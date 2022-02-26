Steele: Special gift still giving

I am sure I have probably written about the item in my photo a few times already, but it is such a special gift and memory that I have decided to take a different photo of it and see how I have rearranged the area in front of my fireplace/TV stand in the corner of the living room in my apartment.

I have put the white side up of the Christmas rug I had in front of my fireplace this winter (and used in a previous column) and placed my pretty little gifts from dear friends on it again. The little boy pulling a wagon with (I presume) his little sister holding a darling little teddy bear toy. It is very heavy clay or pottery and the wagon is metal. It sits in an ideal spot so I can look at it all evening when watching my movies in the wintertime. I may be a bit busier in the summer, but I am always watching a movie or two in the evenings during our coldest part of the year. Mr. Winter is definitely dishing out a rather rash and cold winter right now. I pray that it will warm up soon as our farmer/rancher friends are beginning to calve and I feel so sorry for those little babies dropped in the snow.

Anyway, just a touch of my farm-raising in the past comes about when I think of calving times — always seems like we have harsh weather, but I guess that just makes these little tykes that much stronger if mama cow can get to them and get them licked off in time and warm them in some hay. I was raised in the country and definitely miss it some days — except maybe right now, while sitting here at my desk typing this article instead of out helping a mama cow giving birth to her baby, I am much warmer, absolutely.

Behind the wagon there is my wooden horse on wheels — someone has painted a bridle on him and it was a riding toy many years ago. It is about 15 inches tall and just big enough for a toddler to ride it around the living room or a safe place in case he happens to get “bucked off.” I am sure it was well used as when I bought it, I had one wheel broken off — and they did not keep the wheel. (Just a reminder, folks, if you have a broken toy and it happens to be older or collectible, please save all the broken parts. Either have it fixed properly at the time and/or put all the broken pieces in a bag and keep it with the toy.) Original pieces are so much better, but I will say, the gentleman who fixed this wheel did an awesome job. Jim Potts and his wife were wonderful friends and co-workers in an antique shop here in North Platte many years ago. It was called The Antique Place on East Fourth Street where Swan’s is now. We all worked very hard to keep it going and we had fun doing it. We worked as a team and it was a blast. I saw many awesome things come into the shop — and just as many go out the door to be added to someone else’s collection through the years.

It is amazing to hear what people do collect, and I will say that is one thing I have always enjoyed hearing about when other collectors or dealers come through our shop doors. It is always fun to hear the stories and the surprises from what people say they are collecting. There never was a dull moment in the shop — the minute someone came in we would hear a story of what they were searching for to add to their collections and then the great storytelling would begin. What a fun time to hear all the stories of how people got started in collecting. I was always amazed at someone else’s years of collecting for themselves or for selling purposes. It just seems like the stories were similar and yet so totally different from the person who may have just walked out the door of the antique shop.

The fun thing about collecting and dealing business we are in is the fact that someone can always top your story. They can tell you one better than your own collecting history — or it seems that way.

Just inside one of the shelves of my fireplace holds one of my dad’s 1986 Lincoln County Fair horseshoe second place men’s Class C trophy. It was donated by Ken Rice/Airport Inn. I was so happy to see my dad place in these tournaments. He knew most of the guys playing and my sons, Scott and John, were pitching in their individual classes also. I never pitched but I would usually help someone keep score or do something around there. Maybe even be the water girl to keep everyone hydrated because there is a lot of walking and a lot of sand dust rising in the areas of the horseshoe pitching pits.

Also on one of my back shelves of my TV stand/fireplace, I have a green, brown and tan spongeware one pint pitcher with advertising. It is from the Murphy Service Grocery, Bell Phone, Rural Phone 30, 120 N. Washington, Wellington, Kansas. This is one of my favs I have collected through the years. Many times we will find an advertising pitcher in the blue and white stoneware, but I have always liked the spongeware in the green and brown tones. I will probably sell this some day, but for now I love seeing it on my shelf in the TV cabinet.

Spongeware is becoming popular again. Sometimes it takes a breather in the collecting world, so it may take awhile for it to become popular again. Right now, the unusual colors with the advertising are the better sought after collectibles at the moment. Tomorrow it may change — who knows? Of course, that is the fun part of this collecting game. Maybe not so much if you are a dealer, but being a collector it means you may have a break once in awhile and get or find a good deal.

All in all, price and demand depends on the buyer’s likes and dislikes, on the value, on the condition, on the accessibility, on the location and so many other things for each specific dealer and collector. It is definitely a game to a certain degree. Replacing something in your store that you just sold may be more difficult than you think if you have not been out buying lately. Prices seem to vary so much any more that I truly believe we do not have guidelines like we used to. Just the buying/selling market is all we have to work with. We all use the internet, of course, for variations and “guesstimations” of values, but we also need to study the market very closely to make sure we do not pay way over the value.

Oh, the many situations through the years when I think back, but I have also met and made friends with so many other dealers through these past 50 year. It is amazing to look back and appreciate so many of those buying trips I have gone on with friends to keep me company on the road trip.

So, the next time you walk through the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte, please take a slower look at what each dealer has brought in for sale — and I will guarantee you will find something that you just cannot live without. Well hopefully, anyway! With a smiling face I say with love and conviction that someone who collects or buys for resale are some of the best people you will ever meet. Each single one has a story or two to tell about each item they have found and put out for resale in their booths. Some may be lucky finds but others are probably stories of true hunting for their wares throughout the year to keep their booth filled with fun and exciting merchandise.

I love hearing the stories from collectors how they found some of their special items. Be safe out there, everyone! Be careful and please take time out of your busy schedules and walk down through the CR Rustic Antique and please tell them that Judy Steele sent you. Have a great week, everyone.