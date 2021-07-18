Steele: Sweet children's prints from yesteryear

I am excited about my vintage framed print in my photo today. Some of you may recognize it as a Bessie Pease Gutmann print. I’d estimate it came from the ’30s. It is titled “In Disgrace” and features a little girl standing in the corner with her dear puppy sitting beside her, trying to comfort the little girl. This was probably from the late 1930s or the early 1940s. These are quite popular in today’s market as well as being very popular for decorating children’s nurseries and bedrooms early on, as well as even using them in today’s homes. She loved teddy bears, children, pets and so many other things. She was born in 1876 and was considered to be an awesome artist and illustrator as early as in her 20s. She passed away in 1960. She was educated at the Philadelphia School of Design for Women as well as the Parsons School of Design.
In the very early 1900s she was truly considered one of the most famous and popular artist for several women’s magazine as well as illustrating several popular children’s books through the teens as well as into the 1920s. Per records, her popularity for art declined during World War II but was absolutely a large success later as her illustrations were used in many many magazines. It is always a treasure to find her prints — preferably originally framed, as it helps us to determine the vintage or date of origin. However, we need to remember that these gorgeous prints could have been taken out of their original frames and left unframed or matted with different designs and once again reframed.
Her style is well known and usually easy to recognize, but there are a few replicas out there. Just giving everyone a heads up to be careful and try to find a signature on the print. These prints once again became popular for children’s rooms in the 1960s and 1970s. It is always fun when a special artist becomes well known or brought to everyone’s attention even at a later time in their lives or after they have passed away. They are becoming quite collectible again and a bit harder to find today, as well.
As in most cases of collecting items, we have seen an increase with anything to do with children — toys, clothes, prints, pets, toy dishes, toys of all kinds, actually. That is what makes this business of collecting so much fun. When you find something that you especially like and you do not see many of them, that is usually a good time to buy, if the price is reasonable. Then wait a few years and watch how the enthusiasm of certain prints begin to rise in demand and then, of course, rise in value as well.
Gutmann was popular with “Woman’s Home Companion” and “McCall’s” starting in 1906 and going into the 1920s. When you find her prints on the front of these magazines, you can bet that the value of that particular mag will be more valuable than it was a few years back. Please remember to buy and pay according to “condition” of the magazine as well as the cover itself. And it is fun to watch for small little prints already frames like my photo today. Really dresses up a young person’s room and something they can hold onto as it will steadily increase in value if well taken care of. If its possibly already in a frame, it does help tremendously to keep it in the original frame. Better the condition, better the value, naturally.
This print today would look so cute hung over a baby crib with a beautiful vintage hand stitched quilted hanging beside it. So many ways to decorate rooms these days — just looking online will give you so many variations of colors as well as designs and decor. We are so lucky to have all of this very available to all of us by just going online and doing a bit of research. Amazing what we can find today at our fingertips, and even be able to save the info or print it off for future use. As my brain will not retain much these days for me, saving anything on my computer really does help me with my classes.
