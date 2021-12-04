Steele: Sock stretchers with style

And I definitely want to say that those of us who do have a booth and cannot be there every day to watch it, we truly do appreciate Corey and Rob for minding the store for us and selling our items to other collectors who will appreciate our items and, hopefully, be back to shop again in North Platte.

As we are all preparing for the Christmas season, you might want to add a little bit of something new or different, or old, to what you already have for decorations or gifts or maybe something for yourself “just because.” I like that last one. Just because we find something we like and we know it will look great in our homes. Or just because we have never seen anything like the item we fell in love with. Or just because we want it.

With Thanksgiving done and gone already, naturally the Christmas holidays come marching right in — hardly a break from one holiday to another anymore. But we are so truly lucky to live in our state of Nebraska, and especially, North Platte. I have lived here most of my life. I went to Park Business school in Denver for about seven months or so (right out of high school), and then hired out with IBM in Boulder, Colorado. I was so fortunate as they were just starting up. I started in the typing pool one day and was selected out of there the same day to a department manager and a crew of seven or eight people. It was amazing. Then I was selected again after a few weeks to work for one of the three main managers who had come from Poughkeepsie, New York. It was a whirlwind and I still have lifelong friends whom I stay in touch with. Then I came back to raise my two boys and get into the antique business. Being a mom and an antique dealer definitely took me longer to get the swing of things than it did being a secretary those couple of years in Boulder. But all are good memories.