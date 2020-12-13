Steele: Something old ... something new

As the holidays approach, many memories come to me in a whirlwind of my beautiful Desert Rose dinnerware displayed on our gorgeous round vintage oak pedestal table many years ago in our home where my boys were raised. So many times we would have 12 to 20 people with all six leaves in our oak table — spread out the full length of the dining room attached to the smaller U-shaped kitchen area. Many memories come flooding in every holiday season — especially during the Christmas holidays. Family from both sides would sit around it and visit and converse about the year’s developments and family traditions, and especially everyone’s latest news of jobs or additions to families or what has occurred in the past year. We especially liked to talk about what we were looking forward to in the New Year, just around the corner. One big memory of mine was the times when my beautiful brothers-in-law would offer to clean up the table and do the dishes and all I had to do was put stuff away. Awesome thank yous to those who helped through the years.

Memories are sometimes all we have left when actual life comes along and smacks you a few times. But we do have those beautiful memories and no one can take those away from us, ever. Many of the pieces of the Desert Rose pattern were given to me as gifts, and I also found a large set on auction in Cozad, I believe. My dear great aunt called and told me about her friend passing away and she knew she had collected the same Desert Rose pattern that I had started collecting. My grandmother in California had her Desert Rose dishes displayed all around a high shelf in her kitchen/dining room area. They had a small house in Van Nuys, California, and I only got to go out there four or five times in my childhood years — and then they were gone. I remember going out into their small back yard where they had an orange tree and two small lemon trees. I would pick off a lemon and eat it like an orange — a bit sour but a whole lot of sweet with all that sunshine. Some things we just never forget — I can smell the aroma from those fruit trees even right now as I am typing my article for this week.