Or maybe even just a quick walk through so you can tell others all about what we have for sale. Believe me, it is a great assortment or variety of furniture, glassware, more furniture, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, purses, paint and products for your home accessories and primitives. So many beautiful things, I can’t even begin to name them all. I guess that is why we love this shop so much — because of the variety. I can guarantee you will see or find something that you will fall in love with, too.
Just a reminder: With the Christmas holidays approaching, please shop locally when you can. I know all the merchandisers and business people appreciate it. I know I do!
And just one more thing, please note the cute three little bears in my photo. They were given to me by a dear friend just recently. I am so lucky to have the treasures that I do, meaning the friends and family all around me. And the beautiful hand-knitted afghan on the back of the sofa was made and given to me by my daughter-in-law, Melissa. Take care, everyone — and please enjoy every moment of your day today and always.