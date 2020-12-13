Steele: Something old ... something new

As the holidays approach, many memories come to me in a whirlwind of my beautiful Desert Rose dinnerware displayed on our gorgeous round vintage oak pedestal table many years ago in our home where my boys were raised. So many times we would have 12 to 20 people with all six leaves in our oak table — spread out the full length of the dining room attached to the smaller U-shaped kitchen area. Many memories come flooding in every holiday season — especially during the Christmas holidays. Family from both sides would sit around it and visit and converse about the year’s developments and family traditions, and especially everyone’s latest news of jobs or additions to families or what has occurred in the past year. We especially liked to talk about what we were looking forward to in the New Year, just around the corner. One big memory of mine was the times when my beautiful brothers-in-law would offer to clean up the table and do the dishes and all I had to do was put stuff away. Awesome thank yous to those who helped through the years.
Memories are sometimes all we have left when actual life comes along and smacks you a few times. But we do have those beautiful memories and no one can take those away from us, ever. Many of the pieces of the Desert Rose pattern were given to me as gifts, and I also found a large set on auction in Cozad, I believe. My dear great aunt called and told me about her friend passing away and she knew she had collected the same Desert Rose pattern that I had started collecting. My grandmother in California had her Desert Rose dishes displayed all around a high shelf in her kitchen/dining room area. They had a small house in Van Nuys, California, and I only got to go out there four or five times in my childhood years — and then they were gone. I remember going out into their small back yard where they had an orange tree and two small lemon trees. I would pick off a lemon and eat it like an orange — a bit sour but a whole lot of sweet with all that sunshine. Some things we just never forget — I can smell the aroma from those fruit trees even right now as I am typing my article for this week.
Anyway, that is how I came to know the Desert Rose pattern by Franciscan. They actually were produced by the Gladding, McBean & Co. in Los Angeles in the late 1940s through the ’60s. Wedgwood took over in the late 1970s and ’80s and the Los Angeles plant closed and moved their dinnerware to England in 1983. Through to 2009, Franciscan became a part of companies well known as “Wedgwood Waterford Royal Dolton” or WWRD and these combined companies still continue to this day producing the Franciscan Desert Rose and Apple patterns.
Just a bit of heads up when looking for these two favorite patterns: Turn the piece over to see the markings on the back and from that you should be able to match up the dates when it was actually made. If you are only collecting the older dinnerware, please remember they are not microwave safe nor oven safe. The newer pieces are specifically made for using them in these appliances, however. But take extra caution when using these beautiful patterns in our fancy new appliances today. Just a word of caution.
I just have a few pieces in my photo today — but at one time, I had almost every piece made. So I thought, until one day I realized after learning how to search with my computer that I had many more fun pieces to find. And the hunt began again. Most of my pieces are packed away as I am in a small apartment now but — someday, maybe, I will be able to display them once again and/or a granddaughter or a great-granddaughter or whoever may want them some day. I loved pink and I loved pottery — they were a good match for my taste and my memory of yesteryear at my grandmother’s home in California so many years ago.
It seems funny now when I look back, but I received many of my pieces from my boys and their father — then John Ray and I were traveling back from Mayos Clinic and we stopped at a crossroads before getting on the main interstate to head on home when I spied a cute little antique shop on the corner of our connection back to Nebraska — just north out of Des Moines I believe. We took a break and we shopped about an hour and half as John found a Desert Rose tablecloth which I have never had and many place settings of the older dinnerware. While we waited for it to be packed up for traveling to a new home in North Platte, we were quite happy and pleased with ourselves as we travelled down that old familiar road back to home.
But, back to my Franciscan Desert Rose pattern of dishes — I even found the set of mixing bowls once and “glassware” as well as the pottery glasses. To be able to see it all out on the Desert Rose tablecloth and all of the matching glassware along with the plates, cups, saucers, salad plates, etc., plus all of the serving pieces such as a turkey platter, smaller platters, vegetable bowls and casseroles, and even a covered bowl with double handles and a lid for your green bean veggie casserole with celery soup and sour cream with French-fried onion rings on top. That’s making me hungry right now — but the dishes make the food look even better. Any dinnerware you like to serve your food on always makes the table settings look even better, especially when you have matching candleholders and they are placed in the center of your holiday table.
No matter the pattern or the maker of your dinnerware or if you are serving too many people and have to use paper plates — as long as we are together somehow or some way for the holidays, we need to remember how important those times “are today. Making memories with families and friends is one of the most important and rewarding thing anyone can do. No one can take those memories away from us, no one. As we try to get together with family — maybe in smaller numbers but somehow reaching out and touching all of our family members someway somehow — that is what is the most important thing in our world today. Even if it is just a phone call — now with video or mobile phones, at least we can see them even if we may not be able to hug all of our family and friends this year in person.
One more important reminder today: Please pay attention when walking through your own favorite stores, whether it is an antique shop or collectors’ shop or a regular retail store, and especially our restaurants and grocery stores, etc., and other stores who help supply us with sustenance as we go through our daily lives — please say thank you to the owners as you leave that store each and every time you shop there. Without them, we would be rather hungry for certain foods or hungry for just the voice of someone we love. We are so lucky to be living in the United States of America because we still have more freedoms than any other country in the world. We all work hard and long to keep our faith, our love of country and our love for the fellow man. We work hard to keep us all safe and family close by to protect them as much as we can. Please say a prayer when you sit with your loved ones and neighbors.
“Peace and Goodwill throughout the earth,” is what I pray for this approaching holiday season. Merry Christmas and happy New Year, everyone. Be safe and take good care of each other — and please take a few moments to reminisce with your younger family members and tell them the stories of yesterday’s holidays when you were growing up. They will appreciate what they have today a bit more and a bit longer than you might think they will.
