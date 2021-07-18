Steele: Sweet children's prints from yesteryear

This print today would look so cute hung over a baby crib with a beautiful vintage hand stitched quilted hanging beside it. So many ways to decorate rooms these days — just looking online will give you so many variations of colors as well as designs and decor. We are so lucky to have all of this very available to all of us by just going online and doing a bit of research. Amazing what we can find today at our fingertips, and even be able to save the info or print it off for future use. As my brain will not retain much these days for me, saving anything on my computer really does help me with my classes.

Which brings up that my class schedule has changed a bit. I will be having only one class each week now, the 5 to 7 p.m. class seems to be the favorite. Sorry to say, but this gal is having a hard time keeping up these days. So please call me if you have any questions regarding my class schedule. We are still on Tuesdays but in the evening only now. My number is 308-530-4572 and I welcome your calls with questions and class schedule updates. The food is awesome at the Good Life on the Bricks and they promote half prices on some of their appetizers during 5 to 6 p.m., I believe.