Steele: Something new from something old

I think I have mentioned this quilted rocking horse in the past but I saw it hanging on my old wooden tall butter churn in front of my vintage corner cabinet and I thought it might be fun to take a closer look at this cutie.

I purchased it at an antique show here in North Platte many years ago. Someone has made this rocking horse from a vintage quilt — probably a very worn and old quilt (I don’t think anyone who appreciates the older antique items would ever cut up a “good” quilt or a quilt in mint condition) and I fell in love with it. No. 1, I love rocking horses, and No. 2, I love quilts. A match in heaven as far as I was concerned at the time. The first photo would be the right side of the horse with the actual vintage quilt pieces were put together. The second photo of the back side would be a newer backing material probably from the maker’s remnant pile. It measures 15 inches by 17 inches.

Wherever the materials came from, I feel a connection with this cutie. I think I paid a bit more than $20 for it at the time, but I loved the idea of someone taking the time to No. 1, save an old quilt that was in tough condition, and No. 2, make something else that will last someone another lifetime or two. It is always neat to find something collectible made from a true antique or such that will bring smiles to peoples’ faces for yet another century or so.

It is fun to look at the stitching on all old quilts or things made from old quilts. Someone who has the talent and the patience along with artistic style reminds me of a person who enjoys the old along with the newer things in life as well. They used some old twine and frayed it to look like a mane for the rocking horse and made a halter or bridle from the twine as well.

It would have taken me many hours to do what someone else had done and they did it all so well. I am not a seamstress by any means. But it certainly is fun to find beautiful handmade quilts from yesteryear. I have several hanging on an old ladder in my office and I have another very special one hanging on an Amish quilt rack in my living room, and that quilt was made by a very special friend and I will treasure it forever. But that is another story at a different time.

Quilts made from another era are quite collectible in their own right, but items being made from cutting up old torn and worn quilts are definitely very collectible as well. I always think of the many hours put into one of these quilts and I wish I had the whole story of each one. I am sure someone who makes quilts today or made quilts yesterday know the true value of such creations — dollar wise as well as heart wise.

So many of us collectors and/or dealers do appreciate what our families have made as well as those items we find at antique shows, markets and auctions. Some of us still buy privately and others rely on yard sales or auctions — other antique shops and word of mouth as to where to look for more vintage items for us to collect and/or to buy for resale as well.

If handmade quilters were to sell their goods by the hours involved in making them, none of us would be able to afford them. Many of our older quilts were made from old torn flannel shirts that family had worn out or materials from feed sacks when the feed was all used up. Flour and corn meal for making food for the household was also stored in cloth sacks. Many aprons were made from some of these smaller cloth sacks as well as even hankies. (I have seen curtains even made out of feed sacks many years ago.)

I do believe that quilting is one art that has been continuing from hundreds of years to our present day. However, now we have quilting sewing machines that will do the fine stitches much quicker than someone’s fingers can do the job. I have seen towns having quilting classes or private teachers listing their class times through the years as well. Years ago, they would have a quilting bee where several ladies would get together to make gifts for someone’s wedding or even make bedspreads (quilts) so fine that they were used as toppers on display daily. Quilts were made for beauty as well as warmth.

I have known several people who have quilted in their lifetimes. And their families, I am sure, have appreciated their skills and many hours of sewing tiny stitches on large quilts (as well as baby quilts) for gifts as well as for necessity purposes — just staying warm on a very cold wintry night. The history of each quilt should have been copyrighted but we know that would never have been possible. Today, they do keep track of many quilts being made in certain groups and certain areas — especially those who maintain museums and display their beautiful family heirlooms.

I truly believe that our quilt making may be a dying art as our younger generations are busy with families and making a living and do not make the time for such things as sewing for families or for themselves. But there will always be a few amongst us who will try to keep these certain arts alive for many years to come. And I want to thank those who do.

The art of quilting is not the only art which may be enjoyed by many — what about those who still embroider — pillowcases, tea towels, sheets, doilies, furniture scarves and the list goes on and on. I was taught to embroider when I was very young — I made a few cotton tea towels with embroidery designs, and my mother even crocheted many very fancy lace scarves for the dining room table and her early American furniture coffee table and end tables. Years ago they would even use them as a coverlet of sorts to protect the beds during the day — but would be taken off for night use, of course.

Naturally, there were many ways of decorating back years ago — just as there is today. But most of the decorative items are purchased online or through specialty stores or shops today — not made by hand but made by large machines controlled electronically. They are beautiful too, don’t take me wrong. And I know I do not have that kind of skill to make a beautiful hand-stitched quilt for my queen-sized bed. But there are some absolutely beautiful handmade stitchery available today — keep your eyes open for it an be aware. You never know when you might run across a vintage piece that would be beautiful in your own home some day.

Changing the subject for a moment here, I just want to remind everyone that the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte is full of so many handmade items as well as beautiful new and old items for decorating your homes. You need to take a few moments when you can and walk through the shop to admire all the lovely things being displayed for sale in that shop.

It is truly amazing what is being brought in to the shop for resale — the hours involved just scouting out for items for their booths are truly an amazing amount of time as well as setting up their booths and updating and or rearranging — bringing in different inventory every so often or when something sells, something else just as cute or nice will be added to their areas.

This antiquing business has always been (and will always be) one of the most amazing and puzzling and hard working and fun things to do that I have ever encountered. It can truly be frustrating at times but it will also be just as amazing in what you might find in your hunt for items to sell in your booth. But I can guarantee that no booths are exactly alike anywhere because true antiques are getting harder and harder to find and values will continue to rise because of the scarcity of merchandise.

Please keep in mind when looking through any antique shop that just keeping a booth filled with fun and interesting items is a full time job in itself. We all must enjoy it or we would not be doing it. As I am getting much older, I am slowing down quite a bit — but I still love doing it and I appreciate the help from so many people who are helping me stay in the wonderful, fun, hard working business of antiques and collectibles.

Have a great week, everyone — and please tell Corey and Rob that Judy Steele sent you. Take care, be safe and do not ever forget for one single moment that the antiquing business is fun and we are trying so hard to keep it alive for generations to come!